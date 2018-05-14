Meet the candidates in the Texas primary runoffs
Ten weeks after the March 6 primaries, early voting begins today in the May 22 runoffs. In more than 30 primaries, no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second. The Democratic race for governor between Lupe Valdez and Andrew White is the only statewide runoff this year. But 17 runoffs for the U.S. House and 15 for seats in the Texas Legislature have produced their own political fights around most of the state.
Below are snapshots of the 34 primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.
D Governor
Lupe Valdez
Age
70
Background
Former Dallas County sheriff
Money raised in 2017-18
$189,381 (including a $20,000 loan from the candidate)
Andrew White
Age
45
Background
Businessman, son of late Gov. Mark White
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,479,820 (including a $1,020,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Valdez got the most votes in the nine-way March primary, but her frontrunner status has since been repeatedly thrown into doubt due to shaky performances on the campaign trail. Her struggles have arguably led to what White had been seeking for weeks: a debate, which took place Friday. The winner of the runoff will take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a formidable opponent who has already taken to treating Valdez as the Democratic nominee.
Read more
R Congressional District 2
Dan Crenshaw
Age
33
Background
Retired Navy SEAL
Money raised in 2017-18
$642,404
Kevin Roberts
Age
52
Background
State representative from Houston; executive director of a law firm
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,037,401(with $393,000 in candidate loans)
Our take on the race
Tensions in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Humble, have escalated since the March 6 primary narrowed the GOP field to two. Roberts has the financial advantage – in part because of candidate loans – but outside groups are boosting Crenshaw. A central dispute between the two men is the relevance of their own biographies – Crenshaw's service in military special operations versus Roberts' time in the private sector. Meanwhile, nonprofit executive Todd Litton secured the Democratic nomination on March 6. This is generally safe GOP territory, but Litton is running a professional campaign and had about $250,000 in cash banked in early April as he prepares for the general election.
Read more
D Congressional District 3
Lorie Burch
Age
41
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$147,525 (including $25,650 in loans from the candidate)
Sam Johnson
Age
35
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$70,097 (including $3,100 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
In a heavily conservative district in the Dallas suburbs, the roadblocks to turning this seat blue will be high for either Burch or Johnson. More voters in the district cast a ballot in the Republican primary for the winner, state Sen. Van Taylor, than voted for all four candidates in the Democratic primary combined. Burch was just over 120 votes shy of avoiding a runoff with Johnson, who drew 29 percent of the vote and shares a name with retiring incumbent Sam Johnson, a Plano Republican. Neither Democrat has been able to drum up enough fundraising support to rival Taylor, who has raised $816,740 in addition to loaning himself $1 million.
R Congressional District 5
Lance Gooden
Age
35
Background
State representative from Terrell
Money raised in 2017-18
$468,585
Bunni Pounds
Age
43
Background
Republican fundraiser
Money raised in 2017-18
$723,644
Our take on the race
The crowded field vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling was whittled down to two in March: Bunni Pounds, who has managed and fundraised for Hensarling’s campaigns, and state Rep. Lance Gooden from Terrell. Though Gooden received 30 percent of the primary vote – 8 percentage points more than Pounds – his opponent has been endorsed by Hensarling and Vice President Mike Pence, who in April took to Twitter to say he was “proud to stand with Bunni Pounds,” and described her as a “strong conservative.”
D Congressional District 6
Jana Lynne Sanchez
Age
53
Background
Journalist and communications consultant
Money raised in 2017-18
$236,928
Ruby Faye Wooldridge
Age
69
Background
Minister and educator
Money raised in 2017-18
$90,440 (includes $15,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Both primaries in this Republican-leaning district grew more animated after the long-term incumbent, U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, announced his retirement in November.
On the Democratic side, Sanchez had the financial advantage in the first round but narrowly placed second to Wooldridge. Their latest campaign finance filings showed the women next-and-neck in cash on hand. National Democrats are cautiously watching this race for the fall.
R Congressional District 6
Ron Wright
Age
65
Background
Tarrant County Tax-assessor Collector
Money raised in 2017-18
$221,610
Jake Ellzey
Age
48
Background
Airline pilot; retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot
Money raised in 2017-18
$235,234 (includes $4,733 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Both primaries in this Republican-leaning district grew more animated after the long-term incumbent, U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, announced his retirement in November.
