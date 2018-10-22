Abstract election pattern
We took young Texans’ questions straight to the candidates. Here’s what they said.

By Emily Yount, Alex Samuels and Cassandra Pollock

We know there’s a lot to keep up with this election season, so we asked young Texans what issues matter most and crafted a survey for candidates to respond to in their own words. See how candidates in statewide and competitive U.S. House races responded to questions about:

Affordability
Question 1 of 23
Should the state or federal government increase the minimum wage?
Affordable housing advocates say low wages are a key reason Texans struggle to become homeowners — particularly because the $7.25 hourly minimum wage doesn’t cover the cost of buying a home. Democrats tried and failed last session to increase the minimum wage in Texas.
Affordability
Should the state or federal government increase the minimum wage?
Affordable housing advocates say low wages are a key reason Texans struggle to become homeowners — particularly because the $7.25 hourly minimum wage doesn’t cover the cost of buying a home. Democrats tried and failed last session to increase the minimum wage in Texas.
Should the state or federal government increase the minimum wage?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) NO
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) NO
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D) YES
Ben Sanders (L) NO
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) NO
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 2 of 23
How should the government help Texans build wealth through homeownership?
Interested in keeping up with affordability news?
Affordability
How should the government help Texans build wealth through homeownership?
How should the government help Texans build wealth through homeownership?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“We should encourage initiatives to rewrite local development codes & incentives for affordable housing development, & combat poverty concentration by promoting neighborhood socioeconomic diversity to improve job prospects, quality of life & educational opportunities. We must focus on improving financial stability & economic opportunity by supporting paid family sick leave, equal pay for women, increasing the minimum wage to a living wage & increasing access to affordable & quality health care.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“Government extortion in the form of property taxes is a leading concerns among Texans who are unable to build wealth. This is also seen federally with taxation on income and the occurrence of “trade wars” and policies that ultimately make products more expensive for the American consumer. Government should immediately set course on a path back to the very limited roles laid out for them in the US and Texas Constitutions.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“Property taxes are too high, and state policy is to blame. The Texas Legislature has deliberately shifted the tax burden from large corporations and heaped it onto the back of homeowners (and small business). We must reverse the policies that led to this calamity. The first step is to close the big corporate property tax loophole that is cheating the system by $5 billion per year. It is well documented, but Republicans in the Legislature don't want anyone to know about it. We must start there.”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“Eliminating property tax will allow for more Texans to actually own property. Thus creating stronger communities in both urban and rural areas of Texas.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“While the Texas Attorney General cannot vote on legislation, I can fight for all Texans and make sure that everyone has a level playing field. I will be a zealous advocate and an independent voice for all Texans. I’m proud of my career as a lawyer. It is a disgrace that our current Texas AG is indicted. Many questions in this voter guide do not apply to my race because my job is to enforce the laws fairly, accurately, and according to the Constitution. We need a watchdog, not a rubber stamp.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D)
“Wealth inequality disproportionately affect families of color. - pass federal minimum wage; support more local minimum wage increases, like Fightfor15 - help wage-earners build assets through auto-enroll, savings credits or fed matching in retirement accounts; - end residential & educational segregation - increase education, including early-childhood, which directly impacts inter-generational assets & wealth transfer - expand first-time homeowner & first-time business loans, with microlending”
Ben Sanders (L)
“You actually don't gain any wealth through home ownership that is a myth that was sold to the middle class to trick them into debt that keep them as docile workers because they're shackled with crippling debt. These financial responsibilities causes one to not object to inequality or injustices in the workplace. Lack of wealth and property ownership is mostly due to unfair property tax burdens levied by local governments to pay for irresponsible spending by government. Together we can Win!”
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent)
“Affordability is a concern for many Texans. We must work to avoid the problems plaguing some other large states like California who have limited housing inventory by creating countless regulatory hurdles and impeding market driven development of affordable housing. By reducing regulatory burdens, building and zoning restrictions and bureaucratic red tape, Texas government can prevent artificial supply constraints and help ensure sufficient housing inventory is brought to market to meet demand.”
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo (D)
“Education requires most to take large loans resulting in today’s young adults paying high student loans and housing costs. Their ability to accumulate savings and acquire investments like property are limited. Today, owning a home is not necessarily the path to the middle class as much as is having a good job. Government should require financial education to teach the importance of saving and investing resulting in the acquisition of property like stocks and homes.”
Matt Piña (L)
“Most of the high cost associated with homes is related to what you're allowed to put on it. As of right now, you can't even put a tiny home on your own land. The second hurdle is literally the amount of Taxes you currently pay, Texas has one of the largest property Taxes despite having no income Tax. If you have noticed the rent go up recently it's for two reasons. The number of new people in Texas, and landowners passing their increasing taxes on to their tenants.”
George P. Bush (R - Incumbent)
“Rising properties taxes are a huge issue, not just in Texas but across the United States. Our children deserve top class educations and we need to ensure that we are properly funding education but continuously raising property taxes is not a sustainable model and will eventually price everyone but the wealthy from home ownership. Addressing education funding from top to bottom should be a significant priority.”
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Having a stable, affordable place to live should be a reality for all Texans. We need to expand existing home-buyer assistance programs that help with down payments and mortgage loans. And we should create incentives for developers to build entry-level, starter homes -- not just at the luxury end of the market. Let’s also protect home-buyers from predatory lending and make sure we fully enforce the Fair Housing Act so that we can combat housing discrimination.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“Affordability is a hot topic. I have actually written an upcoming book, DIY Wealth, touching on this topic. The push at the Federal level for broadening home ownership and lowering interest rates had some unintended consequences, helping to create housing bubbles and negatively affect affordability and over leverage our younger generation. We need our Federal government to stay out of the business of subsidizing asset bubbles at the expense of our youngest and oldest generations.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“The best thing government can do to help people build personal wealth is to boost economic growth and expand opportunity by keeping taxes and regulations low. These policies encourage businesses, big and small, to invest and create diverse jobs opportunities for Texans, empowering them to climb the economic ladder. In Texas we have done this and have been a leading job creator for over a decade. Texas is an example of what works, and it’s a model that I will do everything to help maintain.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“Low mortgage rates and strong employment should encourage more young adults to purchase homes. However paychecks aren’t keeping up so home ownership is down, according to the US Census Bureau. In Congress, my proposal for education and good jobs is based on well-funded neighborhood schools, free of vouchers and private charters, and investments in trade and technology training for high schools and community colleges so graduates can build good lives and buy homes in our district.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“One large obstacle to home ownership is long-term wage stagnation. Another is student loan debt. These issues have made it increasingly difficult to accumulate enough for a down payment on a home, and have also led homeowners to refinance mortgages to access their equity. The federal government can help by addressing the underlying causes of student loan debts and increasing grants, and also by addressing the underlying causes of wage stagnation.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Continue to cut taxes and regulations. I was proud to support the largest tax cut in history last year. By cutting taxes and reducing regulations, we are strengthening the Texas and national economies. I also helped spearhead the repeal of the oil export ban, which has strengthened our energy sector. That's helping employees build personal wealth in Houston and allowing them to buy their own homes. I will also continue to support changes to the tax code to encourage home ownership.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“At the federal level, we need more flexible approaches to funding homeownership for first-time buyers, including loan programs. We can also be more creative in how we reduce overall student debt which will free up more money for home ownership. Finally, increasing jobs training and certification will make for higher wages for more chance of owning a home.”
Lee Santos (L)
“The government should stay out of this. Every time they get involved in something, it becomes less efficient, more expensive and more intrusive.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“Closing wealth and opportunity gaps—through fair wages, a higher minimum wage, education access, job training and security, student debt aid, community investment—will let us begin addressing homeownership. Too many live paycheck to paycheck, worrying about making ends meet. If we help people become economically secure, we’ll see benefits to our housing market. Legislators and HUD must be vigilant in addressing how policies and practices may affect homeownership within minority communities.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Texans need to know that with hard work and financial savings, homeownership can be a reality. At HUD, we worked to protect the Federal Housing Administration’s mission to extend credit to homebuyers who would otherwise have been turned away. It is also important we do not repeat the mistakes of the past by allowing Texans to fall victims to predatory lending. In Congress, I will continue that work as well as pursuing other policies to expand access to credit to hard working Americans.”
