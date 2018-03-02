11 Texas congressional primary races to watch
Across Texas, dozens of candidates in crowded congressional primaries are spending millions of dollars in their bids to vie for voters, creating a boisterous primary season unlike the state has seen in decades.
The high number of free-for-all races was prompted by the decisions of eight men in the Texas Congressional delegation – six Republicans and two Democrats – who opted to not run for re-election.
Then there are three other U.S. House races that have drawn national attention because Democrats view the Republican incumbents as vulnerable.
Below are snapshots of the most interesting congressional primaries. To see all the statewide and legislative races on the ballot, click here.
And check out our earlier overview, 38 Texas legislative primary races to watch.
R Congressional District 2
David Balat
Age
45
Background
Health care executive
Money raised in 2017-18
$177,119 (includes $86,600 in loans from the candidate)
Dan Crenshaw
Age
33
Background
Retired Navy SEAL
Money raised in 2017-18
$171,282
Jonny Havens
Age
Did not respond
Background
Attorney; U.S. Army veteran
Money raised in 2017-18
$150,205 (includes $80,000 in loans from the candidate)
Justin Lurie
Age
38
Background
Investment banker
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,843 (includes $2,500 in loans from the candidate)
Kevin Roberts
Age
52
Background
State representative from Houston; executive director of a law firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$663,071 (includes $323,125 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Jon Spiers
Age
Did not respond
Background
Doctor, lawyer
Money raised in 2017-18
$49,338 (includes $14,400 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Rick Walker
Age
39
Background
CEO of GreenEfficient, an environmental consulting firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$477,170 (includes $373,000 in loans from the candidate)
Kathaleen Wall
Age
51
Background
Longtime GOP fundraiser; investor; technology consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,951,938 (includes $5,919,732 contributed by the candidate)
Malcolm Edwin Whittaker
Age
Did not respond
Background
Lawyer
Money raised in 2017-18
$7,785 (includes $200 contributed by the candidate)
Our take on the race
The race to replace Houston Republican Ted Poe has drawn nine Republicans and five Democrats, but the seat is expected to stay in Republican hands. The question here is whether Wall and her $6 million in self-funding can be stopped. It’s a staggering sum, even in the expensive Houston media market, but races this crowded normally lead to a runoff. To be sure, Roberts has a stable of consultants who know how to win federal races, and Balat had a head start in building up his campaign infrastructure by launching a bid earlier for a neighboring seat. Walker’s healthy campaign account has also kept his name in the mix as a potential runoff contender.
R Congressional District 5
Bunni Pounds
Age
43
Background
Republican fundraiser
Money raised in 2017-18
$330,503
Danny Campbell
Age
Did not respond
Background
Businessman
Money raised in 2017-18
$3,775
Jason Wright
Age
42
Background
Former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Money raised in 2017-18
$125,836
Kenneth Sheets
Age
41
Background
Former state representative from Dallas
Money raised in 2017-18
$184,190 (includes $500 contribution from the candidate)
Lance Gooden
Age
35
Background
State representative from Terrell
Money raised in 2017-18
$159,430
Sam Deen
Age
34
Background
Owner, CrossFit Van Zandt
Money raised in 2017-18
$69,760 (includes $4,115 contribution from the candidate)
Two other candidates also filed for this primary but have not reported any campaign fundraising or spending with the Federal Election Commission: Charles Lingerfelt and David Williams.
Our take on the race
This race to replace Dallas Republican Jeb Hensarling has drawn eight Republicans and one Democrat but the seat is expected to stay in Republican hands. Pounds, who has been endorsed by Hensarling, has been the fundraising leader in the field, though at least three other candidates bring various strengths that could secure them a spot in a likely runoff to represent a district that spans eight counties, mostly southwest of Dallas. Wright is being backed by his former boss, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, while Gooden and Sheets have geographic advantages in district due to their having represented parts of it in the Texas House.
