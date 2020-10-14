twitterfacebookenvelopeexternal-link

Here's how many Texans have voted early in the 2020 general election in the state's biggest counties

By Mandi Cai Updated:

As of , the day of early voting for Texans in the 2020 general election, people have voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties— of registered voters in those counties. According to the latest figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of registered voters live in these 10 counties.

As Texans head to the polls to choose their candidates for the 2020 general election, The Texas Tribune will update this tracker daily through the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.

Due to the pandemic, this election’s early voting period was extended by a week, and officials are expecting a surge in early votes by mail. Both factors will contribute to higher turnout for early voting. These totals include mail-in ballots received before the start of the early voting period.

Turnout in the 10 counties with the most registered voters