Melina Baker (L)
“I believe the problem IS government intervention. Between regulations and taxes, the government drives the overhead of home ownership through the roof, dis-incentivizes potential lenders, and drives a skittish market. If we could remove government from the transaction, I think we could see a rise in home ownership among young Americans.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Question 3 of 23
Should the state limit how much cities, school districts or other local governments collect in property taxes?
Affordability
Should the state limit how much cities, school districts or other local governments collect in property taxes?
Should the state limit how much cities, school districts or other local governments collect in property taxes?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) NO
Mark Tippetts (L) NO
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) NO
Kerry McKennon (L) YES
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D) YES
Ben Sanders (L) YES
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent) YES
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo (D) YES
Matt Piña (L) NO
George P. Bush (R - Incumbent) YES
Education
Question 4 of 23
How should Texas public schools be funded? What’s your biggest problem with the system we have now?
Texas public schools are funded by the state budget and local property taxes. The Texas Legislature last year tried and failed to pass legislation designed to rein in fast-rising property taxes, but lawmakers plan to consider other sources of money for public education to lessen the burden on property owners when they meet again in 2019.
Interested in keeping up with education news?
Education
How should Texas public schools be funded? What’s your biggest problem with the system we have now?
Abstract election pattern
Texas public schools are funded by the state budget and local property taxes. The Texas Legislature last year tried and failed to pass legislation designed to rein in fast-rising property taxes, but lawmakers plan to consider other sources of money for public education to lessen the burden on property owners when they meet again in 2019.
How should Texas public schools be funded? What’s your biggest problem with the system we have now?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“It is the State’s responsibility to provide a quality education, yet it has consistently decreased the share of funding it contributes (48.5% for 2008 to 38% for 2019) and has put the load on local school districts and homeowners to pick up the slack - driving up property taxes. The state should pay its fair share, prioritize equity in funding, update formulas and scrub and modernize the tax code to properly fund public education. We need to invest in our children and the future of our state.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“Our current education system is full of wasteful spending due to over regulation, and does not allow many parents to make decisions regarding education for their own children. I support measures to restore decision-making regarding education to parents, guardians, teachers, and local education boards. I support a nonpartisan education funding policy that would provide equitable use of funds to eliminate waste and decrease bureaucracy.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“The Texas legislature has deliberately underfunded public education, going so far as to use property taxes confiscated under Robin Hood and using that money to pay the state's bills! Texans are being ripped off. We face higher school taxes and lower school funding. It's criminal in my opinion. The winners are the big corporations who are exploiting a well known (but deliberately concealed) corporate loophole costing the system $5 billion. Close this loophole! Otherwise the crisis only worsens.”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“First an audit of the education system so as to know where all the waste is and dealing with it. Then I'd make certain our lottery money is going to the schools.Work to create new revenue streams which has worked effectively in states like Colorado. I will of funds spent on administrative cost hinders education as a whole. This will allow schools to stop focusing on wasteful tests”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“As Texas A.G., my job is to ensure that Texas lives up to the guarantee enshrined in Article 7 of the Texas Constitution that “it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools” because public education is “essential to the preservation of the liberties and rights of the people.” My job is not to dictate policy choices but to make sure that Texas lives up to this guarantee.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D)
“The state's contribution has steadily decreased; formulas are beyond outdated; and districts are intentionally starved in order to point at its failure, even as we have increased business and property tax revenue. - audit underperforming agencies who supply educational funds (like GLO) - fix uniform and equal commercial valuation loopholes - earmark current recapture funds for education and not general fund - review 30+ yr old consumptive and gas taxes - implement Internet tax capture fully.”
Ben Sanders (L)
“A Free and Public education that is a melting pot that promoted inclusion and critical thinking has and always will be key to the success of America. The biggest problem with Public Schools is the corruption and waste by Independent School Boards, and their Superintendents. When a district pays a salary of over $400,000 that's 8 times more than the average Texas Teacher, and then paying for that person's 1.2million home, and car. As Comptroller I will put an end to flagrant waste in Texas”
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent)
“Funding public education has been a shared burden between state and local governments. The current system creates a structural imbalance in that funding. As a state we must work to address that imbalance before it becomes too great. Additionally, I support Governor Abbott’s call for increases in teacher pay and I also believe that he is correct in looking to identify additional state funds for public education.”
Question 5 of 23
Should the state subsidize private school tuition or homeschooling expenses?
Education
Should the state subsidize private school tuition or homeschooling expenses?
Should the state subsidize private school tuition or homeschooling expenses?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) NO
Mark Tippetts (L) NO
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) NO
Kerry McKennon (L) NO
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D) NO
Ben Sanders (L) NO
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent) YES
Question 6 of 23
Should the Texas Legislature reintroduce tuition limits at public universities?
College in Texas is becoming increasingly unaffordable. For years, the Legislature was in charge of setting tuition. Then in 2003, lawmakers handed over that control to the schools — a move that has proven controversial. Now, many lawmakers are wondering whether they should take back control of tuition.
Education
Should the Texas Legislature reintroduce tuition limits at public universities?
College in Texas is becoming increasingly unaffordable. For years, the Legislature was in charge of setting tuition. Then in 2003, lawmakers handed over that control to the schools — a move that has proven controversial. Now, many lawmakers are wondering whether they should take back control of tuition.
Should the Texas Legislature reintroduce tuition limits at public universities?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) NO
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) YES
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D) NO
Ben Sanders (L) YES
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 7 of 23
Do you think Congress should expand student loan forgiveness programs?
Education
Do you think Congress should expand student loan forgiveness programs?
Do you think Congress should expand student loan forgiveness programs?
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) NO
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) NO
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 8 of 23
How can Congress act to improve public school outcomes?
Education
How can Congress act to improve public school outcomes?
How can Congress act to improve public school outcomes?
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Every child deserves access to a high-quality education. Let’s keep public school dollars in public school classrooms, ensure equity in funding, and empower teachers to teach to students -- not to high-stakes tests. Let’s also fully fund our commitment under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) so all students can succeed; strengthen loan forgiveness to those who commit to teach in high-need areas; and compensate teachers fairly by repealing the Windfall Elimination Provision.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“I believe schools function best when the responsibility, funding, and outcomes are as local as possible. You know your own schools and kids. Local school boards, principals, and parents need to have the resources, authority and accountability for educating our children, with limited interference from State and Federal agencies.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“State and local governments should be the decision makers in public education. Washington’s one size fits all policies do not work. This is why I’m a fierce champion of school choice, so all children can have access to a good education, regardless of their zip code. I’m proud of the passage of my Student Opportunity Amendment - it’s the most sweeping federal school choice legislation ever, allowing parents to save tax-free for their kids’ K-12 education at public, private, or religious schools.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“Government should spend less on standardized testing. Too many resources go to state tests mandated by federal law. We need to ensure schools are educating students while removing undue burdens. I support the continued funding of higher education by federal aid to ensure that all students can attend university. Additionally, I would like to see more funding going to community college programs that provide graduates with successful careers in technology, healthcare and renewable energy.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Quality education is essential to our democracy. Good schools are the foundation for an informed community, better jobs, and a strong economy. School closures and teacher compensation are priority issues that the Texas Legislature has failed to address in a meaningful way. As a member of Congress, I will work to bring federal resources to Texas.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Public education is vitally important, but the federal government’s role is limited by the Constitution. The federal government should fund federal education requirements, but otherwise leave control of public education to parents, local school boards and the states.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“I’m an innovator and am always happy to try new solutions, but I won’t support any solution that doesn’t help all 5 million Texas kids. I’m a product of public schools, as are my three daughters, so I’ve seen up close what works. We need to fund public schools more fairly, so that every child regardless of income has access to a good public education. We also need to promote programs like STEM education that will prepare our students for the economy of the future.”
