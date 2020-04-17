Here’s how the coronavirus is impacting Texas’ economy
UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSThe week ending April 11,
273,567Texans filed for unemployment relief, a more than 2000% increase over any week in 2019.
UNEMPLOYMENT RATETexas' unemployment rate was
4.7%in March, up from 3.5% in February. It hasn't topped 4% since 2018.
The coronavirus pandemic has steered the economy into the path of a recession. In Texas alone, more than 1 million people filed for unemployment relief in the last month. The real number of people facing job losses is even higher; the Texas Workforce Commission’s website and phone lines have been overwhelmed by millions of queries daily.
What has emerged is lagging data and an undercount of jobless Texans who need help.
Here’s how many Texans are filing for unemployment relief
In just a four-week span during March and April, 1,020,345 Texans applied for unemployment insurance, more than in all of 2019. The Texas Tribune is tracking the number of out-of-work Texans filing for unemployment relief with the Texas Workforce Commission each week.