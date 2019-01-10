Only 168 women have ever been elected to the Texas Legislature History of women in the Texas Legislature 150 In the House, there are currently 114 men ... 100 The number of women from both parties peaked at 37 in 2009 50 There were 20 Republican women in 2003 ... and 33 women. 27 Democrats 6 Republicans 0 1981 1989 1999 2009 2019 30 In the Senate, there are currently 22 men ... ... and 9 women. 3 Democrats 6 Republicans 0 1981 1989 1999 2009 2019 Note: Three seats in the House are vacant. Sources: The Center for American Women and Politics and the Legislative Reference Library History of women in the Texas Legislature 150 In the House, there are currently 114 men ... 100 The number of women from both parties peaked at 37 in 2009 50 There were 20 Republican women in 2003 ... and 33 women. 27 Democrats 6 Republicans 0 1981 1989 1999 2009 2019 30 In the Senate, there are currently 22 men ... ... and 9 women. 3 Democrats 6 Republicans 0 1981 1989 1999 2009 2019 Note: Three seats in the House are vacant. Sources: The Center for American Women and Politics and the Legislative Reference Library Even if all of the 168 women who have been elected to the Texas House or Senate were alive today, they still would be unable to fill all 181 seats in the Legislature. And though their overall count is growing, women remain incredibly outnumbered in the Texas Legislature— just 42 seats in the House and Senate are currently held by women. The dearth of female legislators is most notable among the Republican ranks. GOP lawmakers control 102 seats in the Legislature but only 12 of those seats are filled by women. Republican women fare far better in the Senate, where they hold almost a third of the GOP-held seats. But their numbers have steadily dwindled in the House in recent years, dropping to six this year. When House members were sworn in Tuesday, there were more men named “John” than there were Republican women.

The Legislature is far less diverse than Texas as a whole People of color in the 86th Texas Legislature People of color includes individuals who are black, Asian and Hispanic. Democrats* in both chambers 80% 20% People of color White Republicans in both chambers 4% 96% People of color White Entire Legislature 36% 64% People of color White All Texans 58% 42% People of color White * One Democrat declined to disclose their race or ethnicity. Note: Three seats in the House are vacant. Sources: Texas Tribune survey of the Legislature, U.S. Census Bureau ACS 2017 estimates Strikingly, the Republican delegation in the Texas Senate this year will not be entirely white. The GOP added to its modest legislative diversity with the election of Pete Flores, the first Hispanic Republican state senator. But the number of Republicans in the Legislature who are people of color actually dropped from five in the last legislative session to four this time around. Meanwhile, Texas voters more than doubled the count of white Democrats in the Legislature, halting a years-long decline. Those gains were largely made in the GOP-held seats that flipped to Democratic control in November. Overall, people of color — long a majority in the state — remain significantly underrepresented in the Legislature.

Age breakdown for the 86th Texas Legislature Age 20-34 35-49 50-64 65 and older Legislature 3% 39% 37% 20% Texans age 20 and older 30% 28% 24% 17% Note: The categories above reflect age categories used by the Census Bureau. The minimum age to serve in the Legislature is 21. Three seats in the House are vacant. Numbers may not add up to 100 due to rounding. Sources: Texas Tribune survey of the Legislature, U.S. Census Bureau ACS 2017 estimates Democratic freshman state Rep. James Talarico, 29, was sworn in on Tuesday as the youngest member of the Legislature, but he's largely an outlier. Overall, members of the Legislature are more likely to be older. In the House, the median age sits at 50 while in the Senate it's at 58. There's a 51-year difference between Talarico and Democratic state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving woman in state history, who just turned 80. Despite the elections of Talarico and other young state representatives, the share of seats held by lawmakers aged 20 to 34 actually dropped compared to the last legislative session, while the share of seats held by senior citizens increased.

Education for the 86th Texas Legislature No diploma High school Some college Bachelor's Postgraduate or law Legislature 3% 38% 58% 2% Texans age 25 and older 16% 25% 29% 19% 10% Note: Three seats in the House are vacant. One representative did not share their educational level. Numbers may not add up to 100 due to rounding. Sources: Texas Tribune survey of the Legislature, U.S. Census Bureau ACS 2017 estimates A quarter of Texans ages 25 or older only have high school diploma, but a vast majority of legislators have a college degree. In the Legislature — where roughly one out of every three lawmakers is an attorney — most have postgraduate degrees.