Texas 2018 Hotlist: The most competitive races in Texas’ midterm election

In a week, Texans will start early voting on ballots that include 14 seats for statewide offices, 36 congressional seats, seven of 15 seats on the State Board of Education, 15 of the 31 seats in the Texas Senate and 150 seats in the Texas House — and that’s before you get to local races and referenda lower on the ballot.

It’s a lot. But only 25 made my list of the hottest general election contests.

For this highly subjective, recurring list (it'll be updated each Monday until election eve on Nov. 5), I’ve ranked contests by the threat to each incumbent, to the incumbent party, or just by the level of interest and heat they’re generating. It’s a mix of competitive heat, drama and interest.

Incumbents are noted in the chart; I’ll make changes and additions as the conversations continue and the elections approach. Let me know what you think.

Here’s a big, fat disclaimer: This is a conversation-starter — not the last word on anything.

The color scheme is familiar to anyone familiar with danger signage. Yellow means there's trouble on the sidewalk. Orange is trouble on the front porch. Red is trouble walking in the door.