Watch: Live video from the Texas House and Senate
The Texas Tribune is streaming the 2023 legislative session live from the Texas House and Senate chambers.
The session runs from Jan. 10 to May 29.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all the latest session news.
To find out when the House and Senate are meeting, visit Texas Legislature Online and look at the information in the upper right corner of the page.
Note: The video may appear empty when the Legislature has recessed or adjourned.
Source: Texas Legislature Online