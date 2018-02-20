38 Texas legislative primary races to watch
In a busy primary season, races for the Texas House and Senate have drawn some of the most attention this year, with more than a dozen open seats drawing multiple candidates and incumbents across the ballot hoping to fend off spirited challengers.
Below are snapshots of some of the most interesting legislative primaries. Early voting for the March 6 primary started Feb. 20. To see all the statewide and legislative races on the ballot, click here.
R Senate District 2
Bob Hall Incumbent
Hall is one of three senators whom Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has endorsed for re-election so far.
Age
75
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$828,774
Cindy Burkett
Burkett, a state representative from Sunnyvale, is a former aide to ex-state Sen. Bob Deuell, R-Greenville, who Hall unseated in 2014.
Age
59
Profession
Real estate agent
Money raised in 2017-18
$480,577
Our take on the race
The political history, money and players in this race point to it being the most competitive Senate primary this cycle involving a Republican incumbent.
R Senate District 8 Open race
Phillip Huffines
Huffines is the twin brother of state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas.
Age
59
Profession
Co-owner of Huffines Communities, a real estate company; former chairman of the Dallas County GOP
Money raised in 2017-18
$3,237,466 (includes a $2 million loan from candidate)
Angela Paxton
Paxton is the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has guaranteed a $2 million loan to his wife's campaign.
Age
54
Profession
Former guidance counselor
Money raised in 2017-18
$2,617,112 (includes a $2 million loan)
Our take on the race
Both candidates’ conservative credentials are well-known, so this pricey race is likely to come down to other, more personal differences.
D Senate District 10
Beverly Powell
Democrat Wendy Davis, who formerly held the seat, has endorsed Powell, who is a former member of the Burleson Independent School District’s board.
Age
66
Profession
Real estate developer
Money raised in 2017-18
$202,774
Allison Campolo
Campolo is a former Bernie Sanders supporter who is running as a “fresh face” that can shake up the Democratic Party’s status quo.
Age
30
Profession
Research scientist
Money raised in 2017-18
$54,684
Our take on the race
Of the 31 state senate districts, Senate District 10 is the closest to a swing district. In 2016, Donald Trump just barely beat Hillary Clinton there, giving hope to Democrats that they could unseat state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, with the right candidate. Endorsements from people like Davis and U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, show party leaders view Powell as their best shot.
R Senate District 17
Joan Huffman Incumbent
After she authored bills in recent sessions that would have ended most union paycheck deductions, multiple firefighter associations have handed over hefty donations to her primary challenger.
Age
61
Profession
Former prosecutor and criminal district court judge
Money raised in 2017-18
$346,117
Kristin Tassin
Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Tassin to a state committee on special education in December, though he still endorsed Huffman for re-election.
Age
46
Profession
President of Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees; attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$213,095 (includes a $50,000 loan)
Our take on the race
This matchup has focused heavily on public education. Tassin said in September that Huffman was “no friend to education." Huffman’s spokesman shot back, saying he assumed Tassin planned to run as a Democrat given a voting history that included the Democratic primary in 2008.
R Senate District 30
Craig Estes Incumbent
A 17-year incumbent, Estes has won his GOP primary contests over the last decade by at least 30 points. He currently chairs the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
Age
64
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$560,302
Pat Fallon
Fallon, a state representative from Frisco, has the backing of more than two dozen GOP members of the Texas House.
Age
50
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,929,862 (includes a $1,816,000 loan from the candidate)
Craig Carter
Carter is from the small Texas town of Nocona and is running on his job-creation record there, having overseen the revitalization of the once abandoned Nocona Boot Company factory building.
Age
38
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$92,000 (includes $90,500 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
This race turned bitterer in February after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reported a $17,000 in-kind donation to Fallon for polling in the race, a move Estes described as “nothing more than a bribe to hire a yes man in the Texas Senate, a puppet.” Fallon has worked to paint Estes as having held the seat for so long that he’s fallen out of touch with voters. Carter, the outsider in the race, has struggled to keep pace in fundraising with his well-financed competitors.
R Senate District 31
Mike Canon
When Canon made his previous bid for the same Senate seat in 2014, he lost to the incumbent, Kel Seliger, by 5 percentage points.
Age
71
Profession
Attorney; former mayor of Midland
Money raised in 2017-18
$216,866
Victor Leal
Leal is a former board member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the Austin-based conservative think tank.
Age
55
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$173,075 (includes a $25,000 loan from the candidate)
Kel Seliger Incumbent
Seliger, a former mayor of Amarillo, was the only Republican in the Senate who did not formally back Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in his bid for re-election in October.
