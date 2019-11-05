Texas 2019 constitutional amendment election results
On Nov. 5, Texas voters took to the polls to decide on 10 proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Texans approved nine amendments, including a proposal making it harder for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax and a proposal concerning bonds for cancer research. Voters rejected one amendment.
As of 11:00 a.m., these preliminary results from the Texas Secretary of State include early voting and election night returns from every county.
Proposition 1
Allowing selected municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time. Currently, only appointed municipal court judges — who make up more than 95% of the state's municipal court judges, according to the House Research Organization — can serve multiple jurisdictions at the same time.
REJECTED ✗
35%
Yes
65%
No
681,139 votes
1,289,626 votes
Proposition 2
Allowing the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects in areas where median household income is at or below 75% of the statewide median income level.
APPROVED ✓
66%
Yes
34%
No
1,285,397 votes
673,306 votes
Proposition 3
Allowing the Legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damage in governor-declared disaster areas. The Legislature would be able to pass laws determining the eligibility requirements for exemptions, as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.
APPROVED ✓
85%
Yes
15%
No
1,667,110 votes
292,031 votes
Proposition 4
Making it more challenging for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, requiring support from two-thirds – instead of a simple majority – of the House and Senate and a majority of Texas voters. Read more.
APPROVED ✓
74%
Yes
26%
No
1,467,994 votes
504,848 votes
Proposition 5
Earmarking all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax toward the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission, as intended when the tax was created in 1993. Read more.
APPROVED ✓
88%
Yes
12%
No
1,732,331 votes
236,251 votes
Proposition 6
Allowing the Legislature to double the maximum amount of bonds it can issue on behalf of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, to $6 billion. Read more.
APPROVED ✓
64%
Yes
36%
No
1,250,089 votes
703,157 votes
Proposition 7
Allowing the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can give to the Available School Fund each year. The Available School Fund provides classroom materials and funding for Texas schools.
APPROVED ✓
74%
Yes
26%
No
1,449,333 votes
506,142 votes
Proposition 8
Creating a flood infrastructure fund that the Texas Water Development Board could use to finance drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects after a disaster.
APPROVED ✓
78%
Yes
22%
No
1,527,394 votes
435,184 votes
Proposition 9
Allowing the Legislature to create a property tax exemption for precious metals in state depositories — like the Texas Bullion Depository, scheduled to open next year in Leander.
APPROVED ✓
52%
Yes
48%
No
977,272 votes
916,513 votes
Proposition 10
Allowing for former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee. Read more.
APPROVED ✓
94%
Yes
6%
No
1,845,766 votes
123,032 votes