On Nov. 5, Texas voters took to the polls to decide on 10 proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Texans approved nine amendments, including a proposal making it harder for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax and a proposal concerning bonds for cancer research. Voters rejected one amendment.

As of 11:00 a.m., these preliminary results from the Texas Secretary of State include early voting and election night returns from every county.