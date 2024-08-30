Here’s your ballot for the Nov. 5 Texas elections
The 2024 U.S. elections will be held on Nov. 5. Texans will vote in the presidential race, as well as one U.S. Senate seat and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission. In addition, voters will also elect officials for congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats. Early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.
Texas 2024 elections
Here are all of the Democrats, Republicans, third-party and independent candidates who will be on the ballot in November.
You also may see county and local elections on your ballot. Sample ballots can be found through your county’s website. The Texas Association of Counties maintains a tool that you can use to look up your county’s site.
President
The presidential race will be the marquee contest this November. President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, and Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the Democratic nominee. Since then, Harris has campaigned in Texas as Democrats hope that the renewed enthusiasm will flip Texas blue. Harris will face former President Donald Trump, who won Texas in 2020 by 5.6 percentage points. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and is facing off against U.S. Rep Colin Allred. Both candidates have collectively raised about $81.2 million with Allred maintaining a slight fundraising lead. Back in 2018, Beto O’Rourke came within 3 percentage points of defeating Cruz.
U.S. House
Texas has 38 congressional seats, and all up for election this year, with most incumbents running again. There are three open seats. Republicans are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Kay Granger in District 12 and U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess in District 26, both of whom are not seeking reelection. Meanwhile, U.S. House District 32 is an open race because Allred, who currently represents the district, is running for U.S. Senate.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2024.
Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, has nine justices. Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2024. Justices are elected statewide, and Republicans currently hold all seats.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. The nine members are elected statewide and are currently all Republicans. All three Republican incumbent judges whose seats were up for reelection lost their primaries after Paxton sought political revenge in response to a 2021 ruling by the court that struck down Paxton’s ability to unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education, which sets curriculum and chooses textbooks for Texas public schools. A total of 8 seats are up for election this year, with one taking place because former District 13 member Aicha Davis is running unopposed for a state House seat. One incumbent, Melissa Ortega in District 1, decided not to seek reelection, while Pat Hardy of District 11 lost her seat during the primaries.
Texas Senate
In the 31-member Texas Senate, only 15 seats are up for election in 2024.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term.
This election year, fewer House Republican incumbents on the ballot thanks to separate efforts by Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March primaries to unseat House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton or were against school vouchers.
Candidate information comes from the Texas secretary of state’s site and Texas Tribune research.
Votes can’t be cast in uncontested state races, which will be listed separately on the ballot after races with multiple candidates. Uncontested federal races will appear further up the ballot.
