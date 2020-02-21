Here's how many Texans are voting early in the 2020 primaries in the state’s biggest counties
As of Day of early voting in the 2020 primary, a total of people have voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties — of registered voters. According to the latest figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of all Texas voters live in these 10 counties.
As Texans choose their top candidates in the 2020 primary, The Texas Tribune will update this tracker through the early voting period, which runs from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. Super Tuesday is March 3. For more information, check out our voter guide.
Historically, more people vote early than on election day in Texas, but early voting turnout does not tell the full story about what will happen in an election. During the 2018 primary, early voting figures in the 10 counties with the most registered voters appeared promising for Democrats. But Texas Republicans ended up outvoting Democrats when the final ballots were tallied on election day.
Turnout rates are affected by several factors. A voter’s distance to the nearest polling place is one. A Texas election law passed in 2019 led to the closure of several temporary polling places that provided smaller communities and students on college campuses more chances to vote early.
About the data
Preliminary 2020 daily early voting data comes from the counties’ elections officials. Early voting turnout numbers for 2016 and 2012 are from the secretary of state. Demographic data for counties is from the latest available Citizen Voting Age Population data based on 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau. The maps of Texas are created from Texas county boundaries provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Illustrations by Emily Albracht. Carla Astudillo, Chris Essig, Darla Cameron and Anna Novak contributed to this report.