Wright, who has some name identification from his role as Tarrant County’s tax collector, drew more than double the votes of Ellzey in the first round of the GOP primary. But Ellzey is running a robust campaign, outraising his better-known rival and drawing the backing of one of the best-known politicians in the state: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Read more
D Congressional District 7
Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
Age
43
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,441,541
Laura Moser
Age
40
Background
Journalist, activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,200,2889
Our take on the race
The seven-way Democratic primary in this Houston-area district turned into one of the state’s nastiest after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, dumped opposition research on Moser online in hopes of keeping her out of the runoff. Moser, boosted in part by the outcry over the unusual move by national Democrats, placed second in the runoff behind Pannill Fletcher, who has said she is the candidate more likely to draw moderate and independent voters needed to defeat incumbent, U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-Houston, in the fall. Moser has emphasized the need to energize the party’s base.
Read more
D Congressional District 10
Mike Siegel
Age
40
Background
Assistant City Attorney in Austin
Money raised in 2017-18
$107,588 (including $5,000 loans from the candidate)
Tawana Walter-Cadien
Age
45
Background
Registered nurse and nurse educator
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,500
Our take on the race
In a conservative district that includes part of liberal Austin, hopeful Democrats are optimistic that an expected “blue wave” in November could be strong enough to sweep the seat currently held by Tomball Republican Michael McCaul. Out of a seven-way Democratic primary, Siegel came in far ahead with 40 percent support, followed by Walter-Cadien at 17 percent. While Walter-Cadien previously ran for McCaul’s seat in 2014, newcomer Siegel has dominated in fundraising and drawn some high-profile endorsements, including some labor unions and four Austin City Councilmembers.
D Congressional District 21
Mary Wilson
Age
59
Background
Minister
Money raised in 2017-18
$98,880 (including $30,307 in loans from the candidate)
Joseph Kopser
Age
47
Background
Tech entrepreneur
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,199,347 (including a $25,000 loan from the candidate)
Our take on the race
U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, set off a scramble when he announced he was retiring from this district, which runs from South Austin to San Antonio and extends westward into the Hill Country. The first round of this race drew 18 Republican candidates and four Democrats.
Wilson surprised many when she emerged as the top vote-getter in the March Democratic primary, despite running a campaign far less well-funded or polished than Kopser did. Kopser's mission for the runoff is much like it was for the primary: prove to voters he is the best Democrat to put the traditionally Republican district in play this fall and try to avoid any further surprises.
Read more
R Congressional District 21
Chip Roy
Age
45
Background
Former staffer for multiple Texas Republican officials, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Money raised in 2017-18
$731,902
Matt McCall
Age
54
Background
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$262,204 (including $104,663 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, set off a scramble when he announced he was retiring from this district, which runs from South Austin to San Antonio and extends westward into the Hill Country. The first round of this race drew 18 Republican candidates and four Democrats.
With the GOP field winnowed down to Roy and McCall — Smith has endorsed Roy since the March primary — the choice is between two conservatives with ample stylistic differences. That could lead to a rancorous finish as the two go to extremes to differentiate themselves.
Read more
D Congressional District 22
Sri Preston Kulkarni
Age
39
Background
Former U.S. Foreign Service Officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$224,716 (includes $35,510 in loans from the candidate)
Letitia Plummer
Age
45
Background
Dentist
Money raised in 2017-18
$119,790
Our take on the race
This congressional district, represented by Sugar Land Republican Pete Olson, is among the most racially diverse in the country. Both Kulkarni and Plummer have emphasized that diversity as key to why they view the district as in play in November, even though Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton there by 8 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. Kulkarni finished first among five candidates in the March primary, with 32 percent of the vote. But Plummer was not far behind with 24 percent. Both Democrats can point to their own unique political experience. Kulkarni spent years in the State Department and later advised members of Congress while Plummer has worked on political campaigns and lobbied the Texas Legislature regarding adoption and surrogacy rights.
