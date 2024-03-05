Election results: How Texas voted in the 2024 primary
Texas voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, U.S. Senate and district-based congressional and legislative seats. Those nominees will face off in the general election in November. If no candidate in a primary election received a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go head-to-head in a runoff in May.
Check back at 7 p.m. CT when vote counts start to come in.
What you should know:
- Texas’ primary election is March 5. Here’s what you need to know to vote.
How to read these results
President
Texas is holding its primary on Super Tuesday and will be an important state for both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates in 2024. There are 161 Republican delegates with 150 up for grabs on Tuesday (the remaining 11 will be allocated at the state convention in May). Delegates are awarded proportionally, meaning more than one candidate can secure some of them. Former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead among Republican candidates, according to polls. Texas follows Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina on the primary calendar.
There are a total of 244 delegates up for grabs in the Democratic presidential primary. Many delegates are pledged proportionally based on the results in each of the state’s congressional districts. President Joe Biden is seeking a second term as president of the United States.
U.S. Senate
The Democratic primary has nine candidates running for the party’s nomination to take on U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is leading all candidates in fundraising. Other Democrats in the race include state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and state Rep. Carl Sherman.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and faces two other candidates in the Republican primary. U.S. senators serve six-year terms.
U.S. House
Texas has 38 congressional seats, and all are up for election this year, with most incumbents running again. There are three open seats. Republicans are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Kay Granger in District 12 and U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess in District 26, both of whom are not seeking reelection. Meanwhile, Democrats are competing to succeed U.S. Rep. Colin Allred in District 32. Allred is running for U.S. Senate.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2024.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education, which sets curriculum and chooses textbooks for Texas public schools. Only 7 are up for election this year. Only one incumbent in those races, Melissa Ortega in District 1, decided not to seek reelection.
Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, has nine justices. Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2024. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republicans. Attorney General Ken Paxton is working to unseat the three Republican judges up for reelection this year. This is in response to a 2021 ruling by the court that struck down Paxton’s ability to unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.
Texas Senate
In the 31-member Texas Senate, only 15 seats are up for election in 2024.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term.
This election year, Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking revenge against Republicans who voted to impeach him by endorsing their primary challengers. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also working to unseat the House Republicans who voted against school vouchers, one of Abbott’s top legislative priorities in 2023.
What we’re seeing
Turnout in primary midterm elections has historically been low, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years. The latest turnout data published by the Texas secretary of state shows that turnout was low compared to 2020 after the two-week early voting period.
Additionally, domestic mail-in ballots turned in and postmarked by election day will be counted if the county receives it by 5 p.m. on March 6. Mail-in ballots from military and overseas voters must be postmarked by election day and are accepted if they are received by March 11 . In close races, mail-in votes could determine the winner, which can delay race calling. The certification of final election results must be completed by March 17.
The Texas Tribune’s election data is provided by The Associated Press, which gathers voting information from the secretary of state’s office, county election sites and stringers on the ground in Texas. The AP will call winners and provide estimates as to how many votes are left to be counted.
About the data
Election results data provided by The Associated Press.
Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
County shapes and city locations provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Road lines provided by Natural Earth.
Contributions by Emily Albracht and Reagan Hicks.
