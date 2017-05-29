The 85th Texas Legislature — Special Session

This summer, the Texas Legislature is holding a special session aimed at taking on 20 topics. Legislation to keep some state agencies from shuttering is the first item of business for the session, which Gov. Greg Abbott called. Other issues include school finance and legislation on which public bathrooms transgender Texans can use. The special session, which starts July 18 and can last no more than 30 days, follows a five-month regular session that concluded May 29.