Age
64
Profession
Co-owner and executive vice-president of a steel service center
Money raised in 2017-18
$665,851
Our take on the race
Seliger is perhaps the most moderate Republican in the upper chamber, and he is facing two challengers coming from his right. However, he has significantly outraised both of his primary opponents.
R House District 2
Dan Flynn Incumbent
A member of the House since 2003, Flynn last year authored the “American Laws for American Courts” bill, which the governor signed into law. The measure, he said, combats the encroachment of Sharia into Texas’ judicial system.
Age
74 (he turns 75 on Feb. 21)
Profession
Operates a small ranch operation
Money raised in 2017-18
$148,562
Bryan Slaton
This is round two for Slaton, who challenged Flynn from the right in the 2016 Republican primary.
Age
40
Profession
Works at his family business, Slaton Financial Services
Money raised in 2017-18
$120,736
Our take on the race
Flynn’s previous win over Slaton was one of the year’s closest primaries, with a margin of fewer than 600 votes of nearly 30,000 cast. Flynn, recalling how close the last race was, said he’s hired a political consultant this cycle for the first time. Slaton has some notable endorsements to tout, including from Texas Right to Life and Empower Texans.
R House District 4 Open race
Keith Bell
Bell has served for two decades on the Forney ISD School Board and is currently the board’s president.
Age
55
Profession
Electrical contractor
Money raised in 2017-18
$190,475 (includes $160,000 in loans from the candidate)
Stuart Spitzer
Spitzer has held this seat before. He unseated current state Rep. Lance Gooden in 2014, then lost to Gooden in 2016.
Age
50
Profession
Former surgeon
Money raised in 2017-18
$148,563
Ashley McKee
McKee serves as vice president of the Eustace ISD School Board. Her fundraising includes a $10,000 donation from Dallas businessman Monty Bennett.
Age
42
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$37,043
Earl Brunner
Brunner briefly entered the open Republican primary for Texas’ 5th Congressional District but dropped out of that race in December in favor of seeking a seat in the state House.
Age
58
Profession
Retired Army colonel
Money raised in 2017-18
$15,425 (includes a $15,021 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Spitzer has been in this race before — losing, winning and then losing again to Terrell Republican Lance Gooden, the incumbent. That background and his fundraising should give him a boost, but with three other candidates and Bell’s large loans to his campaign, this primary could be headed to a runoff.
R House District 8 Open race
Thomas McNutt
McNutt, who narrowly lost the GOP primary for this seat in 2016, faced heat that cycle over his family business having a history of hiring unauthorized workers — even as his campaign touted its tough stance on illegal immigration.
Age
28
Profession
Vice president of Collin Street Bakery
Money raised in 2017-18
$480,792
Cody Harris
Harris has earned endorsements from the Texas Association of Realtors and the Texas Farm Bureau.
Age
34
Profession
Real estate broker
Money raised in 2017-18
$154,986 (includes a $5,000 loan from the candidate)
Linda Timmerman
Timmerman served on two state boards as an appointee of former Gov. Rick Perry.
Age
71
Profession
Retired; former community college administrator
Money raised in 2017-18
$68,130 (includes a $30,000 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Since longtime state Rep. Byron Cook announced last fall he wouldn’t seek a ninth term, this has looked like McNutt’s race to lose. Along with running for the seat in the past, he entered the race this time around well ahead of Harris and Timmerman and has earned some prominent endorsements.
R House District 13 Open race
Ben Leman
As chairman and co-founder of Texans Against High-Speed Rail, Leman has come out strongly against a private company’s effort to build a Dallas-Houston bullet train that he says would infringe on Texans’ private property rights.
Age
41
Profession
Former Grimes County Judge
Money raised in 2017-18
$122,825 (includes a $100,000 loan from the candidate)
Daniel McCarthy
McCarthy’s campaign has emphasized his past service as a Marine.
Age
31
Profession
Paralegal
Money raised in 2017-18
$300
David Stall
Along with his wife, Stall founded CorridorWatch, one of the more prominent groups that protested the Trans-Texas Corridor, an ultimately abandoned plan for a 4,000-mile network of privately operated toll roads envisioned by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2001.
Age
59
Profession
City manager of Shoreacres
Money raised in 2017-18
$8,235
Jill Wolfskill
Wolfskill said at a candidate forum in January that if elected she’d seek to align herself with three members of the conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus: Reps. Briscoe Cain, Matt Rinaldi and Jonathan Stickland.
Age
60
Profession
Co-owner of James Industries, Inc., an energy industry supplier
Money raised in 2017-18
$103,021
Marc Young
Young entered the Republican primary race for Congressional District 34 back in 2012, but dropped out before the election. He also protested the Trans-Texas Corridor, which he said would have crossed his farm under five possible routes.
