Texas 2018 Hotlist: The most competitive races in Texas’ midterm election
In a week, Texans will start early voting on ballots that include 14 seats for statewide offices, 36 congressional seats, seven of 15 seats on the State Board of Education, 15 of the 31 seats in the Texas Senate and 150 seats in the Texas House — and that’s before you get to local races and referenda lower on the ballot.
It’s a lot. But only 25 made my list of the hottest general election contests.
For this highly subjective, recurring list (it'll be updated each Monday until election eve on Nov. 5), I’ve ranked contests by the threat to each incumbent, to the incumbent party, or just by the level of interest and heat they’re generating. It’s a mix of competitive heat, drama and interest.
Incumbents are noted in the chart; I’ll make changes and additions as the conversations continue and the elections approach. Let me know what you think.
Here’s a big, fat disclaimer: This is a conversation-starter — not the last word on anything.
The color scheme is familiar to anyone familiar with danger signage. Yellow means there's trouble on the sidewalk. Orange is trouble on the front porch. Red is trouble walking in the door.
Hottest
|Candidates
|D
|John Turner
|R
|Lisa Luby Ryan
|Candidates
|D
|Rhetta Andrews Bowers
|R
|Jonathan Boos
|Candidates
|D
|Julie Johnson
|R
|Matt RinaldiIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|James Talarico
|R
|Cynthia Flores
|Candidates
|D
|Nathan Johnson
|R
|Don HuffinesIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Thresa "Terry" Meza
|R
|Rodney AndersonIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
|R
|John CulbersonIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Colin Allred
|L
|Melina Baker
|R
|Pete SessionsIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Beto O'Rourke
|L
|Neal Dikeman
|R
|Ted CruzIncumbent
Hotter
|Candidates
|D
|Beverly Powell
|R
|Konni BurtonIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Mary Jennings "MJ" Hegar
|L
|Jason Hope
|R
|John CarterIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Gina Ortiz Jones
|L
|Ruben Corvalan
|R
|Will HurdIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|John H Bucy III
|L
|Zach Parks
|R
|Tony DaleIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Joanna Cattanach
|R
|Morgan MeyerIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Vikki Goodwin
|R
|Paul D. WorkmanIncumbent
Hot
|Candidates
|D
|Ana-Maria Ramos
|R
|Linda KoopIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Brandy K Chambers
|R
|Angie Chen ButtonIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Allison Lami Sawyer
|R
|Sarah DavisIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Rita Lucido
|L
|Lauren LaCount
|R
|Joan HuffmanIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Victoria NeaveIncumbent
|R
|Deanna Maria Metzger
|Candidates
|D
|Jon E. Rosenthal
|L
|Paul Bilyeu
|R
|Gary ElkinsIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Adam Milasincic
|R
|Dwayne BohacIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Kim Olson
|L
|Richard Carpenter
|R
|Sid MillerIncumbent
|Candidates
|D
|Jana Lynne Sanchez
|L
|Jason Allen Harber
|R
|Ron Wright
|Candidates
|D
|Justin Nelson
|L
|Michael Ray Harris
|R
|Ken PaxtonIncumbent
From left to right in photo illustration: Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, state Rep. Sarah Davis, R-Houston, state Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-Houston and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Photo illustration by Jacob Villanueva and Emily Albracht.