R Congressional District 6
Shawn Dandridge
Age
Dandridge declined to specify beyond saying he is in his 30s
Background
IT network engineer expert
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,126 (includes $5,125 in loans from the candidate)
Jake Ellzey
Age
48
Background
Airline pilot; retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot
Money raised in 2017-18
$100,777 (includes $4,734 in loans from the candidate)
Shannon Dubberly
Age
36
Background
Former defense contractor
Money raised in 2017-18
$75,661 (includes $15,000 in loans from the candidate)
Mark Mitchell
Age
Did not respond.
Background
Physician; attorney; small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$9,083 (includes $8,683 in loans from the candidate)
Ron Wright
Age
64
Background
Tarrant County tax-assessor collector
Money raised in 2017-18
$105,370
Troy Ratterree
Age
Did not respond.
Background
Owner of Compressed Air Systems LLC
Money raised in 2017-18
$22,360 (includes $20,000 in loans from the candidate)
Four other candidates also filed for this primary but have not reported any campaign fundraising or spending with the Federal Election Commission: Ken Cope, Thomas Dillingham, Kevin Harrison, Mel Hassell and Debora Gagliardi.
Our take on the race
This race to replace Ennis Republican Joe Barton, who has held the seat since 1985, has drawn 11 Republicans and five Democrats. Barton didn’t announce his decision to not run again until late November, creating an abridged window for candidates to build up their campaigns and raise money to run in a district that includes part of Tarrant County and all of Navarro and Ellis counties. Wright was widely perceived early on as the strongest candidate in this field, thanks to his current gig as Tarrant County’s tax-assessor collector. But Ellzey and Dubberly have more recently posted impressive campaign finance numbers. This is normally a safe Republican seat, but there is one ominous warning sign for the GOP: Democrat Jana Lynch Sanchez has managed to raise more so far than any of the Republicans.
D Congressional District 7
Joshua A. Butler
Age
Did not respond
Background
University of Houston development official
Money raised in 2017-18
$55,763 (includes $250 in contributions from the candidate)
James Cargas
Age
51
Background
Former Capitol Hill staffer; former Clinton administration staffer; energy attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$85,905 (includes $24,000 in contributions from the candidate)
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
Age
43
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$860,148 (includes $15,455 in contributions from the candidate)
Laura Moser
Age
40
Background
Journalist; activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$765,646 (includes $1,220 in contributions from the candidate)
Ivan Sanchez
Age
30
Background
Former Congressional staffer
Money raised in 2017-18
$18,025 (includes $3,385 in loans from the candidate)
Alex Triantaphyllis
Age
33
Background
Non-profit executive
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,050,396 (includes $2,002 in contributions from the candidate)
Jason Westin
Age
40
Background
Cancer researcher
Money raised in 2017-18
$500,390 (includes $40,954 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Our take on the race
The race to unseat Houston Republican John Culberson has attracted one of the most talented Democratic House fields in the country. Credit in large part the fact that, in 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the district, which encompasses wealthy enclaves of West Houston and stretches out into Katy. But the race became far more volatile in late February, after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee took the rare step of posting negative info on Moser, galvanizing her supporters. Who makes it to the runoff is anyone's guess, but the betting money is on some pairing of Moser, Fletcher and Triantaphyllis.
D Congressional District 16
John Carrillo
Age
Did not respond.
Background
Communications director and lecturer at the University of Texas at El Paso
Money raised in 2017-18
$3,220
Norma Chávez
Age
57
Background
Former state representative from El Paso
Money raised in 2017-18
$10,483 (includes $7,600 in loans from the candidate)
Veronica Escobar
Age
48
Background
Former El Paso county commissioner and county judge
Money raised in 2017-18
$816,685
Dori Fenenbock
Age
50
Background
Former president of the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees; attorney; former small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$964,764 (includes $350,030 in loans from the candidate)
Enrique Garcia
Age
45
Background
Immigration attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$92,154 (includes $75,300 in loans)
Jerome Tilghman
Age
66
Background
Public school teacher; former U.S. Army field grade officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$16,607
Our take on the race
This race to replace El Paso Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running for U.S. Senate, has drawn six Democrats and two Republicans, but the district is likely to stay in Democratic hands. Escobar, whom O’Rourke has endorsed, is running as a progressive with valuable experience leading a county government. She and Fenenbock are leading the money race and have hauled in some key endorsements. Chávez is banking on her name ID and experience in the Texas House to help her pull an upset.
