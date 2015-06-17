Current reservoir status (percent full)
- 0-20%
- 40%
- 60%
- 80%
- 100%
Texas Reservoir Levels
By Ryan Murphy
As recently as 2011, Texas endured the most intense drought in recorded state history. But the rainfall so far in 2015 has left less than 1 percent of the state in drought conditions. Texas reservoirs are not far behind; as of June 15, 2015, they were collectively more than 83 percent full.
Using data collected from the Texas Water Development Board's Water Data for Texas site, we have built a map that visualizes the current state of Texas’ reservoirs. The map auto-updates daily with new data. Each icon on the map represents an individual reservoir, color-coded based on how full it is currently.