Lee Santos (L)
“They need to stay out of it. The government is never effective at improving any situations.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“As a product of public education, I know that public education is the great equalizer. One in ten kids in our country attends school in Texas, and there is no excuse for not properly funding their education and our future. We must invest in our schools, protect funds for students with special education needs, do all we can to retain and recruit the best teachers, support STEM and universal pre-K, and make our classrooms safe, inclusive places where kids and teachers can thrive.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Every child has the fundamental right to a quality education—regardless of where they grow up. But today, we are not doing enough to make sure every child has access to the education they deserve. I will work to expand investment in education—so that every child in America has an equal shot at the American Dream. I’ll work for universal Pre-K and early childhood education, increase support for our teachers, and bolster vocational and job training programs.”
Melina Baker (L)
“Again, Congress IS the problem. School oversight belongs in the state. By leaving state funds in the state to allow the state to ensure quality education for children in the state, more funding is readily available. When we send money to the Fed, they shrink it and send it back to the state with extra red tape and overhead while yielding little or no productive benefit.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Question 9 of 23
Should the federal government put more money toward college financial aid?
Education
Should the federal government put more money toward college financial aid?
Should the federal government put more money toward college financial aid?
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) NO
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) NO
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Elections
Question 10 of 23
Would you support giving control over the redistricting process in Texas to a nonpartisan commission?
For years, Texas has been in the hot seat over its political maps, including a recent legal fight that ended in June with the U.S. Supreme Court upholding 10 of the 11 congressional and state House districts that had been flagged for racial gerrymandering. Before the ruling, a coalition of civil rights groups proposed their own solution to the state’s redistricting fight: create an independent commission where citizens, rather than lawmakers, draw the state’s political maps.
Elections
Would you support giving control over the redistricting process in Texas to a nonpartisan commission?
For years, Texas has been in the hot seat over its political maps, including a recent legal fight that ended in June with the U.S. Supreme Court upholding 10 of the 11 congressional and state House districts that had been flagged for racial gerrymandering. Before the ruling, a coalition of civil rights groups proposed their own solution to the state’s redistricting fight: create an independent commission where citizens, rather than lawmakers, draw the state’s political maps.
Would you support giving control over the redistricting process in Texas to a nonpartisan commission?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“Absolutely. In a true democracy, people pick their representative, not the other way around. Gerrymandering has harmed our state & diminished the voices of millions of Texans. The discriminatory intent of these maps are blatant, but rather than draw maps that reflect our diverse state & lead to fair representation, Republicans in the legislature choose to shut out millions of voices from true representation. It shouldn’t be controversial to say that we want fair maps drawn.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“Yes. Texas districts have been hopelessly gerrymandered and this has been used to convince many Texans that their voice and vote do not matter. I believe that in this age of technological advances and innovative solutions to long lasting problems that a nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory answer could certainly be reached - especially if those tasked with finding such an answer are Texans who want to represented, and not politicians seeking to grab power.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“Yes! We must kill gerrymandering, because gerrymandering is killing democracy! Texas MUST adopt an independent redistricting commission structure ASAP. I am intent on betting my entire political career to get it done. My opponent, and every incumbent Republican in Texas, will fight me tooth and nail. I say bring it on! It will require an amendment to the Texas Constitution. But Texans are disgusted with partisan politics and they are with me on this. We'll have the votes.”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“YES”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“Yes. Partisan gerrymandering corrodes our democracy and is unconstitutional. Fixing this problem has been a cornerstone of my campaign. I’m proud to have clerked for two Reagan-appointed judges, including Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Ending gerrymandering is about protecting democracy and the rule of law. Gerrymandering polarizes this country. I will work across party lines to ensure that districts in Texas are fair and that politicians are picked by voters, not the other way around.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Yes, every single American deserves to have their voice heard and to participate in our democratic process on equal terms as anyone else. This means taking on partisan gerrymandering that allows members of Congress to pick their voters instead of the other way around, and draws people out of their congressional districts and therefore their democracy.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“Absolutely. Nearly 1 out of 4 state and federal races in Texas this year is unopposed. Most of the rest are "safe". Voters need choice. One of the main reasons I am running as a Libertarian, is to fight the polarization and voter apathy caused by lack of true choice. This is one of the most crucial, if least talked about, issues facing our nation.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“Redistricting, like all important political issues, should be in the hands of the democratically accountable representatives of the people.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“Yes, we need to end partisan gerrymandering.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Yes. Voters should choose their representatives. Representatives should not choose their voters. There are several approaches to an independent commission model, and it is important to address partisan bias as well as issues of community and geography. An independent commission must, however be transparent, legitimate, and accountable.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Redistricting should be based on keeping communities together. Elected officials in the State Legislature, who are accountable to voters, should make those decisions.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“Yes. Simply by looking at a map of Austin, it’s easy to see that our Congressional districts have been gerrymandered to an absurd extent. This partisan map doesn’t just favor one political party over the other--it prevents citizens from having an equal voice in our democracy. A nonpartisan commission would ensure the districts are being drawn for legitimate reasons like population size.”
Lee Santos (L)
“Not without knowing exactly who the “non-partisan commission” is and exactly what are their intentions.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“Yes. Texas’ history of gerrymandering and silencing voters’ voices must stop. The right to vote is not a partisan issue, and a nonpartisan commission to determine our districts is a step in the right direction. I served my country in and out of uniform for 14 years because I wanted to protect the rights of all people in this country. My work wasn’t partisan. Redistricting and the ability to vote shouldn’t be partisan either.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Yes. Voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around. As a Member of Congress, I will continue to shine a light on this issue and encourage Texas, and all other states, to adopt non-partisan redistricting.”
Melina Baker (L)
“Yes! Redistricting as it is now is done impossibly partisan and unfair to the average Texan. As an example, I live in a rural area two hours from DFW, but I am districted with a piece of Dallas. A candidate running to represent me at the state level doesn't have to travel outside of Loop 635 to win the district. How can they properly represent the unique interests of a rural area that they never even have to visit?”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Question 11 of 23
Should Texans be able to register to vote on the same day they cast a ballot?
After publication, Mike Collier’s campaign said they filled out this question in our survey incorrectly. Collier says he supports same-day voter registration. This page has been updated.
Elections
Should Texans be able to register to vote on the same day they cast a ballot?
After publication, Mike Collier’s campaign said they filled out this question in our survey incorrectly. Collier says he supports same-day voter registration. This page has been updated.
Should Texans be able to register to vote on the same day they cast a ballot?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) YES
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) NO
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) YES
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) YES
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) YES
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 12 of 23
States like Oregon allow all voters to vote by mail. Should Texas adopt a similar policy?
Elections
States like Oregon allow all voters to vote by mail. Should Texas adopt a similar policy?
States like Oregon allow all voters to vote by mail. Should Texas adopt a similar policy?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) YES
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) NO
Kerry McKennon (L) YES
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) YES
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) YES
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) NO
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Guns
Question 13 of 23
Should Texas take guns away from people deemed dangerous by a judge?
Also known as a “red flag law,” Gov. Greg Abbott recommended this idea after a school shooting, but it already has been rejected by some legislative leaders.
Guns
Should Texas take guns away from people deemed dangerous by a judge?
Also known as a “red flag law,” Gov. Greg Abbott recommended this idea after a school shooting, but it already has been rejected by some legislative leaders.
Should Texas take guns away from people deemed dangerous by a judge?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) YES
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) NO
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) YES
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 14 of 23
What should government do to prevent gun violence in schools?
After a shooting at Santa Fe High School earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed enhancing gun storage laws, arming more school officials and a mobile safety app for reporting suspicious activity. Texas House and Senate committees studied violence in schools and campus security. And some state lawmakers have said they intend to make improving school safety a priority of the Texas Legislature next year.
Guns
What should government do to prevent gun violence in schools?
