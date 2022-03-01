The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2022 elections. We’re tracking the results of the Texas 2022 primary election happening March 1.
Texas voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, and newly drawn, district-based congressional and legislative seats. Those nominees will face off in the general election in November. If no candidate in a primary election receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters go head-to-head in a runoff in May.
What you should know:
- Texas has a history of a dismal turnout rate in primary elections. Here’s how many people voted early in each county this year.
- Texans with disabilities fear new restrictions on voting help could mean criminal charges at the polls
- Gov. Greg Abbott’s two most vocal GOP challengers have long sought to push their party to the right
- Texas has new political maps. See which districts your home is in.
How to read these results
Governor
The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995, and Republican Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. His primary challengers include former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP Chair Allen West. Abbott has moved right on abortion, guns and voting, and he has Trump's endorsement. But for some Texans, that's not enough.
On the Democratic ticket, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso has statewide name recognition after his 2018 U.S. Senate and 2020 presidential runs. His campaign wants to make up ground in South Texas.
Attorney General
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance in office. He has attracted three primary foes who are well known in Texas politics.
Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to take on Paxton include Joe Jaworski, a Galveston lawyer and former mayor of the city; Lee Merritt, a nationally known civil rights attorney from Plano; Rochelle Garza, a former lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union from the Rio Grande Valley; and Mike Fields, a former Republican judge on the Harris County Criminal Court.
Lieutenant Governor
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate. Republican Dan Patrick, who has quietly amassed influence with former President Donald Trump, is seeking a third term. Three Democrats are competing to oust him; Mike Collier was the Democratic nominee in 2018.
Agriculture Commissioner
The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term, with his challengers taking aim at his ethics.
Land Commissioner
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush is running for attorney general.
Comptroller
The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2022, and a semi-nude video, corruption allegations and a fatal crash have roiled the GOP primary.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats.
Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, has nine justices. Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2022. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republicans. Three seats are up for election this year.
U.S. House
Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats the state gained due to population growth. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. The new map increases the number of districts that hypothetically would have voted for Trump in 2020 from 22 to 25.
Texas Senate
Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is up for election because the districts were redrawn last year. Sixteen Republican incumbents were drawn into safe districts for reelection, and two additional Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. Senators serve four-year terms.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term. The election takes place under a new map drawn by legislators that creates 85 districts that would have favored Trump in 2020 and 65 that would have voted for Biden. The current partisan breakdown of the House is 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats. Redistricting and challenges from the right are testing GOP incumbents coming off what many called their “most conservative session ever.”
What we’re seeing
Turnout in primary midterm elections has historically been low, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years. The latest turnout data published by the Texas secretary of state shows that turnout was low after the two-week early voting period.
New rules for voting by mail enacted last year by Republican lawmakers have led to the rejection of hundreds of vote-by-mail applications because they did not meet the new requirements. In addition, thousands of vote-by-mail applications were delayed because Patrick’s campaign instructed eligible voters to send requests for absentee ballots to the Texas secretary of state’s office instead of their local elections offices.
Additionally, domestic mail-in ballots turned in and postmarked by election day will be counted if they arrive as late as 5 p.m. March 3. Military and overseas voters have until March 7 for their mail-in ballots postmarked by election day to arrive. In close races, mail-in votes could determine the winner, which could delay calling the race. The certification of final election results must be completed by March 13.
The Texas Tribune’s election data is provided by Decision Desk HQ, which gathers information from the secretary of state’s office and a representative sample of 28 counties. Decision Desk will call winners and provide estimates as to how many votes are left to be counted.
About the data
Election results data provided by Decision Desk HQ.
Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
County shapes and city locations provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Road lines provided by Natural Earth.
Contributions by Emily Albracht, Darla Cameron, Chris Essig and Mandi Cai.