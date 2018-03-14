Who’s on the May 22 Texas primary runoff ballots?
Texas held its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 6. In more than 30 races no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second. Below are the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.
Early voting for the May 22 runoffs begins on May 14 and ends on May 18.
Governor
|Candidate
|D
|Lupe Valdez
|D
|Andrew White
U.S. House — 17 runoff contests
|Candidate
|R
|Dan Crenshaw
|R
|Kevin Roberts
|Candidate
|D
|Lorie Burch
|D
|Sam Johnson
|Candidate
|R
|Lance Gooden
|R
|Bunni Pounds
|Candidate
|R
|J.K. "Jake" Ellzey
|R
|Ron Wright
|Candidate
|D
|Jana Lynne Sanchez
|D
|Ruby Faye Woolridge
|Candidate
|D
|Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
|D
|Laura Moser
|Candidate
|D
|Mike Siegel
|D
|Tawana Walter-Cadien
|Candidate
|D
|Joseph Kopser
|D
|Mary Street Wilson
|Candidate
|R
|Matt McCall
|R
|Chip Roy
|Candidate
|D
|Sri Preston Kulkarni
|D
|Letitia Plummer
|Candidate
|D
|Gina Ortiz Jones
|D
|Rick Treviño
|Candidate
|D
|Julie Oliver
|D
|Chris Perri
|Candidate
|D
|Raul (Roy) Barrera
|D
|Eric Holguin
|Candidate
|R
|Bech Bruun
|R
|Michael Cloud
|Candidate
|R
|Phillip Aronoff
|R
|Carmen Maria Montiel
|Candidate
|D
|Mary Jennings "MJ" Hegar
|D
|Christine Eady Mann
|Candidate
|D
|Colin Allred
|D
|Lillian Salerno
State Board of Education — 1 runoff contest
|Candidate
|D
|Laura Malone-Miller
|D
|Suzanne Smith
Texas Senate — 1 runoff contest
|Candidate
|D
|Rita Lucido
|D
|Fran Watson
Texas House — 14 runoff contests
|Candidate
|R
|Keith Bell
|R
|Stuart Spitzer
|Candidate
|R
|Cody Harris
|R
|Thomas McNutt
|Candidate
|R
|Ben Leman
|R
|Jill Wolfskill
|Candidate
|D
|Alex Dominguez
|D
|Rene O. Oliveira Incumbent
|Candidate
|D
|Rebecca Bell-Metereau
|D
|Erin Zwiener
|Candidate
|D
|Sheryl Cole
|D
|Jose "Chito" Vela
|Candidate
|D
|Elaina Fowler
|D
|Vikki Goodwin
|Candidate
|R
|Brad Buckley
|R
|Scott Cosper Incumbent
|Candidate
|R
|Brent Lawson
|R
|Reggie Smith
|Candidate
|D
|Andrew Morris
|D
|Mat Pruneda
|Candidate
|R
|Deanna Maria Metzger
|R
|Joe Ruzicka
|Candidate
|D
|Deshaundra Lockhart Jones
|D
|Carl Sherman
|Candidate
|R
|Steve Allison
|R
|Matt Beebe
|Candidate
|D
|Sandra G. Moore
|D
|Marty Schexnayder