After a shooting at Santa Fe High School earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed enhancing gun storage laws, arming more school officials and a mobile safety app for reporting suspicious activity. Texas House and Senate committees studied violence in schools and campus security. And some state lawmakers have said they intend to make improving school safety a priority of the Texas Legislature next year.
What should government do to prevent gun violence in schools?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“A whole lot more than it is now. Our current governor is acting as if gun violence is inevitable & isolated to schools. We are NOT powerless to stop all the bloodshed, regardless of where it happens. Common sense measures to keep guns out of dangerous hands include universal background checks, making it a state offense to lie on a background check, “red flag” laws, closing the boyfriend loophole, banning high capacity magazines & bump stocks, allowing local governments to enact their own laws.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“The Government can do nothing to prevent gun violence in schools anymore than they can prevent gun violence in homes. If laws could put an end to evil and violence, this would have happened decades ago. The only thing that the Government can do is remove themselves from the role of setting standards for hundreds of millions of students in different states and communities, and instead return education to a local level that can focus more on what is best for students, rather than on test scores.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“Texans are not only ready, but also we demand, sensible gun laws. We must have a background check system that works, and a red flag law. This is what I will fight for as Lt Governor. I own a gun, and I am pro-Second Amendment, but we have to stop being hysterical and THINK. Also, I do not support arming teachers and militarizing campuses. We need more counselors and trained psychologists. This will take money, and the state should help provide the funds. Otherwise property taxes keep rising!”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“Empower school district to choose options for school safety. Security personnel on campuses, teacher gun certification, training programs for emergencies, better lock down procedures and gun education. While this will not prevent all gun violence by those intent on causing that criminal violence, it will prevent loss of and save lives. We will never be able to control violence done by those criminals, but we can prepare with an active defense. That defense is gun education, training and safety.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“The job of Texas Attorney General is not to create policy on this issue but to build consensus consistent with the Constitution. I believe in all Amendments to the Constitution, including the 2nd Amendment. We need to work for real solutions. Consistent with the 2nd Amendment, if we put teachers, students, parents, mental health professionals, and law enforcement officers in the same room, we’d quickly realize common ground to make schools safer and prevent these too-common tragedies.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Texas should lead the way in preserving the 2nd Amendment while ensuring people can live and go to school without fear of gun violence. Let’s require background checks for all gun sales and close all loopholes; give federal help to local school districts to improve campus safety; stop selling weapons of war that are designed to kill people as effectively and efficiently as possible; and fully support federal research on gun violence so that we can better understand and address its root causes.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“As a father of 3 and 5 yo daughters, if I had the real answer to this question, I would take all the time we have to discuss it with you. I don't pretend a crystal ball one this one, but I don't think the answer lies in more federal government. As a nation, and society, and in each community, we need to come together and understand why it is happening, why some of our children feel so left out they result to violence, and how to keep our children safe.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“Like all Texans, I am sickened by the recent school shootings. I believe that taking away law-abiding Americans’ constitutional rights is not the way to make our schools safer. Rather we should focus on targeting violent criminals, improving mental health resources, and increasing school safety. My bill with Sen. Chuck Grassley would address these concerns, as would my legislation to use Student Support and Academic Enrichment for school safety measures, including hiring school safety officers.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“We need to address the real problem in schools – chronic under-funding and under-staffing of teachers and counselor – not ridiculous plans to arm teachers.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Keeping our students and our communities safe must be our highest priority. One policy area where we have work to do is in implementing common-sense gun safety measures, like background checks, to reduce the threat of gun violence in our schools and across our communities.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“As chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee that funds federal law enforcement, I have significantly increased funding for grants to school districts to protect public schools. Furthermore, as a parent, I am fully committed to making sure our public schools are safe and secure. With Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), I sponsored a bill to fix the National Instant Background Check System. This closed loopholes in the system and will help prevent future tragedies.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“First, we need to study gun violence fully. We need to address the areas where we can all agree, including root causes like mental health. Removing the stigma around discussing mental health issues (and the many lives claimed by gun violence through suicide, which often go unnoticed) is a key way to get people the treatment they need. Second, we can all agree on certain common sense measures, like background checks that will help ensure weapons don’t fall into the wrong hands.”
Lee Santos (L)
“Satellite offices located next to schools which have law enforcement on standby is what teachers have told me they would prefer. The government should stay out of it as always. This should be privatized.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“In the Air Force, I learned to responsibly handle and use guns. I went through extensive background checks and training to ensure I was a responsible gun user—that standard should apply to all gun owners. Teachers’ jobs are demanding enough without the pressure of having to wield a gun. Smart legislation, like universal background checks on all gun transfers, a ban on assault rifles, limiting access to high capacity magazines, and closing the ‘Boyfriend Loophole’ are necessary ways forward.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“I support the 2nd Amendment, and, as someone who is about to become a father, I find the idea that my child will not be safe at school unacceptable. We must reject the idea that regular mass shootings are a part of American life. Gun violence in our country is also about more than mass shootings. I will fight for common sense approaches to reducing gun violence such as criminal background checks on gun sales and keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals and domestic abusers.”
Melina Baker (L)
“Guns are not the problem - people are. Perhaps government should conduct studies to understand why virtually every school shooting is committed by young white men? Underwrite schools as they develop strategic, logistical, and physical deterrents to school violence by way of security measures. Quick and harsh punishment for those who commit heinous crimes in areas that should be considered safe havens.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Question 15 of 23
Do you think Texas’ open carry law should be repealed?
Texans with a concealed handgun permit may carry their firearms openly thanks to a state law passed in 2015. The idea, as you might expect, divided gun control advocates and Second Amendment devotees. More recently, some of the more conservative members of the Legislature have pushed for proposals to let all Texans openly carry a handgun without a license — what those proponents call “constitutional carry.”
Guns
Do you think Texas’ open carry law should be repealed?
Texans with a concealed handgun permit may carry their firearms openly thanks to a state law passed in 2015. The idea, as you might expect, divided gun control advocates and Second Amendment devotees. More recently, some of the more conservative members of the Legislature have pushed for proposals to let all Texans openly carry a handgun without a license — what those proponents call “constitutional carry.”
Do you think Texas’ open carry law should be repealed?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) NO
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) NO
Kerry McKennon (L) NO
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 16 of 23
Should lawmakers pass tougher national gun laws in light of recent mass shootings?
Guns
Should lawmakers pass tougher national gun laws in light of recent mass shootings?
Should lawmakers pass tougher national gun laws in light of recent mass shootings?
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) NO
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 17 of 23
Should the CDC be allowed to study gun violence?
For nearly 20 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention couldn’t conduct research on gun violence. That changed earlier this year, when President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that included giving the CDC the authority to study the issue.
Guns
Should the CDC be allowed to study gun violence?
For nearly 20 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention couldn’t conduct research on gun violence. That changed earlier this year, when President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that included giving the CDC the authority to study the issue.
Should the CDC be allowed to study gun violence?
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) NO
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) YES
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Immigration
Question 18 of 23
Do you support a path to citizenship for children brought to the U.S. illegally?
Democrats on Capitol Hill have long pushed for a measure that would provide a path to citizenship for immigrant children brought to the U.S. illegally. Most recently, Congress stalled on a bill that would do just that for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The push for such a measure was renewed after the Trump administration announced in 2017 it would phase out the program.
Immigration
Do you support a path to citizenship for children brought to the U.S. illegally?
Democrats on Capitol Hill have long pushed for a measure that would provide a path to citizenship for immigrant children brought to the U.S. illegally. Most recently, Congress stalled on a bill that would do just that for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The push for such a measure was renewed after the Trump administration announced in 2017 it would phase out the program.
Do you support a path to citizenship for children brought to the U.S. illegally?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) YES
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) YES
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) YES
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) NO
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) YES
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 19 of 23
Should immigrants fleeing domestic and gang violence be granted asylum?
In June, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made it tougher for victims of domestic or gang violence in other countries to win asylum here, saying asylum was mostly limited to victims of government persecution. The decision sparked backlash among immigrant advocates, who say it could force victims to stay in their home countries where it’s not safe.
