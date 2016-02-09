Investigative Highlights

The Texas Tribune has revealed the much-guarded list of jurisdictions with “sanctuary city” policies, told the story of the U.S. citizen mistaken for a foreign felon in Dallas and — in a first — crunched the numbers of undocumented immigrants in Texas prisons.

We’ve also explained why the border region is safer than much of the rest of the state and brought you the voices of immigrants longing to cross the Rio Grande.