D Congressional District 23
Gina Ortiz Jones
Age
37
Background
Former Air Force intelligence officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,211,127
Rick Treviño
Age
33
Background
Former high school teacher
Money raised in 2017-18
$40,142
Our take on the race
Jones is the heavy favorite in this race by all the traditional measures, and she was added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Red to Blue program soon after finishing first in the March primary, a vote of confidence from the national party. Yet Treviño is running a nontraditional campaign decisively to the left of her, hoping to energize U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' followers and pull off an upset on his way to challenging one of the most vulnerable House Republicans in the country, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes.
Read more
D Congressional District 25
Chris Perri
Age
36
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$184,946 (includes $24,890 in loans from candidate)
Julie Oliver
Age
45
Background
Division Controller at St. David’s Healthcare
Money raised in 2017-18
$78,841 (includes $3,125 in loans from candidate)
Our take on the race
This Republican-leaning district stretches across 13 counties from Austin up to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The two Democrats to make it out of a five-way primary into a runoff are hopeful predictions of a “blue wave” this November will be big enough to push out the incumbent, Austin Republican Roger Williams. In the March primaries, Perri clenched 33 percent of vote, while Oliver trailed behind with 27 percent support.
D Congressional District 27
Eric Holguin
Age
30
Background
Former congressional aide
Money raised in 2017-18
$53,953
Raul (Roy) Barrera
Age
Did not respond
Background
Court security officer
Money raised in 2017-18
$12,197 (includes $2,600 candidate loan)
Our take on the race
This district was represented by Blake Farenthold, until the Corpus Christi Republican abruptly resigned in April. A special election to complete his term has been scheduled for June 30. Nine candidates – including Bruun, Cloud and Barrera – have filed for that race. Barrera and Holguin have yet to attract much attention from national Democrats willing to spend big money on House races. Both are underfunded, and this is a dauntingly Republican stronghold. Even so, the last year has shown Democrats overperforming in special elections, giving some long-shot candidates reasons for hope in the fall.
R Congressional District 27
Bech Bruun
Age
38
Background
Former state Water Development Board chairman; attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$548,414
Michael Cloud
Age
43
Background
Former Victoria County GOP chairman
Money raised in 2017-18
$259,078
Our take on the race
This district was represented by Blake Farenthold, until the Corpus Christi Republican abruptly resigned in April. A special election to complete his term has been scheduled for June 30. Nine candidates – including Bruun, Cloud and Barrera – have filed for that race. One of the biggest surprises from the March 6 primary night was how close this race was on the GOP side. Most political observers assumed Bruun, who has the support of a slew of prominent officials, would finish far ahead in the six-way primary. Instead, he won 36 percent of the vote to Cloud's 34 percent. Boosting Cloud’s chances in the runoff has been the endorsement of Club for Growth, a well-funded anti-tax group with a super PAC arm that directs donors to endorsed campaigns.
D Congressional District 29
Carmen Maria Montiel
Age
53
Background
Journalist
Money raised in 2017-18
$25,760 (includes $6,168 in loans from the candidate and $3,348 in candidate contributions)
Phillip Aronoff
Age
72
Background
Entrepreneur; spent decades working for state and local governments
Money raised in 2017-18
$35,735 (includes $5,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
The longtime incumbent, U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Houston, is retiring from a heavily Democratic district where Hillary Clinton got 71 percent of the vote against Donald Trump in 2016. Either Aronoff or Montiel will be the underdog in a race expected to go to the Democratic nominee, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, in November.
Read more
D Congressional District 31
M.J. Hegar
Age
42
Background
Air Force veteran; author of memoir “Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman's Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front”
Money raised in 2017-18
$510,732 (includes $7,073 in contributions from the candidate)
Christine Eady Mann
Age
53
Background
Physician
Money raised in 2017-18
$76,382 (includes $1,957 in contributions from the candidate)
Our take on the race
National Democrats are watching this district, currently represented by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, as a potential sleeper race in the fall. That’s in part because Trump won the district by 13 points in 2016, down from the 20-point margin Republican Mitt Romney was able to draw there in 2012. While that’s still safe territory for a Republican incumbent, the potential star power and fundraising prowess of Hegar, a decorated veteran, has raised eyebrows. She nearly secured the nomination outright on March 6, with 45 percent of the vote. However, Mann was severely underfunded but still managed to draw a sturdy 34 percent of the vote that night.
