This election is for one of Texas’ two seats in the U.S. Senate. Cruz has held the position for one term after he won the seat in 2012.

It was by far the most competitive statewide race this cycle — and the most closely watched beyond Texas. O’Rourke, a member of Congress from El Paso, ran a massively funded campaign against Cruz, traveling the state relentlessly in hopes of becoming the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas in more than two decades.

Cruz, meanwhile, attacked O’Rourke for being too liberal for Texas while warning the GOP base not to underestimate intense Democratic enthusiasm.