Texas will hold its 2020 primary elections March 3 — it’s one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Here’s all of the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primary elections, according to the Secretary of State. Each party will choose its candidate for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

Early voting begins Feb. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff May 26. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether they’d rather help pick the Republican or the Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions).

Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can only vote in that same party’s runoff, if a runoff is held. You can also vote for either party's candidate in the general election.