D Congressional District 32
Colin Allred
Age
35
Background
Attorney; former staffer with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; former NFL player
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,001,639 (includes $25,000 in loans from the candidate)
Lillian Salerno
Age
57
Background
Former Obama campaign staffer; former Obama administration official; HIV activist
Money raised in 2017-18
$665,963 (includes $17,400 in contributions from the candidate)
Our take on the race
The Democratic field to take on U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, had four candidates with viable campaigns, leading to expectations of a split field on primary night. Instead, Allred, a hometown football hero, posted a surprisingly strong 38 percent of the vote. His closest rival, Salerno, drew 18 percent.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has closed ranks behind Allred while essentially ignoring Salerno. But Salerno has the backing of EMILY's List, a fundraising juggernaut that backs female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights, though the group has not spent big money on her nomination fight.
Read more
D Senate District 17
Fran Watson
Age
40
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$40,389
Rita Lucido
Age
61
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$53,624 (includes $3,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Lucido narrowly missed the cutoff to avoid a runoff in the March primary, taking in 49 percent of the vote to Watson’s 35 percent. Rather than attacking each other, the Democrats have focused their campaigns more against the incumbent, Republican State Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston. Endorsers and political groups have largely applauded both candidates, though Lucido may have more name recognition — having previously run unsuccessfully against Huffman in 2014.
R House District 4
Stuart Spitzer
Age
50
Background
Former surgeon, former state representative
Money raised in 2017-18
$184,783
Keith Bell
Age
55
Background
Electrical contractor
Money raised in 2017-18
$220,145 (includes $160,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Spitzer has the significant advantage of having already served this district before for a two-year term in 2014 before losing to the current incumbent Lance Gooden, who is now running for Congress. In the March primary, Spitzer won 4,000 more votes than Bell, but Bell is presenting himself as the more moderate Republican in the safely red district and could prove more appealing to runoff voters who favor someone more like Gooden.
R House District 8
Cody Harris
Age
34
Background
Real estate broker
Money raised in 2017-18
$346,057
Thomas McNutt
Age
28
Background
Vice president of Collin Street Bakery
Money raised in 2017-18
$535,335
Our take on the race
This could be a tight race. McNutt ran for this seat in 2016 on a platform of being tough on immigration, but he lost narrowly after reports surfaced that his family business employed unauthorized workers. He entered the race this year early and seemed like a clear frontrunner, particularly after the incumbent, Byron Cook, announced he wasn’t seeking another term. But Harris, the more moderate candidate, bested McNutt in March, drawing 45 percent of the vote. Harris also drew the endorsement of Linda Timmerman, the third-place finisher in the primary who took 16 percent of the vote.
R House District 13
Jill Wolfskill
Age
61
Background
Co-owner of James Industries, Inc., an energy industry supplier
Money raised in 2017-18
$261,211
Ben Leman
Age
42
Background
Former Grimes County Judge
Money raised in 2017-18
$373,881 (includes $100,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Republican Leighton Schubert represented this mostly rural district until he resigned in February to take a job at a local junior college. That’s created two sets of elections for this seat. In the five-way March primary in the race for a full two-year term beginning in January, the two candidates were neck and neck, with Wolfskill besting Leman by just over 500 votes. But on May 5, Leman led Wolfskill and a third candidate in the special election to complete Schubert’s current term, setting up another runoff later this year. The race has grown contentious in recent weeks as the pair have battled over toll roads, high-speed rail and, perhaps most pointedly, their biggest-spending backers — Associated Republicans of Texas for Leman and Texas Right to Life for Wolfskill.
Read more
D House District 37
Alejandro "Alex" Dominguez
Age
47
Background
Attorney; educator; former Cameron County commissioner
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,618
Rene Oliveira
Age
63
Background
Attorney, state representative
Money raised in 2017-18
$239,341
Our take on the race
Oliveira was first elected in 1981 and is the fifth-most-senior member of the 150-member Texas House of Representatives. He almost avoided a runoff, drawing 48 percent of the primary vote. Domingues, who drew 36 percent of the vote, has accused Oliveira of having lost his zeal for representing the district.
