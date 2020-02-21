As of Day of early voting in the 2020 primary, a total of people have voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties — of registered voters. According to the latest figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of all Texas voters live in these 10 counties.

As Texans choose their top candidates in the 2020 primary, The Texas Tribune will update this tracker through the early voting period, which runs from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. Super Tuesday is March 3. For more information, check out our voter guide.