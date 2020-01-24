Welcome to The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2020 elections . If you want help getting ready for election season, sign up here for our email series Teach Me How to Texas . If you want to get our elections coverage in your inbox, sign up for our weekly 2020 newsletter .

Texas voters will head to the polls March 3 to select their major party candidates for several statewide races and legislative seats. We’ve compiled an overview of everything Texans need to know about casting a ballot in the 2020 primaries.

Whom do I get to vote for?

All Texans’ ballots will include the statewide races, but the rest of the races on there will be determined by where you live. On the federal level, Texans are divided among 36 congressional districts. On the state level, Texans are divided into 150 House districts, 31 Senate districts and 15 State Board of Education districts. Your address determines your district — and who represents you. All congressional and Texas House districts are up for election this year, along with one U.S. Senate seat, several Texas Senate seats and eight State Board of Education seats.

If you share your address below, we’ll show you the races in which you get to participate. (Don’t worry about this information being stored. We’ll only use it to determine which districts and county you live in.)

You can also view our roundup of all the candidates here.