Immigration
Should immigrants fleeing domestic and gang violence be granted asylum?
In June, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made it tougher for victims of domestic or gang violence in other countries to win asylum here, saying asylum was mostly limited to victims of government persecution. The decision sparked backlash among immigrant advocates, who say it could force victims to stay in their home countries where it’s not safe.
Should immigrants fleeing domestic and gang violence be granted asylum?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D) YES
Mark Tippetts (L) YES
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent) No response
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D) YES
Kerry McKennon (L) YES
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent) No response
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D) No response
Michael Ray Harris (L) No response
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D) YES
Neal Dikeman (L) NO
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D) YES
Jason Allen Harber (L) No response
Ron Wright (R) No response
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D) YES
John Culberson (R - Incumbent) YES
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D) YES
Lee Santos (L) YES
Chip Roy (R) No response
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D) YES
Ruben Corvalan (L) No response
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D) No response
Jason Hope (L) No response
John Carter (R - Incumbent) No response
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D) YES
Melina Baker (L) YES
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent) No response
Question 20 of 23
What should government do to reform our immigration system?
The immigration debate flared up again this summer after the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy” led to thousands of migrant family separations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Interested in keeping up with immigration news?
Immigration
What should government do to reform our immigration system?
The immigration debate flared up again this summer after the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy” led to thousands of migrant family separations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
What should government do to reform our immigration system?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“Greg Abbott & Donald Trump’s fear-based approach to immigration is inhumane, bad for our communities, bad for our economy, and wrong for Texas. To solve our immigration challenges, we need to protect DREAMers and we need to enact comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship for those caught up in our broken immigration system so that families stop being torn apart. In Texas, we should repeal dangerous laws like SB4 and ensure any immigrants under our care are treated humanely.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“The inherent right of peaceful people to move freely should not be unduly impeded by the laws of governments. While I support the flow of people, commerce, and capital, I affirm our sovereign right to determine and control our country’s entry points, securing against those who pose a realistic threat. As Governor, I will use the powers of the office to represent Texans - not the federal government, and oppose walls and policies that further hurt relations with our largest trade partner, Mexico.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“The federal government should reform our nation's immigration laws so that people living here can have a path to citizenship. Immigration made this nation what it is and we should continue to welcome people who are pursuing the American Dream for themselves and their families. We must also enforce our nation's laws, and we must control our border. But we must do it intelligently (stop the stunts and gimmicks!) and humanely (we must not strip children from their parents).”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“While not applicable to the office I'm running for the path to citizenship needs to be streamlined. Texas has the right to decide how it interacts with its neighbors and this certainly includes Mexico. Texas should have a healthy relationship with its neighbor. We are overdue for vital reforms between ourselves and Mexico. In terms of policy, it should be easier for Mexican citizens to come to Texas as workers. Individuals already here should be respected and allowed to live and work in peace.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“Immigration reform is primarily a federal issue, not one for the Texas Attorney General. The Texas Attorney General’s role is to protect the people of Texas—all Texans, and not to make the issue into a political football. My opponent Indicted Ken Paxton sued to end DACA and end protections for DREAMers. That’s wrong and I will withdraw that suit. My opponent also originally supported the awful policy that separated families at the border. I will be an independent voice, not a rubber stamp.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Recognizing we are a nation of laws -- one that can maintain order at the border without dehumanizing anyone -- we have to put a stop to family separation, ensure that every separated family is reunified, pass the DREAM Act, provide immigrants with a fair path to work and citizenship, close private detention centers, end the militarization of ICE, renew our commitment to refugees and asylum seekers, and ensure that everyone who comes to this country can contribute to their full potential.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“We are still discussing the same immigration issues as when I was in college. But there's been no action from Congress in decades. We need comprehensive immigration reform with clear pathways for immigrants to come to America, work, and earn citizenship, built on an actual work VISA program, where labor can work across border, so companies keep jobs stay here. When we attract the best and brightest and hardest working, we need to retain them. And we need enforcement of the laws on our books.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“My view on immigration is very simple: Illegal immigration is bad, legal immigration is good. We need to enforce current law and secure our border by building the wall and increasing technology assets. We should end sanctuary cities and strengthen work verification programs. We should pass Kate’s Law, which I introduced, to crack down on violent criminal aliens. We should not grant amnesty for millions of people here illegally, which puts lives in danger and perpetuates human trafficking.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“As the granddaughter of a Mexican migrant, I have a personal view and creative solution to immigration reform. To start, immigration is good and provides essential economic services, despite the hysteria of the current Administration. My plan is based on legalizing the status of immigrants already in the US; creating paths to citizenship and introducing legal status for immigrants who are here for the short term.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“We need to keep our community safe by making smart policy and enforcing it, working with and across our diverse community to do so. We need comprehensive immigration reform—something this Congress has failed to address. Separation of children from their parents, as this administration has directed is unacceptable, and Congress must pass substantive legislation that addresses these policies.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Our nation was founded and built by immigrants in search of a better life. We should continue that proud tradition by welcoming those seeking to join our society. Unfortunately, our immigration system is broken. The first step is securing our border and enforcing our laws. I have focused on hiring additional personnel to secure the border and fight human trafficking. I also support legislation to ensure children are not separated from their parents and streamlining our current visa system.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“We need to bring everyone to the table for a long-term, comprehensive solution that includes a path to legal status and then eventually citizenship. Immigration affects so many other areas of our policy and lives, from medicine and health care to education and the workforce. We need to make sure business is at the table, to support a solution where immigrants or day laborers can work and pay taxes openly at the jobs Americans are not willing to do, rather than be exploited for their labor.”
Lee Santos (L)
“It should be a Pay To Stay system allowing immigrants to essentially BUY their citizenship. This will help towards paying down our national debt.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“We must keep the promise we made to 800,000 DREAMers who call the U.S. home—we need a clean DREAM Act. Family separation is happening in our own district and our own backyards. We must reunite the children who have been ripped from their parents and ensure our nation is never complicit in that again. Spending money on a border wall is inefficient and irresponsible, and we need to focus on immigration policies that reflect our nation’s values. As a first-generation American, I know this matters.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Our current immigration system is broken and I support comprehensive immigration reform that includes securing our borders, protecting DREAMers, and providing a pathway to earned citizenship for those who are working hard and obeying the law. Washington politicians have failed to act for too long -- preferring to play politics than fix our broken immigration system. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work finding solutions.”
Melina Baker (L)
“Border walls iare not the answer. We need to remember that our forefathers came from somewhere else. Our country is built on immigrant fortitude and dreams. Embrace our origins as Americans by looking at immigrants through the eyes of our ancestors. We need to know who is coming in, but we don't need to bolt the door against those who want to come in for pure purposes. I also believe that we should expect immigrants to embrace the American culture even as they bring their own culture with them.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Hurricanes
Question 21 of 23
What does the government need to do to prepare Texas for the next hurricane?
Houston wasn’t ready for a storm like Hurricane Harvey. But in August 2017, the storm slammed the Texas Gulf Coast, caused tens of billions of dollars of damage and left nearly 90 Texans dead. Nearly a year after the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is prepared “to address any challenge coming our way,” including another massive storm. At the same time, some state and elected federal officials are saying Texas won't be adequately protected without a coastal barrier.
Hurricanes
What does the government need to do to prepare Texas for the next hurricane?
Houston wasn’t ready for a storm like Hurricane Harvey. But in August 2017, the storm slammed the Texas Gulf Coast, caused tens of billions of dollars of damage and left nearly 90 Texans dead. Nearly a year after the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is prepared “to address any challenge coming our way,” including another massive storm. At the same time, some state and elected federal officials are saying Texas won't be adequately protected without a coastal barrier.