R Congressional District 21
Ivan Andarza
Age
46
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$8,897 (includes $7,862 in contributions from the candidate)
Francisco “Quico” Canseco
Age
68
Background
Former congressman from San Antonio
Money raised in 2017-18
$20,325
Mauro Garza
Age
53
Background
Entrepreneur
Money raised in 2017-18
$117,201 (all but $1 loaned by the candidate)
Foster Hagen
Age
59
Background
Oil and gas investor
Money raised in 2017-18
$13,685 (all of it contributed by the candidate)
Jason Isaac
Age
46
Background
State representative from Dripping Springs
Money raised in 2017-18
$203,100
Ryan Krause
Age
Did not respond
Background
Did not respond
Money raised in 2017-18
$25,956 (includes $16,588 in loans from the candidate)
Matt McCall
Age
53
Background
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$168,606 (includes $110,528 in loans from the candidate)
Susan Narvaiz
Age
59
Background
Former San Marcos mayor; president and CEO, Core Strategies
Money raised in 2017-18
$60,109 (including $39,032 from the candidate)
William Negley
Age
34
Background
Former CIA agent
Money raised in 2017-18
$307,252 (includes $110,166 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Al M. Poteet
Age
68
Background
Former top executive with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,509 (all but $350 loaned by the candidate)
Autry J. Pruitt
Age
38
Background
Conservative commentator
Money raised in 2017-18
$13,191
Chip Roy
Age
45
Background
Former staffer for multiple Texas Republican officials, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Money raised in 2017-18
$372,574 (includes $1,309 in contributions from the candidate)
Jenifer Sarver
Age
41
Background
Communications consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$172,950 (includes $8,496 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Robert Stovall
Age
54
Background
Former Bexar County GOP chairman
Money raised in 2017-18
$128,284 (includes $26,035 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Samuel Temple
Age
34
Background
Statistician with AT&T
Money raised in 2017-18
$14,372
Peggy Wardlaw
Background
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$12,250 (all loaned by the candidate)
Two other candidates also filed for this primary but have not reported any campaign fundraising or spending with the Federal Election Commission: Eric Burkhart and Anthony J. White.
Our take on the race
This race to replace San Antonio Republican Lamar Smith has drawn more candidates than any other in Texas this year – 18 Republicans and four Democrats. The GOP side is all but guaranteed to go to a runoff, with at least a few candidates seen as more likely to advance than others: Roy, Negley and Isaac. The district runs from South Austin to San Antonio and extends westward into the Hill Country.
D Congressional District 21
Derrick Crowe
Age
37
Background
Former congressional staffer
Money raised in 2017-18
$157,378 (includes $830 in contributions from the candidate)
Joseph Kopser
Age
47
Background
Tech entrepreneur
Money raised in 2017-18
$774,225 (includes $7,152 in contributions from the candidate)
Elliott McFadden
Age
43
Background
CEO, Austin B-cycle
Money raised in 2017-18
$107,560 (includes $18,160 in loans from the candidate)
Mary Street Wilson
Age
58
Background
Minister
Money raised in 2017-18
$39,974 (includes $26,463 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Our take on the race
While retiring San Antonio Republican Lamar Smith easily won re-election for decades, Democrats are hopeful that the district, which runs from South Austin to San Antonio and extends westward into the Hill Country, is in play this year. Kopser has proven to be a strong candidate and impressive fundraiser, though to become the nominee, he will have to outlast at least two candidates running to his left: Crowe and McFadden.
D Congressional District 23
Judy Canales
Age
55
Background
Former Obama and Clinton appointee
Money raised in 2017-18
$32,945 (includes $9,046 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Jay Hulings
Age
42
Background
Former federal prosecutor
Money raised in 2017-18
$498,638 (includes $4,374 in contributions from the candidate)
Gina Ortiz Jones
Age
37
Background
Former Air Force intelligence officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$598,778 (includes $200 in contributions from the candidate)
Rick Treviño
Age
33
Background
Former high school teacher
Money raised in 2017-18
$19,623 (includes $3,286 in loans from the candidate)
Angela “Angie” Villescaz
Age
Did not respond.
