Track how many Texans are voting early in the 2018 primary election

We’re tracking how many Texans are turning out to vote early in this year’s primaries compared to 2010 and 2014, the last two midterm election years.

This page provides two different ways to get a sense of turnout. One set of graphs compares raw in-person turnout with past numbers in the 10 counties with the highest number of registered voters. The other set of graphs takes population growth into account by showing the percentage of each county’s voting-age population that showed up to vote each year. Toggle between both sets of graphs to see how early voting turnout is unfolding for both Democrats and Republicans across the state.

Early voting started on Feb. 20 and ends on March 2. The primaries are on March 6.