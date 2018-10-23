More than 689,613 Texans have already voted in the midterm election

By Elbert Wang and Darla Cameron

In the first day of early voting,  Texans cast in-person ballots and  cast mail-in ballots in the 30 counties where most registered voters in the state — 78 percent — live. That turnout equals  percent of the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014. So far this year,  percent of the  registered voters in those  counties have voted.

Percent who already cast their ballots in the 30 counties where 78 percent of registered Texas voters live

    Each day, as more data comes in, the graphs below will be updated to show cumulative in-person and mail-in ballot turnout in these counties. Texas is widely expected to surpass its 2014 voter turnout, and more than half of all those who do vote are expected to cast their ballots early. Some have speculated turnout this year could approach that of the past two presidential elections. Early voting for the 2018 midterms in Texas started Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2.

    Harris County

    Houston is the largest city in Harris County. There are 3,410,740 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    20182,338,460115,6014.9%
    20162,234,678129,0145.8%
    20142,062,79261,7353.0%
    20122,000,01187,6594.4%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Dallas County

    Dallas is the largest city in Dallas County. There are 1,858,255 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    20181,335,31381,7236.1%
    20161,287,17180,3016.2%
    20141,203,51329,2172.4%
    20121,177,46848,8774.2%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Tarrant County

    Fort Worth is the largest city in Tarrant County. There are 1,485,667 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    20181,122,59761,4295.5%
    20161,077,61865,1566.0%
    2014999,68729,3912.9%
    2012974,88052,2255.4%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Bexar County

    San Antonio is the largest city in Bexar County. There are 1,443,090 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    20181,098,25745,1704.1%
    20161,045,36052,7125.0%
    2014957,11026,3782.8%
    2012918,55237,6164.1%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Travis County

    Austin is the largest city in Travis County. There are 905,571 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018775,95047,4056.1%
    2016725,04146,0866.4%
    2014655,05617,0942.6%
    2012632,96220,9353.3%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Collin County

    Plano is the largest city in Collin County. There are 761,480 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018579,89342,5117.3%
    2016536,91536,7196.8%
    2014485,40610,3122.1%
    2012458,87221,0354.6%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Denton County

    Denton is the largest city in Denton County. There are 629,218 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018497,49024,6955.0%
    2016464,82921,9944.7%
    2014407,0409,5822.4%
    2012386,74216,2304.2%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    El Paso County

    El Paso is the largest city in El Paso County. There are 651,514 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018455,99223,4495.1%
    2016428,32019,4584.5%
    2014403,9794,4571.1%
    2012383,7379,4652.5%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Fort Bend County

    Sugar Land is the largest city in Fort Bend County. There are 576,228 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018431,83227,1326.3%
    2016404,03822,3855.5%
    2014363,14710,5402.9%
    2012339,69420,0425.9%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Hidalgo County

    McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County. There are 637,094 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018361,56219,6525.4%
    2016338,56323,4586.9%
    2014318,7729,9323.1%
    2012304,82313,8314.5%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Montgomery County

    The Woodlands is the largest city in Montgomery County. There are 443,052 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018333,48820,1586.0%
    2016311,88220,4326.6%
    2014281,4968,5383.0%
    2012264,98015,0215.7%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Williamson County

    Round Rock is the largest city in Williamson County. There are 415,349 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018331,98523,4967.1%
    2016299,96024,2148.1%
    2014271,6127,9072.9%
    2012253,44012,4104.9%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Galveston County

    League City is the largest city in Galveston County. There are 243,268 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018212,63015,8367.4%
    2016208,22815,8557.6%
    2014191,9615,8853.1%
    2012185,37911,4776.2%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Brazoria County

    Pearland is the largest city in Brazoria County. There are 277,007 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018207,44615,0207.2%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Cameron County

    Brownsville is the largest city in Cameron County. There are 319,403 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018206,9669,2234.5%
    2016197,7268,4014.3%
    2014186,5633,8032.0%
    2012180,3894,8102.7%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Nueces County

    Corpus Christi is the largest city in Nueces County. There are 276,145 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting compared to the same period in previous elections
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018205,17611,4465.6%
    2016199,46810,2315.1%
    2014190,1795,8823.1%
    2012191,9607,3103.8%

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Bell County

    Killeen is the largest city in Bell County. There are 263,135 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018195,7608,3584.3%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Lubbock County

    Lubbock is the largest city in Lubbock County. There are 225,998 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018175,88112,6617.2%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Jefferson County

    Beaumont is the largest city in Jefferson County. There are 199,688 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018148,34410,9017.3%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    McLennan County

    Waco is the largest city in McLennan County. There are 186,612 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018139,6999,5506.8%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Smith County

    Tyler is the largest city in Smith County. There are 174,917 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018134,7124,9633.7%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Hays County

    San Marcos is the largest city in Hays County. There are 162,407 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018134,4039,6617.2%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Webb County

    Laredo is the largest city in Webb County. There are 199,685 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018130,7844,1403.2%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Brazos County

    College Station is the largest city in Brazos County. There are 170,743 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018114,3775,7535.0%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Ellis County

    Waxahachie is the largest city in Ellis County. There are 136,188 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018108,3497,2976.7%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Comal County

    New Braunfels is the largest city in Comal County. There are 108,143 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018100,8678,3298.3%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Guadalupe County

    Schertz is the largest city in Guadalupe County. There are 124,215 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    2018100,5526,0496.0%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Johnson County

    Burleson is the largest city in Johnson County. There are 130,279 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    201897,1575,6755.8%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Parker County

    Weatherford is the largest city in Parker County. There are 111,138 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    201891,8586,1406.7%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Randall County

    Amarillo is the largest city in Randall County. There are 101,874 people over 18 in the county.
    Turnout as of day one of early voting
    yearreg. votersvotespct.
    201887,8276,1907.0%
    No historical day-to-day data for this county

    Percent of registered voters who already voted

    Source: The 2018 daily early voting data comes from the counties via the Texas secretary of state's office. Historic early voting totals for 2016, 2014 and 2012 also come from the secretary of state via unofficial election night returns. County voting-age population data from the Texas State Demographer.

    Ryan Murphy and Chris Essig contributed to this report.