Limiting property tax increases: How the Texas House voted
During the debate over Senate Bill 1, which would limit how much local governments can raise property taxes without triggering automatic rollback elections, state representatives were asked to change a proposed 6 percent limit to 4 percent — a change the bill's author said would prompt him to withdraw the legislation. The House voted 80-52 against that amendment, and then continued to debate the rest of the bill. Here's how members voted; a “yes” was to maintain the original proposal of 6 percent; a “no” was a vote to lower it further to 4 percent (current law allows voters to petition for rollback elections for increases of 8 percent or more).
|Party
|Yes
|No
|Did not vote
|Republicans
|44
|46
|5
|Democrats
|36
|6
|13
|Total
|80
|52
|18