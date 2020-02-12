Chris Bell No. I believe that the spirit of the Green New Deal is absolutely necessary, particularly the sections that fund green infrastructure. Our very first action on climate must be to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and invest in green technologies and sustainable infrastructure to make a lasting, long-term impact that will create jobs and position Texas to remain the energy capital of the world.

Amanda Edwards No. I support a number of the objectives it contains and it lays out goals we should aim for. I think a careful examination of more specific pieces of legislation would be more appropriate and less polarizing.

MJ Hegar No. As the mother of two little boys, climate change is my No. 1 issue. It is too important to allow the necessary aggressive action on climate change to get overly politicized. As our nation’s leader in the energy industry, Texas must lead the way in the inevitable renewable energy future. It is critical to both our economy and national security.

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez Yes. In Texas, we have seen Houston underwater along with unprecedented heat and drought. As the second-largest economy in the country with massive wind and solar potential, I will position Texas a leader in the transition to a green energy future. I support the Green New Deal because it presents an opportunity to invest in the future of Texas — a future with clean air and water, green buildings, and a thriving clean energy economy.