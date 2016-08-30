How often do Texas police shoot at people? No one knows.

As cities and neighborhoods across the nation suffer anguish — and in some cases violence — over controversial police shootings, in Texas there is little factual underpinning for discussions of police use of lethal force. Readily available, consistent, reliable information is virtually nonexistent.

The Texas Tribune spent nearly a year collecting data from the state’s 36 largest cities on every incident — not just high-profile or fatal shootings — in which police officers pulled the trigger between 2010 and 2015.