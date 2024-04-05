Here’s your Texas 2024 May runoff ballot
Texas will hold its 2024 runoff elections March 28 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. During the March 5 primaries, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote in 32 races, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. The winner will face the other major party’s nominee in that race, as well as possible Libertarian and Green party candidates. Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies. Listed below are all of the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for congressional, legislative and state board of education races. This year, there are no runoffs for any statewide races.
Texas 2024 runoffs
- Texas’ primary election was on March 5. Here were the results.
- An influential conservative PAC is targeting Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and other House Republicans who are facing runoffs. The PAC is upset that the Texas House has failed to support school vouchers, which would allow public dollars to follow Texas students to private and religious schools.
- Only a small fraction of Texans vote during the primaries, but they decide the winners of the most influential races in the state.
Early voting runs from May 20-24. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn't cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff. Here are the results of the March 5 primary.
You’ll also see county and local elections on your ballot. Sample ballots for specific counties can be found through the list of county websites maintained by the Texas Association of Counties.
Texas House races
Because no statewide candidates are headed to runoffs this year, the key runoff races will be in the Texas House where Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking revenge against Republicans who voted to impeach him by endorsing their primary challengers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also working to unseat the House Republicans who voted against school vouchers, one of Abbott’s top legislative priorities in 2023. In total, eight House Republican incumbents were forced into runoffs, including House Speaker Dade Phelan. Find out if there are any Texas House runoff races in your district.
Other district-level races
Texas voters can also vote in the U.S. House, State Board of Education and Texas Senate runoff races that correspond with the district they live in. Find out if there are any runoff races in your district.
U.S. House
State Board of Education
Texas Senate