Age
65
Profession
Farmer/rancher
Money raised in 2017-18
$5,211 (includes $3,125 in loans)
Our take on the race
Aside from Leman’s large loan to himself, Wolfskill has raised the most money in the race by far. Add to that an endorsement from prominent anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life and she looks like a likely frontrunner. She’s also got a staffing advantage in Emily Horne, a Texas Right to Life legislative associate who left her post to become Wolfskill’s campaign manager.
R House District 15 Open race
Steve Toth
A former state representative and self-described “firebrand conservative,” Toth is also an ordained minister.
Age
57
Profession
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$121,744
Jackie Waters
A sixth-generation Texan, Waters spent 29 years working for elementary schools in Conroe and says she’s running because District 15 needs a “strong, reliable, conservative voice” and a representative who is “utterly dedicated to District 15.”
Age
57
Profession
Small-business owner; former teacher
Money raised in 2017-18
$76,408 (includes a $50,000 loan)
Our take on the race
Mark Keough, a Republican from The Woodlands, is vacating the seat to run for Montgomery County Judge and has endorsed Toth, his predecessor in the House, to replace him. That, combined with Toth’s fundraising lead, suggests he’s the likely frontrunner in the race.
R House District 23
Wayne Faircloth Incumbent
Faircloth, first elected in 2014, is the first Republican to serve the district since Reconstruction. His predecessor, Craig Eiland, held the seat for 20 years.
Age
64
Profession
Insurance agent
Money raised in 2017-18
$296,454
Mayes Middleton
Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Middleton over the incumbent on Jan. 9.
Age
36
Profession
President of Middleton Oil Company, an independent oil and gas company in Southeast Texas
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,136,527 (Includes a $985,000 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Middleton's endorsement from Abbott, plus the healthy amount of cash he reported having heading into 2018, creates a race that's poised to be competitive.
D House District 27
Ron Reynolds Incumbent
He may be serving a jail sentence during the next Texas legislative session.
Age
44
Profession
Lawyer (currently suspended by the State Bar of Texas)
Money raised in 2017-18
$25,883
Wilvin Carter
He is a criminal defense lawyer who ran unsuccessfully against Fort Bend County’s Republican district attorney in 2014.
Age
41
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$23,571
Our take on the race
Reynolds recently filed his first campaign reports in years. He is currently appealing a 2015 conviction and one-year jail sentence stemming from a years-long battle over misdemeanor charges of illegally soliciting clients as a personal injury lawyer. But even after his conviction, he still managed to win his last Democratic primary in a runoff.
D House District 31
Ryan Guillen Incumbent
First elected in 2002, Guillen is one of the more senior members among Democrats in the Texas House. As a former “Craddick D” — the name given to Democrats who supported former Republican Speaker Tom Craddick — he is considered a moderate on several issues. He was the lone Democrat endorsed by the Texas State Rifle Association, which gave Guillen an A+ rating.
Age
40
Profession
Rancher; small-business owner; consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$131,746
Ana Lisa Garza
Her brother is a district court judge — and a Republican, which could bode well if GOP voters choose to cross over to back her in the Democratic primary instead.
Age
54
Profession
Attorney; retired state district judge
Money raised in 2017-18
$108,530
Our take on the race
Guillen hasn’t faced a significant challenge since his first election victory 16 years ago. As a veteran lawmaker, he has seniority, but Garza is arguing it’s time for a fresh face. While Garza has some name recognition and managed to raise more than $100,000 in just three months, Guillen reported earlier this month having more than $1 million on hand.
D House District 37
Rene O. Oliveira Incumbent
Oliveira was first elected in 1981 and is the fifth-most senior member of the 150-member Texas House of Representatives. He’s an ally of outgoing House Speaker Joe Straus and has chaired the Business & Industry; Ways & Means; Economic Development; and Land & Resource Management committees.
Age
62
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$163,164
Alejandro “Alex” Dominguez
Dominguez tried to unseat Oliveira in 2012 but earned less than 40 percent of the vote. He told local media he hopes that his tenure as Cameron County commissioner has boosted his name identification and his chances this time around.
Age
46
Profession
Attorney; educator; former Cameron County commissioner
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,518 (includes a $3,500 loan from the candidate)
Arturo Alonzo
Alonzo did not respond to a request for an interview. He has not filed any campaign finance reports but has a crowdfunding page that shows more than $4,000 raised. According to his campaign biography, he previously worked in the Legislature and is an Iraq War veteran.
Profession
Small-business owner, former legislative staffer and former deputy sheriff
Money raised in 2017-18
No reports filed with Texas Ethics Commission.
