Track how many Texans are voting early in the 2018 primary election
We’re tracking how many Texans are turning out to vote early in this year’s primaries compared to 2010 and 2014, the last two midterm election years.
This page provides two different ways to get a sense of turnout. One set of graphs compares raw in-person turnout with past numbers in the 10 counties with the highest number of registered voters. The other set of graphs takes population growth into account by showing the percentage of each county’s voting-age population that showed up to vote each year. Toggle between both sets of graphs to see how early voting turnout is unfolding for both Democrats and Republicans across the state.
Early voting started on Feb. 20 and ends on March 2. The primaries are on March 6.
Harris County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 2,958,683
2014: 3,233,338
2018: 3,410,740
Dallas County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 1,718,112
2014: 1,834,910
2018: 1,858,255
Tarrant County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 1,309,278
2014: 1,417,468
2018: 1,485,667
Bexar County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 1,256,539
2014: 1,371,993
2018: 1,443,090
Travis County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 784,256
2014: 884,330
2018: 905,571
Collin County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 562,884
2014: 644,159
2018: 761,480
El Paso County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 562,783
2014: 597,465
2018: 651,514
Hidalgo County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 509,802
2014: 549,132
2018: 637,094
Denton County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 484,016
2014: 556,268
2018: 629,218
Fort Bend County
Total voting age population (18+)
2010: 415,820
2014: 492,787
2018: 576,228