In the first day of early voting, Texans cast in-person ballots and cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live. That turnout equals percent of the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014. So far this year, percent of the registered voters in those counties have voted.

Percent who already cast their ballots in the 30 counties where 78 percent of registered Texas voters live

Each day, as more data comes in, the graphs below will be updated to show cumulative in-person and mail-in ballot turnout in these counties. Texas is widely expected to surpass its 2014 voter turnout, and more than half of all those who do vote are expected to cast their ballots early. Some have speculated turnout this year could approach that of the past two presidential elections. Early voting for the 2018 midterms in Texas started Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2.