Background
Former college recruiter
Money raised in 2017-18
$2,535 (includes $2,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
This perennial swing district, which spans from San Antonio to El Paso and includes hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, has been represented by Helotes Republican Will Hurd since 2015. In the five-way Democratic primary, Hulings and Jones are seen as the leading candidates due to their fundraising and endorsements, though Canales and Treviño cannot be entirely counted out: Canales is the only candidate not from San Antonio, and Treviño is running the furthest to the left in the field.
R Congressional District 27
Bech Bruun
Age
Did not respond
Background
Former state Water Development Board chairman; attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$272,007
Michael Cloud
Age
42
Background
Former Victoria County GOP chairman
Money raised in 2017-18
$83,302
Chris Mapp
Age
57
Background
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$32,138 (includes $13,123 in loans from the candidate)
Three other candidates also filed for this primary but have not reported any campaign fundraising or spending with the Federal Election Commission: Eddie Gassman, John Grunwald and Jerry Hall.
Our take on the race
The race to replace retiring Corpus Christi Republican Blake Farenthold has drawn six Republicans and four Democrats, and the seat is expected to stay in GOP hands. Bruun has secured endorsement after endorsement and is the fundraising leader to represent a Southeast Texas district that stretches across 13 counties. There is the possibility that Bruun could draw a majority of the vote and avoid a runoff, but Cloud is running a robust enough ground game that there are no assurances.
D Congressional District 29
Roel Garcia
Age
Did not respond
Background
Lawyer
Money raised in 2017-18
$53,677 (includes $27,684 in loans from the candidate)
Sylvia Garcia
Age
67
Background
State senator; former Harris County commissioner
Money raised in 2017-18
$484,885 (includes $103,130 in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Tahir Javed
Age
51
Background
Health care executive
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,226,384 (includes $800,000 in loans from the candidate)
Hector Adrian Morales
Age
30
Background
Teacher
Money raised in 2017-18
$10,117 (includes $105 in contributions from the candidate)
Augustine Reyes
Age
37
Background
Veteran; elevator journeyman
Money raised in 2017-18
$12,380 (includes $3,125 in loans from the candidate)
Pedro Valencia
Age
39
Background
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,423 (includes $3,025 in loans from the candidate)
One other candidate also filed for this primary but has not reported any campaign fundraising or spending with the Federal Election Commission: Dominique Michelle Garcia.
Our take on the race
This race to replace retiring Houston Democrat Gene Green has drawn six Democrats and two Republicans. The betting money in this heavily Hispanic district that encompasses eastern and northern Houston is on Sylvia Garcia. A longtime political fixture in Houston, she has prime name identification among local voters and boatloads of local and national endorsements. That said, Javed is dumping piles of his own money into the race and recently drew the surprising endorsement of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York. Between Javed’s self-funding and the crowded field, this one could go to a runoff.
D Congressional District 32
Colin Allred
Age
34
Background
Attorney; former HUD staffer; former NFL player
Money raised in 2017-18
$542,021 (includes $25,000 in loans from the candidate)
Ed Meier
Age
41
Background
Former State Department official and Hillary Clinton campaign staffer
Money raised in 2017-18
$913,431
Lillian Salerno
Age
57
Background
Former Obama campaign staffer; former Obama administration official; HIV activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$431,783 (includes $17,409 in contributions from the candidate)
George Rodriguez
Age
49
Background
Immigration attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$118,444 (includes $8,146 in contributions from the candidate)
Ronald William Marshall
Age
Did not respond
Background
Veteran; engineer
Money raised in 2017-18
$3,661 (all but $16 of it in loans and contributions from the candidate)
Todd Maternowski
Age
Did not respond.
Background
Writer; business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,381
Brett Shipp
Age
59
Background
Former journalist
Money raised in 2017-18
$114,117 (includes $9,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Democrats swarmed after Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump in Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions’ district which includes parts of Dallas and Collin counties. Meier is leaps and bounds ahead of the other six candidates on fundraising and as such is expected to make a likely runoff. Shipp posted weak fundraising but has enviable name identification, thanks to his longtime career as a local television journalist. Watch for him, Salerno or Allred to make serious plays for the runoff.