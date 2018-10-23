More than 689,613 Texans have already voted in the midterm election
In the first day of early voting, Texans cast in-person ballots and cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live. That turnout equals percent of the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014. So far this year, percent of the registered voters in those counties have voted.
Percent who already cast their ballots in the 30 counties where 78 percent of registered Texas voters live
Each day, as more data comes in, the graphs below will be updated to show cumulative in-person and mail-in ballot turnout in these counties. Texas is widely expected to surpass its 2014 voter turnout, and more than half of all those who do vote are expected to cast their ballots early. Some have speculated turnout this year could approach that of the past two presidential elections. Early voting for the 2018 midterms in Texas started Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2.
Check out the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election. Here's what you need to know about voting, and here is our issues guide for young Texans. Get The Brief for the latest 2018 Texas election news.
Harris County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|2,338,460
|115,601
|4.9%
|2016
|2,234,678
|129,014
|5.8%
|2014
|2,062,792
|61,735
|3.0%
|2012
|2,000,011
|87,659
|4.4%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Dallas County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|1,335,313
|81,723
|6.1%
|2016
|1,287,171
|80,301
|6.2%
|2014
|1,203,513
|29,217
|2.4%
|2012
|1,177,468
|48,877
|4.2%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Tarrant County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|1,122,597
|61,429
|5.5%
|2016
|1,077,618
|65,156
|6.0%
|2014
|999,687
|29,391
|2.9%
|2012
|974,880
|52,225
|5.4%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Bexar County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|1,098,257
|45,170
|4.1%
|2016
|1,045,360
|52,712
|5.0%
|2014
|957,110
|26,378
|2.8%
|2012
|918,552
|37,616
|4.1%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Travis County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|775,950
|47,405
|6.1%
|2016
|725,041
|46,086
|6.4%
|2014
|655,056
|17,094
|2.6%
|2012
|632,962
|20,935
|3.3%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Collin County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|579,893
|42,511
|7.3%
|2016
|536,915
|36,719
|6.8%
|2014
|485,406
|10,312
|2.1%
|2012
|458,872
|21,035
|4.6%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Denton County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|497,490
|24,695
|5.0%
|2016
|464,829
|21,994
|4.7%
|2014
|407,040
|9,582
|2.4%
|2012
|386,742
|16,230
|4.2%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
El Paso County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|455,992
|23,449
|5.1%
|2016
|428,320
|19,458
|4.5%
|2014
|403,979
|4,457
|1.1%
|2012
|383,737
|9,465
|2.5%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Fort Bend County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|431,832
|27,132
|6.3%
|2016
|404,038
|22,385
|5.5%
|2014
|363,147
|10,540
|2.9%
|2012
|339,694
|20,042
|5.9%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Hidalgo County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|361,562
|19,652
|5.4%
|2016
|338,563
|23,458
|6.9%
|2014
|318,772
|9,932
|3.1%
|2012
|304,823
|13,831
|4.5%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Montgomery County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|333,488
|20,158
|6.0%
|2016
|311,882
|20,432
|6.6%
|2014
|281,496
|8,538
|3.0%
|2012
|264,980
|15,021
|5.7%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Williamson County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|331,985
|23,496
|7.1%
|2016
|299,960
|24,214
|8.1%
|2014
|271,612
|7,907
|2.9%
|2012
|253,440
|12,410
|4.9%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Galveston County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|212,630
|15,836
|7.4%
|2016
|208,228
|15,855
|7.6%
|2014
|191,961
|5,885
|3.1%
|2012
|185,379
|11,477
|6.2%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Brazoria County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|207,446
|15,020
|7.2%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Cameron County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|206,966
|9,223
|4.5%
|2016
|197,726
|8,401
|4.3%
|2014
|186,563
|3,803
|2.0%
|2012
|180,389
|4,810
|2.7%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Nueces County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|205,176
|11,446
|5.6%
|2016
|199,468
|10,231
|5.1%
|2014
|190,179
|5,882
|3.1%
|2012
|191,960
|7,310
|3.8%
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Bell County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|195,760
|8,358
|4.3%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Lubbock County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|175,881
|12,661
|7.2%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Jefferson County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|148,344
|10,901
|7.3%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
McLennan County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|139,699
|9,550
|6.8%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Smith County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|134,712
|4,963
|3.7%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Hays County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|134,403
|9,661
|7.2%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Webb County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|130,784
|4,140
|3.2%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Brazos County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|114,377
|5,753
|5.0%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Ellis County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|108,349
|7,297
|6.7%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Comal County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|100,867
|8,329
|8.3%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Guadalupe County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|100,552
|6,049
|6.0%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Johnson County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|97,157
|5,675
|5.8%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Parker County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|91,858
|6,140
|6.7%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted
Randall County
|year
|reg. voters
|votes
|pct.
|2018
|87,827
|6,190
|7.0%
|No historical day-to-day data for this county
Percent of registered voters who already voted