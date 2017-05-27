Passed and passed over: A look at where major Texas bills stand

The state’s foster care system is under a spotlight following headlines of children sleeping in hotels and offices, caseworkers grappling with high caseloads and endangered children going unseen following abuse allegations. Abbott has designated the issue one of four emergencies of the session.

HB 4, which would increase the amount of money given to relative caregivers, is headed to Abbott’s desk. So is HB 7, which aims to improve the process by which the state removes kids from dangerous homes.

The House requested conference committees with the Senate to come up with compromise versions of HB 5, which would make the troubled Department of Family and Protective Services a standalone agency. And the Senate has requested a conference with the House on Senate Bill 11, which would shift Texas to a "community-based care" model for handling some endangered children and allowing contracted nonprofits to monitor children in foster care and adoptive homes.