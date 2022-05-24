The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2022 elections. We’re tracking the results of the Texas 2022 primary runoffs happening May 24.
Texas voters will finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. In 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. The winner in each race will face the other major party’s nominee, as well as possible Libertarian and Green Party candidates. Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies.
What you should know:
- The runoff for the Republican nomination for attorney general features incumbent Ken Paxton, whose supporters stand by him despite lingering scandals, and George P. Bush, who is burdened by his family name.
- With renewed attention on abortion, Democrats in the attorney general runoff have vowed to defend reproductive rights.
- In a rematch of their 2020 race, Jessica Cisneros faces a weakened U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar for his South Texas congressional seat.
- Texas has new political maps. See which districts your home is in.
How to read these results
Attorney General
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office. Paxton is facing off against George P. Bush, the state’s land commissioner and scion of a political dynasty.
Joe Jaworski, a Galveston lawyer, and Rochelle Garza, a former lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union from the Rio Grande Valley, are seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to take on the winner in the Republican race.
Lieutenant Governor
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate. Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee in 2018, is facing off against state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton. The winner will challenge Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in November.
Land Commissioner
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The race was wide open because incumbent George P. Bush gave up the position when he decided to run for attorney general. Both parties have a runoff.
Comptroller
The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. The winner of the Democratic runoff will challenge Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who is running for a third term.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide, and one seat is up for election in 2022. While the agency doesn’t typically attract much attention at election time, a semi-nude video, corruption allegations and a fatal crash roiled this year’s GOP primary. Oil and gas attorney Sarah Stogner is challenging Republican incumbent Wayne Christian in the runoff after both failed to get at least 50% of the vote in March’s primary.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats. This year, four State Board of Education races were headed to runoffs.
U.S. House
Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats, which the state gained due its explosive growth over the last decade. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. A total of 14 congressional races will have runoffs to decide the nominees, including Congressional District 28, where Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off against attorney Jessica Cisneros, and Congressional District 30, where freshman state Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former political staffer Jane Hope Hamilton hope to clinch the Democratic nomination.
Texas Senate
Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate will be on the ballot in the November election because the districts were redrawn last year. This year, the nominees of only two state Senate races will be decided in runoff races.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term. This election takes place under a new map drawn by legislators. This year, the nominees of 23 state House races will be decided in runoff races.
What we’re seeing
Turnout in this year’s runoff election is expected to be low. The latest preliminary turnout data published by the Texas secretary of state showed that only 18% of registered Texas voters cast votes in the 2022 primary.
Domestic mail-in ballots turned in and postmarked by election day will be counted if they arrive no later than 5 p.m. May 25. Mail-in ballots from military and overseas voters must be postmarked by election day and arrive no later than May 31. In close races, mail-in votes help determine the winner, which can delay the calling of the race. The certification of final election results is set to be completed by the counties on June 2 and released by the secretary of state after June 8.
The Texas Tribune’s election data was provided by Decision Desk HQ, which gathered information from the secretary of state’s office and a representative sample of 50 counties. Decision Desk called winners and provided estimates as to how many votes were left to be counted.
About the data
Election results data provided by Decision Desk HQ.
Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
County shapes and city locations provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Road lines provided by Natural Earth.
Contributions by Emily Albracht, Darla Cameron and Chris Essig.
Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state and the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.