Our take on the race
Oliveira is a senior member in the House and the dean of the Rio Grande Valley delegation. His opponents are arguing that his veteran status means he is comfortable among the Austin elite and no longer interested in working to solve the Rio Grande Valley’s chief problems, such as poverty and lack of quality health care and educational opportunities.
D House District 45 Open race
Ken Strange
Strange is on the board of the Wimberley Independent School District. He also has the backing of many local law enforcement officials, including the sheriff and district attorney of Hays County, according to his campaign website.
Age
58
Profession
Director of Wimberley Emergency Medical Services
Money raised in 2017-18
$38,385 (includes a $10,000 loan from the candidate)
Amber Pearce
Pearce, a private school choice supporter, has the largest war chest in this primary. The bulk of her campaign funds came from a $125,000 donation from Pearce's Diamond P. Farm and Ranch, LLC, according to Texas Ethics Commission records.
Age
43
Profession
Co-owner and vice-president of an oil and gas business
Money raised in 2017-18
$142,205 (includes $15,600 in loans from the candidate)
Naomi Narvaiz
Narvaiz, a member of the Texas GOP’s State Republican Executive Committee, describes herself as a hard-charging, politically incorrect conservative activist. As an appointee to the San Marcos school district's Student Health Advisory Council, she drew criticism last year for comments on social media saying that undocumented students should be deported and expressing disdain for "homosexual" school groups.
Age
50
Profession
Citizen activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$9,110
Austin Talley
Talley, who is an eighth-generation Texan, said his No. 1 issue is limiting property tax growth.
Age
39
Profession
Defense contractor
Money raised in 2017-18
$2,625
Our take on the race
When Jason Isaac vacated this seat to run for Congress, it made space for a crowded GOP primary that is likely to require a runoff. Pearce’s significant personal investment in her campaign makes her formidable, but both Strange and Narvaiz have prominent local ties, making for a wide-open race. A fifth candidate, Amy Akers, did not respond to request for an interview and appears to have dropped out of the race.
D House District 46
Dawnna Dukes Incumbent
Dukes drew widespread criticism after posting poor attendance during the previous legislative session and facing criminal corruption charges, but the Travis County District Attorney's office dropped those charges last year after admitting it had bungled the case.
Age
54
Profession
Consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$831,736 (includes $829,486 in loans)
Sheryl Cole
Cole, a former Austin City Council member, has the backing of several prominent local Democrats, including state Sen. Kirk Watson, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.
Age
53
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$133,323
Chito Vela
Vela is billing himself as the "real progressive" in the race as he attempts to run to the left of Cole. Among other proposals, he supports legalizing and taxing marijuana to fund public schools.
Age
43
Profession
Criminal defense and immigration attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$51,494 (includes a $13,000 loan)
Ana Cortez
Cortez says she is a survivor of sexual assault and has made that a focus of her campaign, vowing to support legislation "that will end sexual assaults and handle sexual assault cases quickly and fairly."
Age
38
Profession
Business owner and member of the Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees
Money raised in 2017-18
$22,538 (includes $20,425 in loans)
Casey McKinney
McKinney has made slowing gentrification in East Austin a focus of her campaign.
Age
Declined to say
Profession
Businesswoman, community activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,237 (includes a $5,000 donation from the candidate)
Warren Baker
Baker did not respond to inquiries from The Texas Tribune.
Profession
Money raised in 2017-18
No reports filed with Texas Ethics Commission.
Our take on the race
Dukes announced in late 2016 that she would retire from her post amid a criminal investigation, prompting a wave of candidates to run in a special election to replace her. But just weeks later, she reversed her decision — and prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against her later in 2017. Now, Dukes' campaign is deeply in debt as she fends off multiple Democratic challengers who have been building campaign infrastructure for nearly two years.
D House District 47
Candace Aylor
Aylor was endorsed by Our Revolution Texas, a coalition of Bernie Sanders supporters, and she is one of at least 48 openly LGBTQ candidates in Texas this election cycle.
Age
44
Profession
Recovery room nurse
Money raised in 2017-18
$0
Elaina Fowler
Fowler previously served as chief of staff to state Rep. Helen Giddings and a policy aide to Austin Mayor Pro Tem Sheryl Cole.
Age
42
Profession
Executive director of a labor union
Money raised in 2017-18
$10,898 (includes a $2,482 loan)
Vikki Goodwin
Goodwin was endorsed by Central Austin Democrats and South Austin Democrats.
Age
50
Profession
Real estate broker
Money raised in 2017-18
$97,873 (includes $55,000 in loans from the candidate)
Will Simpson
Simpson has made his opposition to gerrymandering and his support for Texas putting a nonpartisan panel in charge of redistricting key to his platform.
