For transgender Texans, navigating public restrooms is already complicated

By Alexa Ura and Aliyya Swaby

Citing public safety and privacy concerns, some Texas Republicans this year are pushing for a measure to restrict bathroom use based on "biological sex."

Senate Bill 6 would keep transgender Texans from using some public bathrooms that match their gender identity, further complicating a decision that already comes with extra public scrutiny and precautions against potential violence.

In their own words, five transgender Texans share some of those experiences.

Lily Pando

16 years old | she/her/hers

Houston, TX

Angel Martinez

40 years old | he/him/his

Dallas, TX

Nicole Lynn Perry

28 years old | she/her/hers

Dallas, TX

Mason Henderson

18 years old | he/him/his

San Antonio, TX

Kitana Sánchez

31 years old | she/her/hers

Corpus Christi, TX

Produced by

Ryan Murphy and Todd Wiseman

Photography by

Michael Stravato, Laura Buckman, Shelby Knowles, Robin Jerstad and Eddie Seal

