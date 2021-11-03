Texas 2021 constitutional amendment election results

Texas voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. These were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval. Unofficial results show that Texans are poised to approve all eight amendments, including one proposal barring the state from limiting religious services, even during disasters like the coronavirus pandemic, and another changing eligibility requirements for judges.

As of 11 p.m., these unofficial results from the Secretary of State include early voting from almost all counties and results from more than 60% of election day polling locations.