Limiting property tax increases: How the Texas House voted

During the debate over Senate Bill 1, which would limit how much local governments can raise property taxes without triggering automatic rollback elections, state representatives were asked to change a proposed 6 percent limit to 4 percent — a change the bill's author said would prompt him to withdraw the legislation. The House voted 80-52 against that amendment, and then continued to debate the rest of the bill.  Here's how members voted; a “yes” was to maintain the original proposal of 6 percent; a “no” was a vote to lower it further to 4 percent (current law allows voters to petition for rollback elections for increases of 8 percent or more).

Results
PartyYesNoDid not vote
Republicans44465
Democrats36613
Total805218

How representatives voted

Dist.Rep.YesNo
D-131Allen, Alma A. AllenY
D-104Alonzo, Roberto R. AlonzoY
D-145Alvarado, Carol AlvaradoY
D-103Anchia, Rafael Anchia
R-56Anderson, Charles Anderson, CN
R-105Anderson, Rodney Anderson, RY
D-116Arévalo, Diana ArévaloY
R-57Ashby, Trent AshbyY
R-18Bailes, Ernest BailesY
R-3Bell Jr., Cecil Bell Jr.N
D-123Bernal, Diego BernalY
R-73Biedermann, Kyle BiedermannN
D-76Blanco, César BlancoY
R-138Bohac, Dwayne BohacN
R-25Bonnen, Dennis Bonnen, DY
R-24Bonnen, Greg Bonnen, GN
R-113Burkett, Cindy BurkettN
R-58Burns, DeWayne BurnsY
R-83Burrows, Dustin BurrowsN
R-112Button, Angie Chen ButtonY
R-128Cain, Briscoe CainN
D-40Canales, Terry CanalesN
R-98Capriglione, Giovanni CapriglioneN
R-11Clardy, Travis Clardy
D-147Coleman, Garnet ColemanY
D-95Collier, Nicole CollierY
R-8Cook, Byron CookY
D-117Cortez, Philip CortezY
R-54Cosper, Scott CosperY
R-82Craddick, Tom CraddickN
R-17Cyrier, John CyrierY
R-136Dale, Tony DaleN
R-72Darby, Drew DarbyY
R-134Davis, Sarah Davis, SN
D-111Davis, Yvonne Davis, Y
R-7Dean, Jay DeanY
D-22Deshotel, Joe DeshotelY
D-46Dukes, Dawnna DukesY
D-142Dutton Jr., Harold Dutton Jr.Y
R-135Elkins, Gary W. ElkinsN
R-23Faircloth, Wayne FairclothN
R-106Fallon, Pat FallonN
D-148Farrar, Jessica Farrar
R-2Flynn, Dan FlynnY
R-69Frank, James FrankN
R-84Frullo, John FrulloN
R-99Geren, Charlie GerenY
D-120Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara Gervin-HawkinsY
D-109Giddings, Helen GiddingsY
R-97Goldman, Craig GoldmanN
Dist.Rep.YesNo
R-52Gonzales, Larry GonzalesY
D-75González, Mary GonzálezY
R-4Gooden, Lance GoodenY
D-41Guerra, Robert GuerraY
D-31Guillen, Ryan GuillenN
D-119Gutierrez, Roland GutierrezN
R-5Hefner, Cole HefnerN
D-143Hernandez, Ana Hernandez
D-34Herrero, Abel Herrero
D-49Hinojosa, Gina HinojosaY
R-33Holland, Justin HollandY
D-48Howard, Donna HowardY
R-127Huberty, Dan HubertyY
R-32Hunter, Todd HunterY
R-45Isaac, Jason A. IsaacN
D-50Israel, Celia Israel
D-100Johnson, Eric Johnson, EY
D-139Johnson, Jarvis Johnson, JY
R-12Kacal, Kyle KacalY
R-15Keough, Mark KeoughN
R-88King, Ken King, KY
R-61King, Phil King, PN
D-80King, Tracy King, TY
R-91Klick, Stephanie KlickN
R-102Koop, Linda KoopY
R-93Krause, Matt KrauseN
R-44Kuempel, John KuempelY
R-71Lambert, Stan LambertY
R-81Landgraf, Brooks LandgrafY
R-60Lang, Mike LangN
R-122Larson, Lyle LarsonY
R-89Laubenberg, Jodie LaubenbergN
R-67Leach, Jeff Leach
D-35Longoria, Oscar LongoriaY
R-43Lozano, J.M. LozanoY
D-38Lucio III, Eddie Lucio III
D-39Martinez, Armando MartinezY
R-16Metcalf, Will MetcalfN
R-108Meyer, Morgan MeyerN
R-26Miller, Rick MillerY
D-124Minjarez, Ina Minjarez
D-78Moody, Joseph Moody
R-30Morrison, Geanie W. MorrisonY
D-36Muñoz Jr., Sergio Muñoz Jr.N
R-133Murphy, Jim Murphy
R-53Murr, Andrew MurrY
D-107Neave, Victoria NeaveY
D-74Nevárez, Alfonso NevárezY
D-37Oliveira, René OliveiraY
R-130Oliverson, Tom OliversonY
Dist.Rep.YesNo
D-77Ortega, Evelina OrtegaY
R-9Paddie, Chris PaddieY
R-63Parker, Tan ParkerN
R-129Paul, Dennis PaulN
D-144Perez, Mary Ann PerezN
R-21Phelan, Dade PhelanN
R-62Phillips, Larry PhillipsY
D-79Pickett, Joe PickettY
R-87Price, Four PriceY
R-14Raney, John Raney
D-42Raymond, Richard Peña RaymondN
D-27Reynolds, Ron Reynolds
R-115Rinaldi, Matt RinaldiN
R-126Roberts, Kevin RobertsY
D-51Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, EY
D-125Rodriguez, Justin Rodriguez, JY
D-90Romero Jr., Ramon Romero Jr.Y
D-110Rose, Toni Rose
R-70Sanford, Scott SanfordN
R-6Schaefer, Matt SchaeferN
R-132Schofield, Mike SchofieldN
R-13Schubert, Leighton SchubertY
R-66Shaheen, Matt ShaheenN
R-59Sheffield, J.D. SheffieldY
R-55Shine, Hugh D. ShineY
R-65Simmons, Ron SimmonsN
R-86Smithee, John SmitheeY
R-68Springer, Drew SpringerY
R-85Stephenson, Phil StephensonY
R-92Stickland, Jonathan SticklandN
R-121Straus, Joe Straus
R-64Stucky, Lynn StuckyN
R-150Swanson, Valoree SwansonN
D-146Thierry, Shawn Thierry
R-29Thompson, Ed Thompson, EN
D-141Thompson, Senfronia Thompson, SY
R-94Tinderholt, Tony TinderholtN
D-101Turner, Chris TurnerY
D-118Uresti, Tomas UrestiY
R-1VanDeaver, Gary VanDeaverY
R-114Villalba, Jason VillalbaY
D-149Vo, Hubert VoY
D-140Walle, Armando Walle
R-19White, James WhiteN
R-20Wilson, Terry WilsonN
R-47Workman, Paul WorkmanN
R-10Wray, John WrayY
D-137Wu, Gene WuY
R-96Zedler, Bill ZedlerN
R-28Zerwas, John ZerwasY

By Matthew Zhang, Ryan Murphy and Annie Daniel