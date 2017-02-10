Here’s what the Texas school choice bill means in plain English

For well over a decade, conservatives have been trying to install a school choice program in Texas. Last week, state Sen. Larry Taylor, a Friendswood Republican, filed Senate Bill 3, this legislative session’s leading school choice bill.

The bill would create two new state programs aimed at subsidizing the costs associated with private school tuition and homeschooling for thousands of Texas schoolchildren. The first half of the bill proposes an education savings account program, which would allow parents to draw money from state-funded debit cards for tuition and other expenses. The second half of the bill creates a tax credit scholarship program, which would gives tax credits to certain businesses if they make donations toward students’ private school tuition.

To help you understand the proposal, below is the text of SB 3, annotated with our own context and analysis. Text with a green underline are additions to current law.