They were fathers, mothers, siblings, neighbors and friends, and in most cases their loved ones were not able to gather and mourn together.

The weight of their deaths fell unevenly across the state — the people who died were disproportionately Hispanic, and border towns with heavily Hispanic populations were among the hardest hit in the nation over the course of the year so far. Nursing home residents made up one in five deaths. And the virus mostly killed people 60 years or older in a state where the median age is 35.