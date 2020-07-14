Here’s what’s different this election

These runoffs reflect that in more than 30 races in the March 3 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, setting up rematches between the candidates who came in first and second.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the way results will be coming in. Even though mail-in voting was not expanded for all Texans for this runoff election, we are anticipating a surge in mail-in ballots requests from those who do qualify including people 65 years or older or have a disability or illness. In close races, counting these votes is necessary to determine the winner.

Based on what’s happened in pandemic elections in other states, it’s possible that it will take more time than usual to count the ballots from Texas’ primary runoffs because mail-in ballots need to be counted. In Kentucky last month, it took a week to get the results in a Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

We’re posting results as quickly as they’re available, whether that’s on Election Night or later. We won’t be calling winners until we get the full vote count with all mail-in ballots counted.

If there are any races where there are irregularities or need extra context, the Texas Tribune will be providing commentary under their respective race.

Another thing to keep in mind: because the vote counts we will be receiving on Election Night will not include all mail-in ballots accepted after Election Day, the polling locations reporting numbers are misleading. We won’t get full vote counts from every polling location until after the final canvas takes place on July 23.

According to the Secretary of State, they will post the official results as soon as they have received the information from all counties.