When Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan held their now infamous meeting in the Texas Capitol in June, a lot of names came up.

Bonnen suggested that Sullivan target a group of Republicans in the 2020 primaries, according to a recording of the meeting released Tuesday. He also spoke disparagingly about multiple Democrats, calling one House member “vile” and suggesting that another’s “wife’s gonna be really pissed when she learns he’s gay.”

Sullivan runs Empower Texans, a group largely funded by oil money that’s a hybrid political lobbying firm, news outlet and political action committee.

Here’s who was at the meeting, and what they talked about:

In the room for the conversation

The people below are heard on the tape.

Rep. Dennis Bonnen Speaker of the House RAngleton

District 25 After being unanimously elected speaker of the House in January, Bonnen presided over what was widely lauded as a successful, low-drama legislative session. When the session wrapped up in May, Bonnen warned House members not to campaign against each other — or else, he said, there would be consequences. But his conversation with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan has pulled him into political hot water. Rep. Dustin Burrows Former House GOP Caucus chair RLubbock

District 83 Burrows was a top lieutenant of Bonnen’s in 2019, helping usher a property tax reform package through the Legislature. Bonnen said he asked Burrows to come to the meeting with Michael Quinn Sullivan. Burrows stayed silent on the allegations for weeks and eventually resigned as chair of the House GOP Caucus, but remains a member of the House. Michael Quinn Sullivan CEO of Empower Texans Sullivan is a hardline conservative activist and a longtime thorn in the side of state House leadership. His group, Empower Texans, grades lawmakers on their conservative bona fides and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on primary campaigns against GOP lawmakers not deemed conservative enough.

The target list

Bonnen told Sullivan that Burrows would list members to potentially target in the 2020 primaries. Bonnen could be heard leaving the room before Burrows listed off the names of Republicans Sullivan’s group could target in 2020. Burrows did not explicitly endorse primary challenges against the 10 members but made clear in at least one case that he didn't want to see one of them return.

Lawmakers who were mentioned

Bonnen and Burrows also disparaged a number of House members in the conversation.