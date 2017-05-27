Passed and passed over: A look at where major Texas bills stand
Over the 140-day session of the 85th Texas Legislature, lawmakers debated a wide range of issues, including abortion, public bathroom use and how to address a crisis in the foster care system. More than 6,600 bills were filed. Less than a quarter will probably become law after passing the Legislature and heading to the governor’s desk. Here’s a look at the status of some of the session’s most high-profile measures.
Bills signed into law
Immigration enforcement
Senate Bill 4
Gov. Greg Abbott has already signed SB 4, which allows police to inquire about the immigration status of people they lawfully detain. It also bans “sanctuary” jurisdictions by making sheriffs, constables, police chiefs and other local leaders subject to Class A misdemeanor charges if they don’t cooperate with federal authorities and honor requests from immigration agents to hold noncitizen inmates who are subject to deportation. The bill is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1.
Weather damage insurance
House Bill 1774
House Bill 1774, which goes into effect Sept. 1, will discourage property owners from suing insurers over weather-related claims. Supporters of the bill want to crack down on what they characterize as an increase in frivolous lawsuits. Trial lawyers and consumer groups don't deny the existence of a small group of bad actors but say legal action is often warranted and correlates with insurers denying claims.
Bills sent to the governor
Anti-abortion
Senate Bill 8
Lawmakers have sent Abbott Senate Bill 8, a sweeping measure that would ban the most common second-trimester abortion procedure and change how health care providers dispose of fetal remains. Another measure, House Bill 2962, would require health facilities that perform abortions to release more detailed data on complications that arise during and after the procedure. That bill is still moving through the chambers.
Dallas/Houston pension reform
Senate Bill 2190, House Bill 3158
Measures aimed at addressing pension problems in Houston and Dallas have made it to Abbott’s desk. Senate Bill 2190 addresses pensions for Houston firefighters, police and municipal employees. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praised the bill, but the city’s firefighters opposed it. House Bill 3158 is aimed at preventing Dallas’ retirement fund for first responders from becoming insolvent within a decade. The two cities have among the biggest pension shortfalls in the nation.
Straight-ticket voting
House Bill 25
Over the objections of Democrats, lawmakers sent a bill to Abbott that would eliminate straight-ticket voting in all elections.
Texting while driving
House Bill 62
Texas is one of four states without a current statewide ban on texting and driving. Advocates have tried for more than a decade to persuade Texas lawmakers to approve one. In 2011, then-Gov. Rick Perry vetoed such a ban. Now another ban is on Abbott’s desk, but he has said he is not sure if he will sign it.
Religious liberty for adoption agencies
House Bill 3859
The bill that would, among other things, allow adoption agencies to reject potential parents on religious grounds is headed to the governor’s desk. HB 3859 extends religious liberty protections to child welfare providers while caring for abused and neglected children in foster or Child Protective Services custody.
Ride-hailing
House Bill 100
Both Uber and Lyft have announced plans to re-launch their services in Austin on the last day of the legislative session, when Abbott is expected to sign the bill that overrides local regulations on ride-hailing services.
“Sandra Bland Act”
Senate Bill 1849
The “Sandra Bland Act,” or SB 1849, is named after a a black 28-year-old woman who was found dead in the Waller County Jail days after being arrested during a routine traffic stop. SB 1849 would mandate that county jails divert people with mental health and substance abuse issues toward treatment, make it easier for defendants with a mental illness or intellectual disability to receive a personal bond, and require that independent law enforcement agencies investigate jail deaths. Bland’s family criticized lawmakers’ removal of certain provisions related to police stops before passing the measure.
Bills pending in the Legislature
State budget
Senate Bill 1
House and Senate budget leaders have settled on one plan spending $216.8 billion over the next two years. Now all that’s left is for a majority of both chambers to approve it. The budget is the only bill the Legislature is required to approve during the session. If it doesn’t happen, Abbott will have to call a special session.