Last month, Oliveira was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Oliveira has apologized, but the incident could spell trouble if voters buy in to his opponent’s claim that the veteran lawmaker is part of the old RGV guard that needs to be replaced.
D House District 45
Rebecca Bell-Metereau
Age
68
Background
Professor of English and film at Texas State University
Money raised in 2017-18
$30,603
Erin Zwiener
Age
32
Background
Writer and writing educator
Money raised in 2017-18
$28,986 (includes $100 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Republican State Rep. Jason Isaac of Dripping Springs opted to make a failed bid for Congress rather than run for re-election. Ken Strange won the GOP nomination outright in this Republican-leaning district. Rebecca Bell-Metereau, who has previously run three times as a Democrat for the State Board of Education, nearly avoided a runoff – she drew 45 percent of the primary vote. Zwiener, a children’s book author who came in second with 31 percent of the vote, was the target of a complaint that accused her of not meeting the two-year state residency requirement needed to run for a seat in the Texas House (she’s denied the charge). The winner will face Republican Ken Strange in the general election.
D House District 46
Sheryl Cole
Age
53
Background
Attorney, former Austin City Council member
Money raised in 2017-18
$188,731
Chito Vela
Age
43
Background
Criminal defense and immigration attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$56,722
Our take on the race
In the first round of the Democratic primary, embattled state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, came in third, and the race to succeed her appears wide open. Vela squeaked to a first-place finish with 209 more votes than Cole. In this solidly blue district, the runoff has been a contest of progressive credentials, with Vela attempting to run to the left of Cole. That the district’s representative has been an African-American woman for the last 43 years has turned questions of demographic representation into a volatile issue in the race. Cole, who has said she suffered in the March primary because the African-American vote was split between several candidates, said at a recent debate she disagreed "on the idea that we do not need an African-American in the Travis County delegation," according to KUT. Vela reportedly shot back, “I reject the idea that somehow because I’m Mexican-American I’m not supposed to run for this seat, that somehow I do not have a right to run for this seat."
D House District 47
Vikki Goodwin
Age
49 (DOB: 5/18)
Background
Independent real estate broker; previously worked as a systems analyst in the state attorney general's office
Money raised in 2017-18
$112,345 (includes $55,000 in loans from the candidate)
Elaina Fowler
Age
42
Background
Executive director of a union of retired government employees; former chief of staff for member of Texas Legislature
Money raised in 2017-18
$13,194
Our take on the race
Democrats view this district, currently represented by Austin Republican Paul Workman, as a potential pick-up in November, in part because Donald Trump won it in 2016 by fewer than 200 votes. Fowler, the daughter of Civil Rights-era activists, previously worked for Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Sheryl Cole and as chief of staff for state Rep. Helen Giddings, a Dallas Democrat. She came in first in the primary with 34 percent of the vote, but Fowler wasn’t far behind at 29 percent.
Read more
R House District 54
Scott Cosper
Age
Did not respond
Background
State Representative, former Killeen Mayor; homebuilder and residential land developer, former director of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association
Money raised in 2017-18
$301,429
Brad Buckley
Age
Did not respond
Background
Veterinarian, former Killeen Independent School Board trustee, former chairman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Money raised in 2017-18
$61,985 (includes $20,300 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Cosper is one of two members of the Texas House to end up in a primary runoff this year. While Cosper is winning the money race and has the backing of groups affiliated with House leadership, Buckley was not far behind him in votes, drawing 42 percent support to Cosper’s 45 percent. The winner will face Democrat Kathy Richerson in November.
R House District 62
Reggie Smith
Age
49
Background
Former chairman of the Grayson County Republican Party; former northern regional director of the Texas Republican County Chairmen’s Association; lawyer
Money raised in 2017-18
Around $160,000 (includes $26,800 in loans from the candidate)
Brent Lawson
Age
Didn't respond to multiple phone calls
Background
Electrical engineer, former Republican Party precinct chairman in Grayson County
Money raised in 2017-18
Roughly $23,000 (includes $5,100 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Both candidates have distinct advantages that could help them draw more supporters to the polls in what’s been a sleepy race so far. Smith, who placed first in the primary with 46 percent support, is winning the money race and has the backing of the incumbent, retiring state Rep. Larry Phillips, R-Sherman. Lawson, who drew 34 percent support in March, has been endorsed from some of the state's most conservative groups — including Texas Right to Life and Texas Values Action. The winner will face Democrat Valerie Hefner in November.
