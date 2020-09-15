twitterfacebookenvelopearrow_upwarddrawn-left-arrowangle-downangle-upClick to learn more about this districtClick to learn more about this district

Texas Elections 2020

Here’s your Texas 2020 November ballot

By Carla Astudillo

The U.S. will hold its 2020 general election Nov. 3, with an early voting period in Texas of Oct. 13-30. Some registered voters can also vote by mail. Here are all of the Democrats, Republicans, third-party and independent candidates who will be on the ballot for statewide, congressional and legislative offices.

You’ll also see county and local elections on your ballot. Sample ballots for specific counties can be found on the list of county websites maintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.

President

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976. But this year, polls show a tight race between President Donald Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. If Biden won the state’s 38 electoral votes, there would be practically no realistic path for Trump to win reelection.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen John. Cornyn, who’s seeking his fourth term, faces perhaps his biggest general election challenge yet from Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.

U.S. House

There are competitive U.S. House races across the state in 2020. Democrats could mount serious challenges in as many as 10 GOP-held districts. Republicans are hoping to retake two seats flipped by Democrats in 2018.

Below, we’ve highlighted the most interesting and competitive Races to Watch and whether the Democrats are trying to flip this seat DEM TARGET or the Republicans are trying to flip this seat GOP TARGET.

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, making it a hugely important elected board in the state. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2020.

State Board of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education. Ten are held by Republicans, and five are held by Democrats. Four Republicans are not running for reelection, meaning a shake-up on the board is certain no matter which party prevails in each of the eight seats up for election.

Below, we’ve highlighted the most interesting and competitive Races to Watch and whether the Democrats are trying to flip this seat DEM TARGET or the Republicans are trying to flip this seat GOP TARGET.

Supreme Court of Texas

Four of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2020. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all the seats on the state’s highest civil court.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Three of nine seats are up for election on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state’s highest criminal court. Members are elected statewide and are currently all Republican.

Texas Senate

The upper chamber of the Texas Legislature is rather sleepy compared with other parts of the ballot this year. That said, Democrats are hoping to win back the District 19 seat held by Pete Flores.

Below, we’ve highlighted the most interesting and competitive Races to Watch and whether the Democrats are trying to flip this seat DEM TARGET or the Republicans are trying to flip this seat GOP TARGET.

Texas House

The race for the Texas House might be the marquee political contest in the state in 2020. Democrats have a chance to gain control of the chamber for the first time since 2001.

Below, we’ve highlighted the most interesting and competitive Races to Watch and whether the Democrats are trying to flip this seat DEM TARGET or the Republicans are trying to flip this seat GOP TARGET.

About the data

Candidate information from the Texas secretary of state’s office and Texas Tribune research.

Illustration by Emily Albracht.

Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state’s office has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

