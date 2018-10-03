Here’s what Texas voters should know for the 2018 midterms

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9 (Today!) Is there a way to confirm whether I’m registered to vote? Yes, there is! You can check your registration status on the Texas secretary of state’s website by using one of these three ways to log on: Providing your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth

Providing your first and last name and what county you reside in

Providing your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), which appears on your voter registration certificate. How can I register to vote? Texans can fill out an application in person at their county voter registrar’s office. Most post offices, libraries and high schools also provide the necessary applications needed to cast a ballot. Texans can also print out the application online or request it through the mail. However, keep in mind that registering online is not an option in Texas. Mailed applications must be postmarked on or before the Oct. 9 deadline.

The last day to apply for ballot by mail is Oct. 26 How do I know if I’m eligible to vote by mail? You are only allowed to vote by mail for one of the following four reasons: You will not be in your county on Nov. 6 (Election Day) and not in your county during the entire span of early voting

not in your county during the entire span of early voting You are sick or disabled

You will be 65 years old or older by Election Day

You are confined in jail but otherwise eligible (i.e., not convicted of a felony). Eligible Texans who want to vote by mail have two options: They can mail in their ballot — postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. the day after the election — or they can give their ballot directly to an early voting clerk.

Early voting runs from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2 Where am I allowed to vote early? You can find early voting locations at the same website that allows you to check whether you are registered to vote. Unlike on Election Day, you are allowed to vote early at any polling location in the county you are registered to vote in. Who is eligible to vote early? Anyone who is registered to vote may vote early. However, you must do so in person. Only certain voters can mail in their ballots.