From one river to the next

CIUDAD TECUN UMAN, Guatemala — By the time they stand on the southern bank of the first river — the Suchiate, a 100-mile ribbon of fouled water separating Mexico from Guatemala — the migrants have traveled several hundred miles.

About 1,200 miles farther still is the second river — the Rio Grande, threshold of the United States. In between is Mexico, a transit of hard terrain and brutal passage.

The families, young men, pregnant women and unaccompanied children who cross the Suchiate and head north will largely place their fates in the hands of strangers. Strangers will guide, feed and shelter many along the way. Strangers will rob, beat, rape and arrest others.

People fleeing for their lives are willing to accept those terms.