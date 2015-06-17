Texas Reservoir Levels

As recently as 2011, Texas endured the most intense drought in recorded state history. But the rainfall so far in 2015 has left less than 1 percent of the state in drought conditions. Texas reservoirs are not far behind; as of June 15, 2015, they were collectively more than 83 percent full.

Using data collected from the Texas Water Development Board's Water Data for Texas site, we have built a map that visualizes the current state of Texas’ reservoirs. The map auto-updates daily with new data. Each icon on the map represents an individual reservoir, color-coded based on how full it is currently.