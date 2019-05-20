Here’s how some of the Texas Legislature’s most important bills are faring in the 2019 session

In the works

Budget HB 1: Sent to conference committee on April 9 The state's two-year budget plan calls for spending roughly $250 billion on priorities including public school funding, teacher salaries and early childhood intervention programs. Read more

Property tax reform SB 2: Sent to conference committee on May 1 This bill, a top priority of Texas' three main political leaders, would require voter approval when local governments want to increase their property tax revenues by more than 3.5%. Read more

School finance reform HB 3: Sent to conference committee on May 6 HB 3 would be a complete overhaul of Texas public school finance. It aims to increase per-student funding, expand pre-K offerings and lessen the state's reliance on "Robin Hood" payments from wealthier schools. But lawmakers are still negotiating over proposed teacher pay raises. Read more

Creating a state flood infrastructure fund SB 7: Passed the House on May 16 This bill would create special flood infrastructure funds to help communties harmed by natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The House and Senate versions create separate funds with different funding mechanisms. Read more

School safety SB 11: Passed the House on May 21 In the first session since 10 people were fatally shot at Santa Fe High School, lawmakers wrote this school safety measure that would strengthen mental health initiatives in schools, require classrooms to have access to a telephone or other electronic communication, and create teams that identify potentially dangerous students. Read more

Teacher pension fix SB 12: Sent to conference committee on April 25 This bill would shore up the teacher pension fund in Texas. The two chambers are negotiating over different versions of the bill. Both would increase state contributions and give retirees a one-time additional check, but the Senate version would require school districts and teachers to increase their contributions, too. Read more

"Born alive" act HB 16: Passed the Senate on May 16 This proposal would require doctors to treat a baby born alive in the rare instance of a failed abortion attempt. Read more

Defunding abortion providers SB 22: Passed the House on May 17 This measure would prohibit state and local governments from partnering with agencies that perform abortions, even if they contract for services not related to the procedure. Read more

Lessen pot penalties HB 63: Passed the House on April 30 People caught possessing small amounts of marijuana would face smaller criminal penalties — a Class C misdemeanor instead of a Class B misdemeanor — under this bill that passed in the House but was declared dead on arrival in the Senate by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Read more

Daylight saving time HJR 117: Passed the House on April 23 This proposal would eliminate twice-a-year time changes and let voters decide in November on Texas’ permanent time. Voters would choose between exempting the state from daylight saving time or observing daylight saving time year-round. Read more

Intellectual disability and the death penalty HB 1139: Passed the House on April 30 It's been more than 15 years since the U.S. Supreme Court said executing prisoners who are intellectually disabled is unconstitutional. This bill originally would have created a pretrial process to determine if a capital murder defendant is intellectually disabled. It changed in a Senate committee to simply codify existing rulings from the high court that those with intellectual disabilities can't be sentenced to death and that such determinations must align with current medical standards. Read more

Rules governing alcohol sales HB 1545: Passed the House on April 26 This bill is part of the state's regular sunset process, which requires agencies to undergo regular efficiency reviews or face closure. Lawmakers in the House amended the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's bill to allow alcohol sales before noon on Sundays and allow breweries to sell beer to go, but it's unclear whether those changes will also be made in the Senate. Read more

Religious freedom SB 1978: Passed the House on May 20 Known by supporters as the "Save Chick-fil-A Bill," this proposal would prevent government entities from taking adverse action against people or businesses based on their religion. But some members of the LGBTQ community fear it would be a license to discriminate. Read more

Repealing the Driver Responsibility Program HB 2048: Passed the Senate on May 15 HB 2048 would eliminate this much-maligned program, which critics say traps low-income Texans in a cycle of debt. It has survived past attempts to kill it because money from fines helps fund the state's emergency trauma care system. The bill offers alternative funding sources for trauma care. Read more

Bail reform HB 2020: Passed the House on May 10 This legislation would create a pretrial risk assessment tool for county officials to use when making bail decisions. The tool would consider a defendant's likelihood of posing danger or skipping court hearings. The bill comes after bail practices in Dallas and Harris were found to be unconstitutional for discriminating against poor criminal defendants who can't pay for their release from jail. Read more