What does the government need to do to prepare Texas for the next hurricane?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“The state should tap the Rainy Day Fund, direct funds to local authorities for needs that have been unmet since Harvey hit . The state government needs to revise floodplain maps and work to transition residents out of at-risk areas, rebuild and reinforce reservoirs and implement a system for coastal surge protection. All of this requires funding, but we’ve seen that being unprepared costs a lot more, so there’s no excuse not to find the necessary funds.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“As we’ve seen over and over, from the hurricanes of the past to Hurricane Harvey last year, government’s response to natural disasters is usually slow and ineffective at best. Free markets offer better, faster options to help people affected by such awful circumstances. To allow free market biding process they can be held accountable for costs and delivery times unlike the governments attitude of I will get to it when I can.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“We need storm surge protection, particularly where our petrochemical complex (and the environment that surrounds it) is vulnerable. For example, a Category 5 that strikes the Houston ship channel (it's never happened) could be a calamity in lives lost, infrastructure destroyed, and environment wiped out. We also need to invest in storm preparedness, particularly storm water management. And when a storm hits, we need to move quickly to help people and businesses recover.”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“Research how we can better be prepared at the local level. I believe that knowing what mistakes were made and what actually worked before and after Hurricane Harvey will allow us to formulate a better plan to be prepared in the future.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo (D)
“The creation of the Commission to Rebuild Texas reflects a reactive government when a proactive government is needed. Texas needs a storm preparation and recovery “czar” whose sole mission is to create a framework for organizing all levels of government around the many tasks necessary to minimize storm impact and ensure that recovery is coordinated and sustained. The GLO should lobby the governor and legislature to designate the GLO with this role and educate the public around this necessity.”
Matt Piña (L)
“We should have used our rainy day fund, which was collected through taxes. When it came down to the wire, no one loosened the purse strings. Often taxes are collected and then used in ways they are not supposed to be, just like our current leadership in the Land Office. Let Texans keep our own money so they have something when the next hurricane comes through. On the rainiest day since Noah. The only arks to show up were from the Cajun Navy.”
George P. Bush (R - Incumbent)
“The government needs to be proactive rather than reactive in disaster recovery. Without addressing vulnerabilities including, but not limited to, flood control and building code standards in hurricane-prone areas. It is not a question of if but rather when the next storm will hit, that is why I commissioned a study addressing lessons learned from Harvey and how we can be better prepared in the future.”
Agriculture Commissioner
Kim Olson (D)
“Addressing natural disasters requires building resiliency and ensuring preparedness. We must confront the loss of farmland - which absorbs storm water -due to expanding urban development. Additionally, state and local agencies need adequate funding allocated by the legislature from either general revenue or the state’s Rainy Day Fund. My office will also work to expand high-speed internet access statewide to support education and commerce, and to facilitate communications during emergencies.”
Richard Carpenter (L)
“The Texas Agriculture Department has programs to support farmers and ranchers in the event of a natural disaster. These people have access to insurance programs not available to the general public. The agriculture community has faced hurricanes and tropical storms for many decades. Government resources should be used to help the general public. The Feds move to slowly to help Texans recover. Texas officials, state and local, should have more authority to act fast and efficiently.”
Sid Miller (R - Incumbent)
Sid Miller did not respond to this survey.
Railroad Commissioner
Roman McAllen (D)
“The severance tax, or oil and gas tax, pays into the Rainy Day Fund. It is the main source of funding for the fund. The last time the rate was adjusted was 1951; this was before climate change was a topic of discussion much less the impetus that it is today to ACT. As a commissioner I would investigate and lobby for adjusting the rate. Then use the funds for hurricane response as well as disaster planning and bricks and mortar projects.”
Mike Wright (L)
“All levels of government should be involved by developing more water holding dams, reservoirs and other features to control the amount of water going into the bayous and drainage channels. I would also consider building a channel directly south from Addicks and Barker Reservoirs that drain directly into the Gulf bypassing the populated and urban areas south and east of these reservoirs. This would allow most of the existing flood control features to be I wold able to handle Harvey size storms.”
Christi Craddick (R - Incumbent)
“Texans should be proud of the public–private partnership that managed recovery efforts following hurricane Harvey. We learned a great deal from that experience, and state leadership has been working every day to better prepare for future storms. The Railroad Commission has a process in place to assist state leadership and industry in preparation ahead of a storm, including a notice sent to operators in areas of potential impact, and will respond to energy-related needs during and after a storm.”
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“We need to reform federal disaster assistance to ensure impacted Texans get the help they need as efficiently as possible. Let’s ensure the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has the necessary funding and manpower to help prepare and respond to disasters. We must also pursue mitigation strategies like updating our flood maps to understand flood risk and inform flood insurance needs, and promote climate resilient infrastructure like the coastal spine that can protect people and homes.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“Our infrastructure and planning was not built to deal with storms of that size, and Harvey won't be the last one. As someone who went through Harvey, it is maddening to see the slowness of the long-term response. We need to build infrastructure for the 21st century, not rely on infrastructure from 3 generations ago.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“In 2015, I convened a hearing to discuss facts of climate change. Several facts emerged from this hearing, including that for the last 18 years the satellite data and the weather balloon data both demonstrate no significant warming. Given these facts and many others, I do not support policies that will raise the cost of living on hard-working Americans and whose solutions will increase the massive government control of the economy, the energy sector, and Americans’ lives.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“We need to build smart, modern defenses to minimize the impact of natural disasters. As Category 4 or 5 storms make land, the President and Congress should fund military forces to rescue and protect citizens. Marine and Army brigades to augment existing engineering, transport, police and medical battalions with the Marines securing power plants and airports and the Army opening roads and bridges. We need to study the impact of man-made climate change in the dramatic increase in flooding.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Act, not simply react when disaster strikes. We must work together to make smart investments now to prepare our community for catastrophic events, mitigating potential damage and preparing for effective response. Fiscally responsible investment now through federal revitalization programs will provide Texas with the resources we need to be ready for future disasters and reduce the costs of recovery.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Hurricane Harvey forever changed Texas, and I immediately began leveraging my position on the Appropriations Committee to direct critical funds to Houston. I spearheaded cooperation between the Texas and Florida delegations to deliver $141 billion dollars for the victims of Harvey, Irma and Maria. It's the largest relief package in history. The USACE announced some of that money is on its way to Texas, which will finish every federally authorized flood-control project in Harris County.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“First, we have to keep people aware of the dangers of these storms, and of the unfortunate reality that they are only becoming more likely. If people in areas most likely hit have reliable access to Internet, they can receive emergency alerts more easily. This will help ensure evacuations and home preparation can be carried out and prevent injury and damage. We also need to prevent federal money from being used to rebuild in a floodzone.”
Lee Santos (L)
“They need to reign in insurance companies which shorted many of the affected citizens on their claims.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“We can’t let our communities face devastation like that of Harvey again. We need strong investments in Texas infrastructure so we’re prepared for any future weather event. We must keep investing in agencies like NOAA that remain on the cutting edge of science and safety. Rejecting and underfunding science is a threat to our communities and our national security, as is climate change denial. We’re stronger, smarter and more prepared when science and strong infrastructure inform our decisions.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Elected leaders from both sides of the aisle need to fully accept and understand the realities of climate change. If the scientists and industry leaders in the oil business can agree that climate change exists, it is time for government leaders to agree as well. Ignoring the problem and leaving their heads in the sand will only lead to further loss of life and property.”
Melina Baker (L)
“Texas needs to develop a program to help business owners and citizens develop their own disaster plans. The better able individuals are to help themselves, the less they need the government when the moment comes and the more efficiently can operate in areas that ARE bigger than individuals and businesses can manage. Such a program may include incentivizing financial disaster planning and creating community planning teams. Beyond that, the state needs to set aside a disaster relief fund.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Question 22 of 23
Why does it take so long to get storm victims back into permanent housing? How would you speed it up?
According to an August survey released by The Kaiser Family Foundation and the Episcopal Health Foundation, 8 percent of the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey have not been able to return home and 15 percent of the hundreds of thousands of homes damaged by the storm are still unlivable.
Hurricanes
Why does it take so long to get storm victims back into permanent housing? How would you speed it up?
