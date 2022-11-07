The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2022 elections. We’re tracking the results of the Texas 2022 midterms happening Nov. 8.
Check back at 7 p.m. Central on Nov. 8 when vote counts will start to come in.
What you should know:
How to read these results
Governor
The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995. Republican Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term, is being challenged by Democrat Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, a former U.S. representative with statewide name recognition because of his 2018 U.S. Senate and 2020 presidential runs.
Attorney General
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office. His Democratic challenger is Rochelle Garza, a former lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union from the Rio Grande Valley.
Lieutenant Governor
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate. Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee in 2018, will once again challenge Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.
Land Commissioner
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. Republican Dawn Buckingham and Democrat Jay Kleberg will vie for the open seat.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide, and one seat is up for election in 2022. Republican incumbent Wayne Christian is up for reelection against Luke Warford, a former Texas Democratic Party staffer.
Agriculture Commissioner
The agriculture commissioner oversees programs to financially assist farmers, ranchers, rural hospitals and school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term against Democratic challenger Susan Hays.
Comptroller
The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar, who is running for his third term, will take on Democratic challenger Janet Dudding, an accountant.
U.S. House Texas delegation
Texas’ new 38-district congressional map incorporates two new House seats, which the state gained due to its explosive growth over the last decade. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Nine are held by Republicans, and six are held by Democrats. Every seat is on the ballot this year because the districts were redrawn last year.
Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, has nine justices. Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2022. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republicans. Three seats are up for election this year, with one of them uncontested.
Texas Senate
Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is on the ballot because the districts were redrawn last year.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term. This election takes place under a new map drawn by legislators.
What we are seeing
Domestic mail-in ballots turned in and postmarked by election day are counted if they arrive no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 9. Mail-in ballots from military and overseas voters have to be postmarked by Election Day and arrive no later than Nov. 14. In close races, mail-in votes and provisional ballots may help determine the winner, which can delay the calling of the race. The certification of final election results must be completed by all the counties on Nov. 21 and will be released by the secretary of state by Nov. 23. For any races undergoing a recount, the final results will not be available until the recount is complete.
The Texas Tribune’s election data is provided by Decision Desk HQ, which gathers information from the secretary of state’s office and a representative sample of 50 counties. Decision Desk calls winners and provides estimates as to how many votes are left to be counted. The estimates of votes left to be counted may change throughout election night.
About the data
Election results data provided by Decision Desk HQ.
Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas, the Libertarian Party of Texas, the Green Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
County shapes and city locations provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Road lines provided by Natural Earth.
Contributions by Emily Albracht, Yuriko Schumacher, Darla Cameron and AmyJo Brown.
Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Terry Canales, Senfronia Thompson, Brooks Landgraf, Vikki Goodwin and Todd Hunter have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.