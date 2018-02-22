Track how many Texans are voting early in the 2018 primary election

By Annie Daniel

We’re tracking how many Texans are turning out to vote early in this year’s primaries compared to 2010 and 2014, the last two midterm election years.

This page provides two different ways to get a sense of turnout. One set of graphs compares raw in-person turnout with past numbers in the 10 counties with the highest number of registered voters. The other set of graphs takes population growth into account by showing the percentage of each county’s voting-age population that showed up to vote each year. Toggle between both sets of graphs to see how early voting turnout is unfolding for both Democrats and Republicans across the state.

Early voting started on Feb. 20 and ends on March 2. The primaries are on March 6.

2010

2014

2018

Harris County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 2,958,683

2014: 3,233,338

2018: 3,410,740

Democrat

Republican

Dallas County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 1,718,112

2014: 1,834,910

2018: 1,858,255

Democrat

Republican

Tarrant County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 1,309,278

2014: 1,417,468

2018: 1,485,667

Democrat

Republican

Bexar County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 1,256,539

2014: 1,371,993

2018: 1,443,090

Democrat

Republican

Travis County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 784,256

2014: 884,330

2018: 905,571

Democrat

Republican

Collin County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 562,884

2014: 644,159

2018: 761,480

Democrat

Republican

El Paso County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 562,783

2014: 597,465

2018: 651,514

Democrat

Republican

Hidalgo County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 509,802

2014: 549,132

2018: 637,094

Democrat

Republican

Denton County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 484,016

2014: 556,268

2018: 629,218

Democrat

Republican

Fort Bend County

Total voting age population (18+)

2010: 415,820

2014: 492,787

2018: 576,228

Democrat

Republican