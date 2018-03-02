11 Texas congressional primary races to watch

Across Texas, dozens of candidates in crowded congressional primaries are spending millions of dollars in their bids to vie for voters, creating a boisterous primary season unlike the state has seen in decades.

The high number of free-for-all races was prompted by the decisions of eight men in the Texas Congressional delegation – six Republicans and two Democrats – who opted to not run for re-election.

Then there are three other U.S. House races that have drawn national attention because Democrats view the Republican incumbents as vulnerable.

Below are snapshots of the most interesting congressional primaries. To see all the statewide and legislative races on the ballot, click here.