Age
52
Profession
Technology executive
Money raised in 2017-18
$19,822 (includes $10,000 in loans from the candidate)
Sheri Soltes
Soltes is a former civil trial attorney, and she has been endorsed by Circle C Area Democrats.
Age
58
Profession
Founder and owner of a nonprofit
Money raised in 2017-18
$16,890
Our take on the race
State Rep. Paul Workman, R-Austin, is the only Republican representing part of liberal Travis County in the Texas House, and Democrats see a chance to flip the district. In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the district by less than 200 votes. The Democrats vying for the seat insist they are avoiding slinging mud so that their supporters can unite behind the nominee.
R House District 47
Jay Wiley
Wiley, who ran against and lost to Workman in 2014 for the same seat, has been endorsed by conservative groups including the Young Conservatives of Texas and Texans for Fiscal Responsibility.
Age
41
Profession
Small business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$143,589 (includes $36,365 in loans)
Paul Workman Incumbent
Workman has served in the Legislature since 2011. Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed him in his bid for re-election.
Age
66
Profession
Construction consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$260,266
Patty Vredevelt
Vredevelt told the Tribune she was motivated to run because of past votes Workman has made regarding abortion access and property tax reform that she disagreed with.
Age
70
Profession
Registered nurse, retired
Money raised in 2017-18
$750
Our take on the race
Both challengers are hitting Workman from the right, promising a more conservative voting record if elected. Workman has argued that someone with his legislative experience needs to hold onto the the only house seat in liberal Travis County that a Republican can feasibly win in order to counteract “Austin and its socialist policies.”
R House District 52 Open race
Cynthia Flores
Flores, who works for the Round Rock Area Serving Center, a food bank and thrift store, has the backing of both outgoing state Rep. Larry Gonzales and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Age
52
Profession
Case manager
Money raised in 2017-18
$92,078 (includes a $100 loan from the candidate)
Jeremy Story
Story is the president of Campus Renewal, a group that aims to "transform college campuses for Christ," according to its website.
Age
42
Profession
Nonprofit executive
Money raised in 2017-18
$11,939 (includes a $30 loan)
Christopher L. Ward
Ward describes himself as a self-funded candidate on a mission to address rising property taxes.
Age
42
Profession
Clinical researcher
Money raised in 2017-18
$17,280 (most of it donated by the candidate to himself)
Our take on the race
Given her lead in fundraising and the support of Gonzales, Abbott and some prominent conservative groups, this appears to be Flores’ race to lose.
R House District 55
CJ Grisham
Grisham founded the nonprofit Open Carry Texas and has the endorsement of the conservative group Texans for Fiscal Responsibility.
Age
43
Profession
Retired Army first sergeant
Money raised in 2017-18
$48,023
Brandon Hall
Hall was endorsed by Texans Right to Life and Concerned Christian Citizens, a local group that formed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage.
Age
42
Profession
Pastor; software engineer
Money raised in 2017-18
$45,731
Hugh D. Shine Incumbent
House Speaker Joe Straus backed Shine’s campaign for re-election, as did the National Rifle Association and the Texas Alliance for Life.
Age
65
Profession
Financial adviser
Money raised in 2017-18
$251,768
Our take on the race
Both Hall and Grisham have labeled Shine a “liberal Republican,” citing his ties to Straus. All three candidates are emphasizing their similar stances on abortion, property taxes and border security. But Grisham has recently faced heat for Facebook posts suggesting violent responses to excessive force by police.
R House District 60
Mike Lang Incumbent
Lang, a member of the conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus, was endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 5, 2017. More than half of his fundraising last year comes from a $100,000 donation from billionaires Jo Ann and Farris Wilks of Cisco.
Age
55
Profession
Retired law enforcement officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$259,465
Jim Largent
Largent launched his bid against Lang on Dec. 11, 2017, the last day candidates running for office in the state could file for candidacy.
Age
52
Profession
Granbury ISD superintendent
Money raised in 2017-18
$70,431
Gregory Risse
Risse did not respond to multiple inquiries from the Tribune.
Profession
Retired teacher and army veteran
Money raised in 2017-18
Has not filed a report
Our take on the race
This has been among the more heated GOP primaries this cycle. All 10 of the precinct chairs on the Hood County GOP's executive committee recently backed a “no confidence” resolution against Largent, county chairman Jim Logan said. Largent has made his opposition to private school vouchers a central plank of his campaign.
R House District 62 Open race
Kevin Couch
Couch, a former Sherman city councilman, has made his support for term limits on legislators a central plank of his campaign.
