The Tribune is measuring both the number of cases in each county and the rate of cases per 1,000 residents. The rate is especially high in some small rural counties, where hospitals cannot afford to increase staffing levels.

On March 4, DSHS reported Texas’ first positive case of the coronavirus , in Fort Bend County. The patient had recently traveled abroad. A month later on April 4, there were 6,110 cases in 151 counties. As of April 14, there are 14,624 cases in 181 counties.

The Texas Tribune is using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services to track how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Texas each day. The state data comes from local health officials, and it may not represent all cases of the disease given limited testing. Here's what we know about the daily numbers.

On April 6, the state started reporting the number of patients with positive tests who are hospitalized. It was 1,153 that day and 1,409 on April 14. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test. Hospitals across the state are working to increase capacity .

On March 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which came in later and caused the state’s official count to lag behind other tallies. Increases in testing also led to more detected cases.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of April 14, 318 people who tested positive for the virus have died.

How many people have been tested?

As of April 14, 146,467 tests for the coronavirus have been run in Texas. But we do not know the number of Texans who have gotten a test because some people are tested more than once. The state’s tally also does not include pending tests, and in late March, it took some patients up to 10 days to get test results back.

This might not be all of the tests that have been run in Texas. The state has said it is not getting test data from every private lab, and only 5% of tests are coming from public labs. Even as demand for testing has increased, both public and private labs continue to prioritize Texans who meet certain criteria, but every private lab sets its own criteria. The state is not gathering data on the number of tests administered in each county.

How is this impacting Texans of color?

While early reports from other parts of the country indicate black Americans are disproportionately likely to get sick or die from the new coronavirus, it’s virtually impossible to determine if that grim reality is playing out in Texas because information released by state health officials is notably incomplete.

The limited data provided to the Tribune offers a murky glimpse of the virus' impact on Texas communities of color. Race and ethnicity are reported as unknown for a significant portion of the completed case reports. (Agency officials said some people prefer not to provide the information.)

Although state leaders acknowledge the demographic data is lacking, they have indicated the state won't be taking steps to mandate reporting to fill in the gaps.