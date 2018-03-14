Texas held its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 6. In more than 30 races no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second. Below are the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Early voting for the May 22 runoffs begins on May 14 and ends on May 18.

Here’s what you need to know about the primary runoff.