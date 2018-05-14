Meet the candidates in the Texas primary runoffs

Ten weeks after the March 6 primaries, early voting begins today in the May 22 runoffs. In more than 30 primaries, no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second. The Democratic race for governor between Lupe Valdez and Andrew White is the only statewide runoff this year. But 17 runoffs for the U.S. House and 15 for seats in the Texas Legislature have produced their own political fights around most of the state.

Below are snapshots of the 34 primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.