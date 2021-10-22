twitterfacebookenvelopedrawn-left-arrow

Redistricting Texas

Texas has new political maps. See which districts your home is in.

Texas lawmakers have redrawn political maps for the state’s congressional, House, Senate and Board of Education districts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not signed these maps into law yet, though he is expected to. If you enter your address below, we'll customize this page so you can see how the new districts will affect your community. (Don't worry, we won't store your information.)

Congressional Districts

Texas’ congressional delegation is currently made up of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Starting in 2022, it will have two new members, whose seats will be in Austin and Houston.

In 2020, Trump won 22 districts and Biden won 14 districts. In 18 districts, the election was competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
If the 2020 elections were held after redistricting, Trump would have won 25 districts and Biden would have won 13 districts. In 13 districts, the election would have been competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
Among eligible voters, the majority demographic groups are:

White

Hispanic

Black

Asian

No majority

No majority

Previously

36 districts

22 districts
8
1
0
5
Now

38 districts

23 districts
7
0
0
8

State House Districts

The Texas House’s 150 seats are currently divided among 83 Republicans and 66 Democrats. Its new map would increase not only the number of districts where a majority of eligible voters are white, but also the number of districts that would have voted for Trump in 2020.

In 2020, Trump won 76 districts and Biden won 74 districts. In 60 districts, the election was competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
If the 2020 elections were held after redistricting, Trump would have won 85 districts and Biden would have won 65 districts. In 54 districts, the election would have been competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
Among eligible voters, the majority demographic groups are:

White

Hispanic

Black

Asian

No majority

No majority

Previously

150 districts

83 districts
33
7
0
27
Now

150 districts

89 districts
30
6
0
25

State Senate Districts

The Texas Senate’s 31 seats are currently divided among 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, chairs the chamber’s redistricting committee and has described its map-drawing process as “race blind.” The new map includes no additional districts where people of color make up the majority of eligible voters.

In 2020, Trump won 16 districts and Biden won 15 districts. In 15 districts, the election was competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
If the 2020 elections were held after redistricting, Trump would have won 19 districts and Biden would have won 12 districts. In 16 districts, the election would have been competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
Among eligible voters, the majority demographic groups are:

White

Hispanic

Black

Asian

No majority

No majority

Previously

31 districts

21 districts
7
1
0
2
Now

31 districts

20 districts
7
1
0
3

State Board of Education Districts

The State Board of Education, which dictates what Texas’ approximately 5.3 million public school students are taught in classrooms, is currently made up of nine Republicans and six Democrats. Each of these 15 huge districts includes 1.9 million residents.

In 2020, Trump won 8 districts and Biden won 7 districts. In 9 districts, the election was competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
If the 2020 elections were held after redistricting, Trump would have won 9 districts and Biden would have won 6 districts. In 8 districts, the election would have been competitive, with neither candidate winning by 10 percentage points.
Among eligible voters, the majority demographic groups are:

White

Hispanic

Black

Asian

No majority

No majority

Previously

15 districts

10 districts
3
0
0
2
Now

15 districts

10 districts
3
0
0
2

