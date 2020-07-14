Texas runoff 2020 results: Watch live updates here
The Texas 2020 runoff election will determine which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in November.
The 2020 primary runoffs were originally scheduled for May 26 and were postponed to July 14 because of the pandemic. We’re expecting results to be delayed more than usual, especially because of an expected surge in mail-in ballots. Here's more on what else is different this year.
Current status of election results
As of July 14, we are waiting to get results from the Secretary of State, which won’t include mail-in ballots accepted after Election Day. Results data will appear starting at 7 p.m. CT.
Find results for where you live
If you share your address below, we’ll personalize the results for you by showing the runoff races you voted in.
All runoff races
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Railroad Commissioner
State Board of Education
Texas Senate
Texas Senate: Special Election
Texas House
Here’s what’s different this election
These runoffs reflect that in more than 30 races in the March 3 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, setting up rematches between the candidates who came in first and second.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended the way results will be coming in. Even though mail-in voting was not expanded for all Texans for this runoff election, we are anticipating a surge in mail-in ballots requests from those who do qualify including people 65 years or older or have a disability or illness. In close races, counting these votes is necessary to determine the winner.
Based on what’s happened in pandemic elections in other states, it’s possible that it will take more time than usual to count the ballots from Texas’ primary runoffs because mail-in ballots need to be counted. In Kentucky last month, it took a week to get the results in a Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.
We’re posting results as quickly as they’re available, whether that’s on Election Night or later. We won’t be calling winners until we get the full vote count with all mail-in ballots counted.
Another thing to keep in mind: because the vote counts we will be receiving on Election Night will not include all mail-in ballots accepted after Election Day, the polling locations reporting numbers are misleading. We won’t get full vote counts from every polling location until after the final canvas takes place on July 23.
According to the Secretary of State, they will post the official results as soon as they have received the information from all counties.
About the data
Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
Illustrations and design by Emily Albracht.
Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.