Age
30
Profession
Marketing consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$26,765
Brent Lawson
Lawson did not respond to a request for an interview.
Profession
Electrical engineer
Money raised in 2017-18
$18,816 (includes $5,100 in loans from the candidate)
Reggie Smith
Smith is chairman of the Grayson County Republican Party. He did not respond to a request for an interview.
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$102,670 (includes $26,800 in loans)
Our take on the race
Sherman Republican Larry Phillips announced in September that he was giving up the seat he has held since 2003. Most of the district’s voters are in Grayson County, where Smith is the GOP chair and has led in fundraising.
R House District 73
Kyle Biedermann Incumbent
Biedermann is a member of the conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus.
Age
58
Profession
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$182,250
Dave Campbell
Campbell, who only announced his bid in December, outraised Biedermann during the last half of 2017.
Age
66
Profession
Fredericksburg ISD School Board member; business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$125,604
Our take on the race
With competitive fundraising and the backing of some motivated public education groups, Campbell has emerged as a frontrunner to unseat one of the 12 members of the conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus.
R House District 87
Four Price Incumbent
Price has long been discussed as a potential successor to retiring House Speaker Joe Straus, and he said in November he could be interested in the job.
Age
50
Profession
In-house attorney at Amarillo National Bank
Money raised in 2017-18
$415,091
Drew Brassfield
Brassfield released a robocall in November that claimed Price is on the "Democrats' wish list" for speaker because he voted against a controversial amendment to an immigration bill last year that ultimately passed. The amendment expanded the bill to allow police officers to question a person’s immigration status during a detainment.
Age
37
Profession
City manager for Fritch
Money raised in 2017-18
$37,329 (includes a $50 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Price is a well-funded incumbent with name recognition in his district. But Brassfield, who has drawn the support of groups like the Texas Home School Coalition, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility and Young Conservatives of Texas, is planning to highlight elements of Price’s voting record to paint him as a moderate.
R House District 98
Giovanni Capriglione Incumbent
Capriglione won the seat in 2012 by running to the right of Vicki Truitt, who had held it for 14 years.
Age
34
Profession
President and owner of Texas Adventure Capital, LLC, a private equity firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$304,924 (includes a $15,958 loan from the candidate)
Armin Mizani
Several conservative organizations that originally backed Capriglione for the seat are now supporting Mizani, in part because of Capriglione’s support in recent years of House Speaker Joe Straus.
Age
30
Profession
Attorney; Keller city councilman
Money raised in 2017-18
$130,589 (includes a $3,500 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
This race has taken on an unusually personal tone, with the NE Tarrant Tea Party and Capriglione’s former consultant both publicly apologizing for having helped him first win the seat years earlier. Both sides have accused each other of misleading attacks, but it’s not clear how all of the mudslinging is sitting with voters.
R House District 99
Charlie Geren Incumbent
Geren, chairman of the House Administration Committee, is a longtime ally of Speaker Joe Straus, which has made him a repeated target of some conservative activists. It’s unclear what effect Straus’ retirement would have on Geren’s powerful perch in the chamber if he wins re-election.
Age
68
Profession
Restaurant owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$299,845
Bo French
Before challenging Geren for the first time in 2016, French was best known as a former business partner of famous Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, though he ran into controversy after Kyle’s widow sued French and another partner, arguing that they pushed her out of the company. French denied the charge, and the suit was later dropped.
Age
48
Profession
Investor/business
Money raised in 2017-18
$375,829 (includes a $3,500 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
This is the second matchup between French and Geren — who easily won the last primary with 58.2 percent of the vote — but little appears to have changed in the dynamics of the race. Geren began the year with a huge cash advantage, but French narrowed that gap in recent weeks, thanks in part to a $200,000 donation from Empower Texans, a conservative group.
R House District 106 Open race
Jared Patterson
Patterson has drawn endorsements from dozens of officials in the district, including seven mayors.
Age
34
Profession
Director of energy services for Rapid Power Management
Money raised in 2017-18
$122,291 (includes a $10,000 loan from the candidate)
Clint Bedsole
Bedsole has emphasized his opposition to private school vouchers as an issue in the race.
Age
45
Profession
Owner of Epic Carts LLC
Money raised in 2017-18
$119,442 (includes $29,433 in loans)
Our take on the race
Both Patterson and Bedsole are vying to replace Republican Pat Fallon, who is challenging state Sen. Craig Estes, R-Wichita Falls. Patterson’s support from conservative groups like the Young Conservatives of Texas and Empower Texans may prove more impactful than in other races as both candidates have drawn their share of local endorsements and are not far apart in fundraising.
