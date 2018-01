Who’s on the Texas primary ballots in 2018?

Texas will hold its 2018 primary elections on March 6 — the first state in the country to do so — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Below are the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Early voting begins Feb. 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff on May 22.