According to an August survey released by The Kaiser Family Foundation and the Episcopal Health Foundation, 8 percent of the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey have not been able to return home and 15 percent of the hundreds of thousands of homes damaged by the storm are still unlivable.
Why does it take so long to get storm victims back into permanent housing? How would you speed it up?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“Our state and federal agencies have proven unwilling to adapt to the growing threat of climate change, and real Texans are suffering the consequences. Where there should be a straightforward process for submitting and recouping claims, there is instead a backlog of cases being tossed across multiple agencies, all denying full responsibility. We must streamline natural disaster response and adequately task and resource responding departments to efficiently take action when these situations arise.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“As we’ve seen over and over, from the hurricanes of the past to Hurricane Harvey last year, government’s response to natural disasters is usually slow and ineffective at best. Free markets offer better, faster options to help people affected by such awful circumstances. To allow free market biding process they can be held accountable for costs and delivery times unlike the governments attitude of I will get to it when I can.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“Texans that had insurance and financial resources recovered more quickly that Texans that did not. Our leadership did not put a high priority on helping Texans without means recover quickly. Texas needs to upgrade and improve our response systems when a storm hits, with emphasis on helping low income Texans recover quickly as well. It is essential that low income Texans be able to live in their communities and not flee. It's the right thing to do, and it maintains our economic infrastructure.”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“Mostly because of the amount of damage that is done. Clean up sadly takes time, especially when we are often dealing with sewage, disease and safety issues. Also many victims are awaiting insurance claims or had not insurance to rebuild. Sadly, loss of life and property can happen in the blink of an eye during these catastrophic events and rebuild takes far longer. But as Texans we pull together to help each other as individuals.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo (D)
“Texas must work with federal officials to ensure that state funds spent on housing are reimbursed, enabling the state to tap the rainy-day fund as a stop-gap until federal funds are received and ensuring that people get housing relief sooner. The GLO must retain and train staff to apply for federal grants quickly and more effectively administer GLO housing programs. If the Rockport Lions Club rebuilt 20 houses in 4 months the GLO can do better than 2 houses in 4 months with better leadership.”
Matt Piña (L)
“We were not efficient with the funds through FEMA. We had too many politicians and not enough accountants dispersing the funds. Lousiana did not have these same issues. As the conversation keeps going towards the wall, it would have been nice to have extra contractors to help out.”
George P. Bush (R - Incumbent)
“Housing is one of the biggest challenges during a major disaster, such as hurricane Harvey, largely due to bureaucracy and burdensome regulation. One solution would be; if the federal government were to expand the definition of what is permissible for reconstruction funding within FEMA programs, we could investigate and consider using new technologies for housing construction which are less expensive, more resilient, and can be implemented faster than traditional housing construction techniques.”
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“It's unacceptable that a year after Harvey, I meet people who are still struggling to return home. We need to equip and fund local governments to respond to disasters quickly and streamline processes so localities can receive disaster funding immediately. We can also incentivize state governments to create earmarked funds for disasters that are reimbursable by FEMA. As a Senator, I will commit to providing oversight of HUD and FEMA so that Texans get the help they need, when they need it.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“While not an issue I have studied policy prescriptions for, I personally helped arrange housing for multiple families without any government support, and know plenty of people who did a lot more than I. Our community did an amazing job in a tough situation.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“One of the biggest challenges after a flooding disaster is cutting through the bureaucracy in Washington. Our state leadership and congressional delegation did a good job in securing assistance from FEMA and from HUD which oversee housing in the immediate and long term aftermath, respectively. But we can always do better and I think the best way to improve the process is to look for ways to streamline the federal agencies and improve coordination between them and their state counterparts.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“Scope is usually the biggest issue with national disasters. Thousands of people simultaneously need water, food, shelter and medicine. The Red Cross, FEMA and Army Corp of Engineers work with local government to prioritize humanitarian and rebuilding efforts to ensure the most good is done for the largest number of people. There are also proactive steps, such as ensuring that chemical plants aren’t built in residential neighborhoods potentially maximizing damage and hindering rebuilding.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Several factors are adding to the time storm victims are out of their permanent housing. One obvious challenge is that the funding process has been too slow and funds are limited. Better preparation, transparency, information, insurance, and FEMA assistance can help speed up the process.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Federal agencies unfortunately move at a glacial pace. I am using the leverage of my position on Appropriations to pressure HUD and other agencies to get disaster relief dollars out the door and into the hands of people who need it as quickly as possible.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“It is all about the red tape. I will do everything in my power to improve the system to reduce the red tape. It can only be fixed through personal leadership of elected officials.”
Lee Santos (L)
“Each situation for hurricane victims is completely different. This question is entirely too vague. The solution is unique to each victim.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“The reality of storms is stunning, but we can’t let it stun how quickly we respond. We must have strong, up-to-date emergency plans in place, be well-equipped to implement them and ensure agencies at all levels are ready to coordinate. Our leaders in Washington must understand the importance of swift action in all of our communities. Lives and livelihoods depend on each minute. There’s no easy answer, and I’ll fight like hell in Congress to ensure disaster relief is timely and fully funded.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Unfortunately, Texas leaders were not prepared for the multiple natural disasters Texas has recently experienced. By not accepting climate change, leaders left Texans vulnerable. In the aftermath of Harvey, it is clear relief has not occurred fast enough. Local leaders should be entrusted with determining the best way to deliver fair and equitable relief to their constituents. It is the responsibility of federal and state leaders to get them the resources they need without any delay.”
Melina Baker (L)
“I believe that if housing issues were left to a community with funding from higher government, and if community were given proper support in developing disaster planning, the problem would be solved more quickly Frankly though, I believe it is more important to get business back in business, since business continuity enables the community and its citizens to normalize more quickly and minimizes the disruption to lives that is cause by natural disaster.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
Climate Change
Question 23 of 23
Do you think the office you are running for should be doing more to tackle the threat of climate change? If so, how?
Scientists say climate change is already causing more intense heat, hurricanes — even allergies. A recent report by the United Nations' scientific panel on climate change found that the warming trend will inflict widespread food shortages and wildfires as soon as 2040 if world leaders do not immediately pursue policies to slash carbon emissions. Efforts to force a climate change discussion in the Texas Legislature, spearheaded by Democrats, have fallen flat.
Interested in keeping up with climate change news?
Climate Change
Do you think the office you are running for should be doing more to tackle the threat of climate change? If so, how?
Scientists say climate change is already causing more intense heat, hurricanes — even allergies. A recent report by the United Nations' scientific panel on climate change found that the warming trend will inflict widespread food shortages and wildfires as soon as 2040 if world leaders do not immediately pursue policies to slash carbon emissions. Efforts to force a climate change discussion in the Texas Legislature, spearheaded by Democrats, have fallen flat.
Do you think the office you are running for should be doing more to tackle the threat of climate change? If so, how?
Governor
Lupe Valdez (D)
“We suffer from the effects of climate change by way of hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts & air pollution, so it’s a shame that we have a climate change denier in the Governor’s office right now. The state should pass legislation that does more to protect our natural resources, enforce those already on the books & prepare for natural disasters. We are a leader in oil - an industry that is a huge part of our economy - but we should strive to make alternative energy like solar & wind a bigger focus.”
Mark Tippetts (L)
“No. Government’s solutions are rarely helpful. More taxes and more government control over businesses and individuals. As a Libertarian, I reject the idea that more taxes or more regulation will magically fix any problem. By allowing companies to be civil sued for ANY pollution they release in to the environment you create more environmentally responsable companies and individuals. And NO company can use the excuse of I am in compliance with environmental rules to eliminate being sued.”
Greg Abbott (R - Incumbent)
Greg Abbott did not respond to this survey.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier (D)
“Climate change is real and we must act. Step one is convert electricity generation from coal to natural gas. We can do that quickly and cost effectively. Then, Texas should be the world's leader in renewable energy. We take justifiable pride in our technological prowess. We know energy better than anyone. And we have sun and wind and waves. If not Texas, then who? Lets make it Texas!”