D House District 109 Open race
Christopher Graham
Graham did not respond to requests for interviews from the Tribune.
No photo available
Profession
Money raised in 2017-18
Has not filed a report
Deshaundra Lockhart Jones
In her pitch to voters, Jones has emphasized her experience during three terms on the DeSoto City Council.
Age
47
Profession
Insurance company owner; DeSoto city councilwoman
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,327
Carl Sherman
Sherman, the former mayor of DeSoto, has been endorsed by the current incumbent, state Rep. Helen Giddings.
Age
51
Profession
City manager of Hutchins; senior pastor for the Church of Christ
Money raised in 2017-18
$11,998 (includes a loan of $271)
Victoria Walton
Walton said she is the founder of a nonprofit focused on helping domestic violence victims.
Age
60
Profession
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$0
Our take on the race
Giddings had held this seat for nearly 25 years when she announced her retirement in November. Her endorsement of Sherman could prove pivotal, but with three other candidates, and Lockhart Jones’ visibility in DeSoto, this primary could be headed to a runoff.
R House District 113 Open race
Jim Phaup
Phaup is mayor of Sunnyvale, a small, rural town in the district north of Mesquite.
Age
64
Profession
President of Sanden International, which builds automotive air conditioning compressors
Money raised in 2017-18
$53,262 (includes $45,962 in loans from the candidate)
Jonathan Boos
Boos is the former president of the Dallas County Young Republicans and previously served on the Republican Party of Texas’ State Republican Executive Committee.
Age
33
Profession
Small-business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$162,129 (includes $60,000 in loans from the candidate)
Charles Lauersdorf
Lauersdorf spent 15 years in the Marine Corps, including three tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, according to his campaign website.
Age
35
Profession
Owner of a real estate photography firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$23,740 (includes $11,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Boos, who previously tried to unseat Burkett in this district, has had a cash advantage in this three-way race and has drawn endorsements of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility and Texas Right to Life. But the other candidates have their own constituencies, suggesting that none may draw enough support to keep this race from heading to a runoff.
R House District 114
Jason Villalba Incumbent
The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board endorsed Villalba for a fourth term, citing in part his opposition to the Texas Senate’s “bathroom bill.” Villalba was one of the few Republicans who vocally opposed the measure — a move that likely further cemented conservative activists’ ire toward him.
Age
46
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$252,232
Lisa Luby Ryan
In 2009, Luby Ryan originally considered a run for former state Rep. Dan Branch’s Dallas-based seat when Branch was considering running for Texas attorney general but stood down once it became clear Branch would not vacate his seat.
Age
57
Profession
Interior designer
Money raised in 2017-18
$275,204 (includes a $50,000 loan)
Our take on the race
This could be a tight race. Luby Ryan is attempting to position herself to the right of Villalba and has picked up two endorsements — from Empower Texans and the Texas Right to Life PAC — that could play well for her among GOP primary voters. She’s proven to be a good fundraiser and had more cash on hand than Villalba headed into the final stretch.
D House District 115
Julie Johnson
In the second half of 2017, Johnson raked in 10 times the amount of money than Republican incumbent Matt Rinaldi did. She has been active in Democratic politics for years and served as a precinct chair.
Age
51
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$236,532
Rock Bower
Bower appears to be a political newcomer and is largely self-funded, though he has raised several thousand dollars in small donations.
Age
31
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$16,651 (includes a loan of $423)
Our take on the race
Despite the contested primary, both candidates have largely focused their messaging on defeating Rinaldi, who was almost unseated in 2016 when Hillary Clinton carried the district. Democrats are eying this North Texas district as a possible pickup but will need a strong candidate for the general. Considering her fundraising abilities and long-standing party ties, Johnson looks like the likely frontrunner.
D House District 116
Diana Arévalo Incumbent
During her first term in the state legislature, Arévalo responded to reports of sexual harassment in the Capitol by announcing that her offices could serve as safe zones for victims.
Age
36
Profession
Executive director of an after-school affordable music education program
Money raised in 2017-18
$76,425
Trey Martinez Fischer
As Arévalo’s predecessor in HD-116, Martinez Fischer earned the moniker “Prince of POO,” for his use of “points of order” to cause strategic procedural delays during House floor debates.
Age
47
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$136,821
Our take on the race
Though Arévalo currently holds the seat, Martinez Fischer is running as a de facto incumbent. He’s recently outraised her, and several of Arévalo’s House colleagues are publicly supporting the return of Martinez Fischer, who represented the district for 16 years.
D House District 118
Tomas Uresti Incumbent
Tomas Uresti’s brother, Carlos, is a state senator in the middle of a trial fighting charges of fraud and money laundering. Tomas Uresti’s cell phone was reportedly tapped by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for several weeks in 2015, while he was running for the House seat.
