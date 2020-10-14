Here's how many Texans have voted early in the 2020 general election in the state's biggest counties
As of , the day of early voting for Texans in the 2020 general election, people have voted in person and by mail in Texas’ 10 largest counties— of registered voters in those counties. According to the latest figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of registered voters live in these 10 counties.
As Texans head to the polls to choose their candidates for the 2020 general election, The Texas Tribune will update this tracker daily through the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.
Due to the pandemic, this election’s early voting period was extended by a week, and officials are expecting a surge in early votes by mail. Both factors will contribute to higher turnout for early voting. These totals include mail-in ballots received before the start of the early voting period.
Turnout in the 10 counties with the most registered voters
About the data
Preliminary 2020 early voting data comes from the counties. Early voting turnout for 2016 and 2012 and registered voter numbers are also from the secretary of state. The maps of Texas are created from Texas county boundaries provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Alex Samuels and Darla Cameron contributed to this report. Illustrations by Emily Albracht.