Kerry McKennon (L)
“No. But with the free market innovations that we have seen will protect our environment as long as stifling government regulations and taxes are not killing that market. As individuals, we can each do out part to protect the environment.”
Dan Patrick (R - Incumbent)
Dan Patrick did not respond to this survey.
Attorney General
Justin Nelson (D)
“As Texas Attorney General, my role is not to score political points but to see if any Texas laws have been violated. I don’t think it’s right that my opponent Indicted Ken Paxton has filed court papers questioning the existence of climate change and whether humans cause it. I will go where the facts and the law lead. And it will be determined by the law, not politics.”
Michael Ray Harris (L)
Michael Ray Harris did not respond to this survey.
Ken Paxton (R - Incumbent)
Ken Paxton did not respond to this survey.
Comptroller
Joi Chevalier (D)
“Yes. Through SECO, the Comptroller's office has the ability to encourage renewable energy business development; loans for public infrastructure builds that use renewable sources and materials; encourage adoption of building codes that stress sustainable or renewable infrastructure; jump start entrepreneurship in sustainable and renewable business. The offices has many tools in its disposal to push Texas, in practical ways, towards offset of climate change.”
Ben Sanders (L)
“Unfortunately it is not within the purview of the Office of Texas Comptroller for Public Accounts to enact policies or standards that would significantly affect climate change for Texas. That being said a procurement policy of sustainment and green purchases would be fore front for the contracts issued by the Texas Comptroller moving forward.”
Glenn Hegar (R - Incumbent)
“I do not think this issue falls within the purview of the Comptroller’s Office.”
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo (D)
“Yes. 1. By ensuring that oil and gas development on public lands is done in an environmentally responsible manner while working with and communicating with industry on ways to achieve environmental goals and balancing the economic realities of oil and gas production. 2. By educating the public and elected officials on mitigating rising sea level impacts through the GLO’s coastal protection authority. 3. By educating the public about energy use and consumption in the context of climate science.”
Matt Piña (L)
“One of the main roles of the General land office is to prevent coastal erosion. Whether it be public land or private land we need to find a way to coordinate to keep our beaches pristine and available for generations to come. We need to encourage people to take personal responsibility for the areas they live in. Without people making the personal choice to care for the land, it won't matter what the government does.”
George P. Bush (R - Incumbent)
“N/A”
Agriculture Commissioner
Kim Olson (D)
“TDA needs to step up to the real threats of climate change. Farmers and ranchers are stewards of our natural resources. I am dedicated to ensuring the economic vitality of our state's agricultural sector so that producers can continue in this role. Protecting farmland from unchecked development, conserving water in urban areas and on farms, and promoting renewable energy sources are among the tactics that I address through my platform and will tackle when in office.”
Richard Carpenter (L)
“I am greatly concerned about the effects of global warming on Texas agriculture. Most of the weather models I've looked at have the same conclusion that will effect agriculture. Those areas that do not receive much rain will get less in the next 20 to 30 years. That means the west half of Texas will be running out of water. In 25 years, the population of Texas will double. How will we feed the next generation of Texans? We need to tap the brackish aquifers of Texas for agriculture use.”
Sid Miller (R - Incumbent)
Sid Miller did not respond to this survey.
Railroad Commissioner
Roman McAllen (D)
“Yes. First, three new commissioners should be elected who do not doubt the science and recognize that it is human caused. Without this, how can the commission move the state forward? Current commissioner do not lead as statewide elected officials; they are tacticians and consider (and nearly always approve) permits. The are advocates for the industry paid by us taxpayers, rather than regulators with foresight.”
Mike Wright (L)
“I would look at the most scientific accepted research on climate change and see all of the causes. The ones that the Railroad Commission has some control should have the regulation that affect climate change reviewed and changed if they will make a significant change. I would like to know what the impact of a growing population is having on climate and if it is significant it must be addressed if meaningful climate change is to be achieved.”
Christi Craddick (R - Incumbent)
“I believe the climate is changing. I believe some of it is naturally occurring and some is caused by man-made activity. The question is, how do we address it in a meaningful way that does not compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American jobs.”
U.S. Senate
Beto O'Rourke (D)
“Texas is uniquely positioned to lead on this issue. We are first in the country in wind energy, and have a natural gas industry that can replace coal around the world. We should return the EPA to those who believe in science and not allow skeptics of climate change to rollback protections for our water, air and public lands. Let’s also support reforms that drive research and investment in climate resilient infrastructure and energy technologies that reduce carbon emissions.”
Neal Dikeman (L)
“I do. Unlike most politicians, I don't wait for the government to act. I've actually founded and run a tech startup to fight climate change, and have founded 4 others in clean energy, though my background is oil & gas. I understand Texas industry and energy very well, and am certainly better prepared than either of the other candidates to be the voice of Texas on this issue in Congress.”
Ted Cruz (R - Incumbent)
“In 2015, I convened a hearing to discuss facts of climate change. Several facts emerged from this hearing, including that for the last 18 years the satellite data and the weather balloon data both demonstrate no significant warming. Given these facts and many others, I do not support policies that will raise the cost of living on hard-working Americans and whose solutions will increase the massive government control of the economy, the energy sector, and Americans’ lives.”
U.S. House - District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez (D)
“There is scientific consensus that the earth’s climate is warming and that climate-warming trends are extremely likely due to human activities. NASA issued these statements and 97% of leading scientific organizations worldwide support them. The Paris Agreement is our best chance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize environmental damage. In Congress, I will re-commit to the Agreement or apply its principles to our District. Like cigarette smoke, toxicity does not recognize borders.”
Jason Allen Harber (L)
Jason Allen Harber did not respond to this survey.
Ron Wright (R)
Ron Wright did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (D)
“Yes, we need an intelligent, inclusive approach to climate change, supported by government at all levels in collaboration with the private sector, the not-for-profit sector and academia.”
John Culberson (R - Incumbent)
“Climate change is real, and as the Chairman of the Subcommittee that funds NOAA, NASA and the National Science Foundation, I am working to ensure these federal agencies have the funding they need to accurately capture and study the data. Accurate data is essential to making good decisions.”
U.S. House - District 21
Joseph Kopser (D)
“I am running to replace Congressman Lamar Smith, the most notorious climate change denier in Congress. Rather than fighting the causes climate change, he’s denied the science behind it at every turn, even as Chair of the House Science Committee. If elected, I’ll bring TX-21 and our entire region into the future by promoting clean energy technology and establishing the 21st century grid we need for wind and solar. It’s the right choice not just for our planet, but for our economy as well.”
Lee Santos (L)
“Yes. Our government has not been taking this threat seriously enough . There are simple and effective changes that could be put forth immediately such as mandatory recycling for businesses.”
Chip Roy (R)
Chip Roy did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones (D)
“Yes. Climate change is a pressing threat to public health and national security—a threat our current congressman won’t take seriously. We must fund the EPA, not constantly undermine it. We must ensure our air and water are clean, and our kids are healthy, instead of allowing more pollution through rollbacks. We must prioritize workers and ensure they have access to job training so they stay competitive in an economy that moves to meet environmental safety needs. I’ll fight for this in Congress.”
Ruben Corvalan (L)
Ruben Corvalan did not respond to this survey.
Will Hurd (R - Incumbent)
Will Hurd did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 31
MJ Hegar (D)
MJ Hegar did not respond to this survey.
Jason Hope (L)
Jason Hope did not respond to this survey.
John Carter (R - Incumbent)
John Carter did not respond to this survey.
U.S. House - District 32
Colin Allred (D)
“Yes. The world’s leading scientists--and America’s oil companies--all agree that climate change is being driven and accelerated by man-made carbon emissions. This has led to violent and unpredictable hurricanes and storms, catastrophic wildfires across the West and sea-level rise that threatens our coasts and great cities. With our abundant sunshine, windswept plains, and flowing rivers, Texas can and must be a leader in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.”
Melina Baker (L)
“No.”
Pete Sessions (R - Incumbent)
Pete Sessions did not respond to this survey.