Age
57
Profession
Legal assistant
Money raised in 2017-18
$45,617 (includes $10,230 in loans)
Leo Pacheco
Pacheco, a former chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party, lost in a straw poll to Uresti by a 40 percentage point margin in November 2017.
Age
60
Profession
Human resources specialist at Palo Alto College; adjunct professor at San Antonio College
Money raised in 2017-18
$15,150 (includes a $5,750 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Tomas’ brother Carlos, a state senator, has been embroiled in a fraud lawsuit and has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. (He has said those allegations are unfounded.) But the Uresti in the lower chamber doesn’t seem shaken; he significantly outraised both his primary challenger and the Republican vying for the seat, John Lujan.
R House District 121 Open race
Steve Allison
Allison served on the Alamo Heights School Board for 12 years, including a three-term tenure as president.
Age
71
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$159,743 (includes $100,000 in loans from the candidate)
Matt Beebe
Beebe unsuccessfully challenged Straus in 2012 and 2014.
Age
44
Profession
Small business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$56,655 (includes a $2,000 loan)
Carlton Soules
Soules, a former member of the San Antonio City Council, was a leader in the successful effort several years ago to kill San Antonio’s streetcar project.
Age
51
Profession
Consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$53,800 (includes a $35,000 loan from the candidate)
Adrian Spears
Spears’ grandfather was chief judge of the Western District of Texas, and his father was assistant district attorney for Bexar County.
Age
42
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$12,408 (includes a $4,157 loan from the candidate)
Marc K. Whyte
Whyte has outraised all his competitors in contributions so far in the race.
Age
37
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$118,242
Charlotte Williamson
Williamson has worked on a number of GOP campaigns over the years, including for the seat’s current incumbent, Joe Straus.
Age
37
Profession
Small business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$101,650 (includes $101,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
It’s hard to tell who exactly will make it to a likely runoff — Allison and Whyte represent the more moderate wing of the field, while Beebe is running as the most conservative.
R House District 122
Lyle Larson Incumbent
Larson, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said he’s is running for re-election to bring more attention to water policy in Texas, including creating a regulatory framework to de-salanize aquifers across the state.
Age
58
Profession
Small business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$234,018
Chris Fails
Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Fails, who did not respond to a request for an interview.
Profession
Mayor of Hollywood Park; co-owner of Alamo Shooting Sports, a Hollywood Park gun store
Money raised in 2017-18
$69,542
Our take on the race
Larson is arguably Abbott's most outspoken critic among Republicans in the lower chamber. Abbott’s decision to endorse his opponent has drawn more attention to the race, but Larson entered the home stretch with more than $500,000 in his campaign coffers, compared to about $25,000 for Fails.
R House District 126 Open race
Sam Harless
Harless is the husband of former Rep. Patricia Harless, who previously held the seat, and has drawn endorsements from the Associated Republicans of Texas and the Texas Association of Business’ political arm.
Age
55
Profession
Co-owner of Fred Fincher Motors, a car dealership
Money raised in 2017-18
$138,690 (includes a $30,000 loan)
Kevin Fulton
Fulton’s campaign has been endorsed by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, along with conservative groups like Empower Texans and Texas Right to Life.
Age
46
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$78,475 (includes a loan of $19,050 from the candidate)
Gail Stanart
Stanart is the wife of Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart and is a member of the Texas GOP’s Senate Republican Executive Committee. She did not respond to a request for an interview.
Profession
Money raised in 2017-18
$25,376 (includes $13,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
This seat is currently held by Houston Republican Kevin Roberts, who is running for an open seat in Congress. Both Harless and Stanart have spouses well known in the community, and Fulton is drawing support from Tea Party-friendly groups, giving all three candidates a potential path to victory.
R House District 134
Sarah Davis Incumbent
Davis, who has represented the district since 2011, has drawn attention over the years for her opposition to measures restricting abortion that were widely supported by her party.
Age
41
Profession
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$433,150
Susanna Dokupil
Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Dokupil and spent heavily on ads to boost her campaign.
Age
45
Profession
Chief Executive Officer of Paladin Strategies, a communications firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$405,106
Our take on the race
This race has emerged as a high-profile test of both Gov. Greg Abbott’s political prowess and what it means to be a Republican in Texas. In 2016, Hillary Clinton had a 15-point advantage over Trump in this district, prompting speculation that the seat could be competitive in November if the more conservative Dokupil wins the primary. Davis and Abbott have sparred in recent weeks over her actions in the Legislature related to hurricane aid, abortion and ethics.