Who’s on the May 22 Texas primary runoff ballots?

By Ryan Murphy

Texas held its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 6. In more than 30 races no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second. Below are the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Early voting for the May 22 runoffs begins on May 14 and ends on May 18.

Here’s what you need to know about the primary runoff.

Governor

Statewide - Democratic

Candidate
DLupe Valdez
DAndrew White

U.S. House — 17 runoff contests

District 2 - Republican

Candidate
RDan Crenshaw
RKevin Roberts

District 3 - Democratic

Candidate
DLorie Burch
DSam Johnson

District 5 - Republican

Candidate
RLance Gooden
RBunni Pounds

District 6 - Republican

Candidate
RJ.K. "Jake" Ellzey
RRon Wright

District 6 - Democratic

Candidate
DJana Lynne Sanchez
DRuby Faye Woolridge

District 7 - Democratic

Candidate
DLizzie Pannill Fletcher
DLaura Moser

District 10 - Democratic

Candidate
DMike Siegel
DTawana Walter-Cadien

District 21 - Democratic

Candidate
DJoseph Kopser
DMary Street Wilson

District 21 - Republican

Candidate
RMatt McCall
RChip Roy

District 22 - Democratic

Candidate
DSri Preston Kulkarni
DLetitia Plummer

District 23 - Democratic

Candidate
DGina Ortiz Jones
DRick Treviño

District 25 - Democratic

Candidate
DJulie Oliver
DChris Perri

District 27 - Democratic

Candidate
DRaul (Roy) Barrera
DEric Holguin

District 27 - Republican

Candidate
RBech Bruun
RMichael Cloud

District 29 - Republican

Candidate
RPhillip Aronoff
RCarmen Maria Montiel

District 31 - Democratic

Candidate
DMary Jennings "MJ" Hegar
DChristine Eady Mann

District 32 - Democratic

Candidate
DColin Allred
DLillian Salerno

State Board of Education — 1 runoff contest

District 12 - Democratic

Candidate
DLaura Malone-Miller
DSuzanne Smith

Texas Senate — 1 runoff contest

District 17 - Democratic

Candidate
DRita Lucido
DFran Watson

Texas House — 14 runoff contests

District 4 - Republican

Candidate
RKeith Bell
RStuart Spitzer

District 8 - Republican

Candidate
RCody Harris
RThomas McNutt

District 13 - Republican

Candidate
RBen Leman
RJill Wolfskill

District 37 - Democratic

Candidate
DAlex Dominguez
DRene O. Oliveira Incumbent

District 45 - Democratic

Candidate
DRebecca Bell-Metereau
DErin Zwiener

District 46 - Democratic

Candidate
DSheryl Cole
DJose "Chito" Vela

District 47 - Democratic

Candidate
DElaina Fowler
DVikki Goodwin

District 54 - Republican

Candidate
RBrad Buckley
RScott Cosper Incumbent

District 62 - Republican

Candidate
RBrent Lawson
RReggie Smith

District 64 - Democratic

Candidate
DAndrew Morris
DMat Pruneda

District 107 - Republican

Candidate
RDeanna Maria Metzger
RJoe Ruzicka

District 109 - Democratic

Candidate
DDeshaundra Lockhart Jones
DCarl Sherman

District 121 - Republican

Candidate
RSteve Allison
RMatt Beebe

District 133 - Democratic

Candidate
DSandra G. Moore
DMarty Schexnayder