See real-time results from Texas for the November 2024 election
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2024 elections. This page will keep track of results from the Texas 2024 elections, taking place on November 5.
What you should know:
- The general election will take place on Nov. 5. Here’s how to vote .
- In addition, here are voting guides for Texas voters with disabilities and for voters voting by mail. Other guides are available on our voting resources page.
- We launched a “We the Texans” initiative featuring stories, guides and public events exploring how Texans engage in democracy.
- What are your thoughts on the 2024 elections? Help us cover Texans’ top concerns about the elections.
How to read these results
President
Texas’ 40 electoral votes are a big prize in the presidential race. According to recent statewide polls, Kamala Harris is trailing former President Donald Trump by several percentage points.
A Democrat hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976. But Trump’s margin of victory in 2020 was about 5.6 percentage points– smaller than his nine-point margin in 2016.
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred. Both candidates have collectively raised about $160 million with Allred maintaining a fundraising lead and narrowing the gap in the race, according to the latest polls. Back in 2018, Beto O’Rourke came within 3 percentage points of defeating Cruz.
U.S. House Texas delegation
Texas has 38 congressional seats, and all are up for election this year, with most incumbents running again. There are three open seats. Candidates are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Kay Granger in District 12 and U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess in District 26, both of whom are not seeking reelection. Meanwhile, U.S. House District 32 is open because Allred, who currently represents the district, is running for U.S. Senate.
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2024 with incumbent Christi Craddick running for reelection.
State Board of Education
There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education, which sets curriculum and chooses textbooks for Texas public schools. A total of 8 seats are up for election this year, with one open because former District 13 member Aicha Davis is running for a state House seat. One incumbent, Melissa Ortega in District 1, decided not to seek reelection, while Pat Hardy of District 11 lost in the primaries. Stakes are high in the five competitive races because board members may be revising the states’ social studies curriculum next year.
Texas Supreme Court
The Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, has nine justices who are elected statewide. Three of the nine seats on the Supreme Court are up for election in 2024. Republicans currently hold all the seats and are facing heat from Democrats who are targeting them after their recent rulings on abortion.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest criminal court. The nine judges are elected statewide and are currently all Republicans. All three Republican incumbent judges whose seats were up for reelection lost their primaries after Paxton sought political revenge in response to a 2021 ruling by the court that struck down Paxton’s ability to unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.
Texas Senate
In the 31-member Texas Senate, 15 seats are up for election in 2024.
Texas House
There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each serves a two-year term and all are up for election this year.
This year, fewer House Republican incumbents are on the ballot thanks to separate efforts by Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in the primaries to unseat House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton or were against school vouchers.
What we’re seeing
Domestic mail-in ballots turned in and postmarked by election day will be counted if they arrive no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Mail-in ballots from military and overseas voters have to be postmarked by election day and arrive no later than Nov. 12. In close races, mail-in votes help determine the winner, which can delay the race being called. The certification of final election results must be completed by the counties on November 18 and will be released by the Secretary of State later this month.
The Texas Tribune’s election data is provided by The Associated Press, which gathers voting information from the secretary of state’s office, county election sites and stringers on the ground in Texas. The AP will call winners and provide estimates on how many votes have been counted.
About the data
Election results data provided by The Associated Press.
Candidate information from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the Texas Democratic Party, the Republican Party of Texas and Texas Tribune research.
Contributions by Emily Albracht and Reagan Hicks.