Texas lawmakers have redrawn political maps for the state’s congressional, House, Senate and Board of Education districts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not signed these maps into law yet, though he is expected to. If you enter your address below, we'll customize this page so you can see how the new districts will affect your community. (Don't worry, we won't store your information.)
Not in Texas? Don’t know where to start? We chose a few areas with big changes for you to explore. You can select one of four cities below to see their district changes.
Congressional Districts
Texas’ congressional delegation is currently made up of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Starting in 2022, it will have two new members, whose seats will be in Austin and Houston.
White
Hispanic
Black
Asian
No majority
No majority
36 districts
38 districts
District changes for this location
State House Districts
The Texas House’s 150 seats are currently divided among 83 Republicans and 66 Democrats. Its new map would increase not only the number of districts where a majority of eligible voters are white, but also the number of districts that would have voted for Trump in 2020.
White
Hispanic
Black
Asian
No majority
No majority
150 districts
150 districts
District changes for this location
State Senate Districts
The Texas Senate’s 31 seats are currently divided among 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, chairs the chamber’s redistricting committee and has described its map-drawing process as “race blind.” The new map includes no additional districts where people of color make up the majority of eligible voters.
White
Hispanic
Black
Asian
No majority
No majority
31 districts
31 districts
District changes for this location
State Board of Education Districts
The State Board of Education, which dictates what Texas’ approximately 5.3 million public school students are taught in classrooms, is currently made up of nine Republicans and six Democrats. Each of these 15 huge districts includes 1.9 million residents.
White
Hispanic
Black
Asian
No majority
No majority
15 districts
15 districts
District changes for this location
About the data
All data, including district borders, was provided by the Texas Legislative Council. The council calculated eligible voter data using estimates of citizen voting age population from the U.S. Census 2015-2019 American Community Survey. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to a small percentage of eligible voters identifying as American Indian, Native Hawaiian or having two or more races.
Illustrations by Emily Albracht. Chris Essig and Brandyn Friedly contributed to this report.