D House District 64
Andrew Morris
Age
32
Background
Technical writer
Money raised in 2017-18
$12,156
Mat Pruneda
Age
46
Background
Financial analyst
Money raised in 2017-18
$2,727
Our take on the race
Three Democrats filed in the primary to vie for this Republican-leaning seat. Pruneda beat Morris by just 221 votes in the first round of voting but fell short of drawing enough support to avoid a runoff. A third candidate, Matt Farmer, dropped out of the race before Election Day but still picked up 19 percent of the primary vote. The winner of the runoff will face freshman state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton in November.
R House District 107
Deanna Metzger
Age
45
Background
Business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$110,159
Joe Ruzicka
Age
44
Background
Former Navy aviator
Money raised in 2017-18
$80,387 (includes $40,555 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
Two years ago, Democrat Victoria Neave unseated the incumbent in this swing district, Republican Kenneth Sheets, by a margin of fewer than 1,000 votes. Now, Ruzicka and Metzger are both vying to put the district back in the GOP column. Metzger, who has led the field in fundraising, came in first in the first round of the primary with 45 percent of the vote.
D House District 109
Deshaundra Lockhart Jones
Age
47
Background
Insurance company owner; Former DeSoto city councilwoman
Money raised in 2017-18
$6,659
Carl Sherman
Age
51
Background
Former mayor of DeSoto; city manager of Hutchins; senior pastor for the Church of Christ
Money raised in 2017-18
$40,753
Our take on the race
State Rep. Helen Giddings had held this seat for nearly 25 years when she announced her retirement in November. In the four-way primary to take over her seat, Giddings endorsed Sherman, who came in second, drawing 40 percent of the vote behind Jones’ 45 percent. No Republican filed for the seat so the winner of the runoff is almost certain to win the seat outright in November.
Read more
R House District 121
Matt Beebe
Age
44
Background
Small business owner
Money raised in 2017-18
$104,110 (includes $2,000 in loans from the candidate)
Steve Allison
Age
71
Background
Attorney
Money raised in 2017-18
$305,687 (includes $150,000 in loans from the candidate)
Our take on the race
The current incumbent, House Speaker Joe Straus, has endorsed Allison, an attorney and the more moderate Republican in the runoff, to succeed him. Beebe previously tried to unseat Straus in 2012 and 2014, accusing the San Antonio Republican of not being conservative enough. This runoff could be close, as Beebe eked out a three-percentage point advantage over Allison in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Celina Montoya in November.
Read more
D House District 133
Marty Schexnayder
Age
51
Background
Lawyer
Money raised in 2017-18
$10,740 (includes $2,500 in contributions from the candidate)
Sandra Moore
Age
69
Background
Licensed professional counselor
Money raised in 2017-18
$1,377 (includes $1,250 in contributions from the candidate)
Our take on the race
The winner of this democratic runoff will face state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, who has held the Republican-leaning seat on and off for eight years. Murphy has drawn allegations of potential conflicts of interest as the general manager of a municipal utility district in Houston, but neither Democrat is making that issue a central part of their campaigns. Both candidates have focused more on platform items such as improving public education and advancing recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.
Moore nearly avoided this runoff – she drew 49.9 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary to Schexnayder’s 40.9 percent.
D State Board of Education District 12
Laura Malone-Miller
Age
32
Background
Accountant
Money raised in 2017-18
$0
Suzanne Smith
Age
41
Background
Founder & CEO, Social Impact Architects, a nonprofit consulting firm; adjunct professor at UT-Arlington
Money raised in 2017-18
$2,600
Our take on the race
Republican Geraldine "Tincy" Miller is one of three members of the State Board of Education choosing to retire rather than run for re-election, and her district is expected to remain in GOP hands. The winner of this runoff will face Republican Pam Little in the fall. Miller has endorsed Little, an executive at publishing company Houghton Mifflin, to take over the seat.