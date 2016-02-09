If we hire them, they will come: The demand side of border security
A fundamental truth underlies the nation’s collective failure to stop illegal immigration and smuggling over the southern border: The United States demands the cheap labor and drugs.
Migrants fleeing Central America endure long journey north
After crossing the Suchiate River into Mexico, migrants fleeing Central America depend on shelters and kindness as they head toward the United States. The Texas Tribune traveled to Mexico to chronicle their journeys.
To die or to leave: Migrants flee the murder capital of the world
Meet some of the Central Americans who are fleeing violence and abject poverty at home, only to endure shakedowns and abuse on their way to an uncertain future in the United States.
The Texas Tribune has revealed the much-guarded list of jurisdictions with “sanctuary city” policies, told the story of the U.S. citizen mistaken for a foreign felon in Dallas and — in a first — crunched the numbers of undocumented immigrants in Texas prisons.
We’ve also explained why the border region is safer than much of the rest of the state and brought you the voices of immigrants longing to cross the Rio Grande.