A-F school ratings
House Bill 22
The Legislature first approved an A-F system for rating school districts and schools in 2015. It’s slated to start in 2018, but many educators want it to be thrown out completely or at least delayed until 2019. The two chambers have passed competing versions of HB 22, each of which would make various tweaks to the system. A compromise must be reached before a bill can reach the governor’s desk.
Bathroom legislation
Senate Bill 2078
Perhaps the most contentious issue of the session has been over whether Texas should block transgender people from using publicly owned restrooms that match their gender identities. SB 6, the bill pushed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, died when the House refused to hear it. The House offered its own proposal in a vaguely worded amendment to SB 2078 that focused on public schools. The Senate rejected that and requested a conference committee on the bill. House Speaker Joe Straus announced Friday that the House was done negotiating on the issue. Patrick responded by urging Abbott to call a special session to tackle the issue if needed.
Child welfare reform
House Bill 5, Senate Bill 11
The state’s foster care system is under a spotlight following headlines of children sleeping in hotels and offices, caseworkers grappling with high caseloads and endangered children going unseen following abuse allegations. Abbott has designated the issue one of four emergencies of the session.
HB 4, which would increase the amount of money given to relative caregivers, is headed to Abbott’s desk. So is HB 7, which aims to improve the process by which the state removes kids from dangerous homes.
The House requested conference committees with the Senate to come up with compromise versions of HB 5, which would make the troubled Department of Family and Protective Services a standalone agency. And the Senate has requested a conference with the House on Senate Bill 11, which would shift Texas to a "community-based care" model for handling some endangered children and allowing contracted nonprofits to monitor children in foster care and adoptive homes.
Convention of States
Senate Bill 21
Abbott published a book last year about why he favors a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution. He’s made measures related to that one of his priorities for the session. Both chambers have already approved resolutions (Senate Joint Resolution 2 and Senate Joint Resolution 38), calling for a convention of states to approve amendments limiting terms for U.S. officials and curbing federal government spending and power and another canceling all but one of the Legislature’s prior calls for one. Senate Bill 21, which would allow only state lawmakers to serve as Texas delegates to such a convention, will head to Abbott’s desk if the Senate gives it final approval.
Property tax reform
Senate Bill 669
Both Abbott and Patrick have said it’s a priority to pass legislation requiring local governments to hold automatic tax rate elections whenever they have proposed property revenue increases over a certain threshold. SB 2, the Senate’s leading property tax reform measure, died when the House refused to hear it. The House responded by amending another measure, SB 669. The Senate has requested a conference committee on that bill to explore a compromise. Patrick has threatened to force a special session if automatic rollback elections don't become law.
Voter ID overhaul
Senate Bill 5
Republicans are hoping to tweak the state’s 2011 voter identification law in response to court findings that the current law discriminated against black and Latino voters. The two chambers have passed different versions of SB 5 and are now trying to work out a compromise version. If the bill fails, some predict a judge could place Texas under federal oversight of its election laws.
Bills that failed to pass the Legislature
Medical marijuana
House Bill 2107
Despite drawing the public support of more than half of the Texas House, HB 2107 failed to come up for a vote before a key deadline in early May. The measure would have allowed the use of medical marijuana for qualifying patients with debilitating medical conditions such as terminal cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Private school choice”
Senate Bill 3, House Bill 1335
As in recent years, a “private school choice” proposal sailed out of the Senate and died in the House, where a majority of the body opposes the concept. The House never heard SB 3, which would have subsidized the costs associated with private school tuition and homeschooling for thousands of Texas schoolchildren. HB 1335, aimed solely at students with disabilities, never made it out of the House Public Education Committee.
School finance
House Bill 21
An effort to overhaul the state’s beleaguered school finance system and inject $1.5 billion into public schools was declared dead after the Texas Senate Education Committee’s chairman said that he would not appoint conferees to negotiate with the House.