Texas had seven mass shootings over 10 years . Meanwhile, gun control has loosened statewide.

*Correction appended Texas has seen seven mass shootings over the last 10 years, and many of them sparked public debate about what legislation should be passed to prevent another one. While University of Texas/Texas Tribune polls consistently show that Texans are divided about gun control — with 40% to 50% saying they want stricter gun laws — all but one of the laws passed over the past decade by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature have expanded where guns are allowed, who can have a firearm in schools and the right to openly carry guns. The timeline below details how state lawmakers and the public have responded to mass shootings — through legislation and University of Texas/Texas Tribune polls — since the 2009 Fort Hood shooting. We used Mother Jones’ mass shootings data and definition of a mass shooting, which relies on the FBI’s definition of a mass murderer, to determine which shootings to include in the timeline. Among the criteria: The shooter killed at least four people. The U.S. government revised this in 2013 to three people, which is why the second Fort Hood shooting is included.

The killings were carried out by a lone shooter.

The shooting occurred in a public space.

Victim counts don’t include shooters who died or were wounded during an attack.

Methodology The mass shootings in Texas included in this timeline were sourced from Mother Jones’ U.S. mass shootings database. We mentioned shootings outside of Texas that had a major impact on Texas legislation but did not include them in the timeline. We went through 10 years of The Texas Tribune’s coverage of legislative sessions and mass shootings to compile relevant laws and government action. Laws were cross-checked on the Texas Legislature’s website. Bills signed into law are listed by the date they went into effect. We selected poll questions from University of Texas/Texas Tribune polls that asked about gun control and gun violence. We prioritized questions that consistently appeared in surveys and asked specifically about mass shootings or major gun bills. Similar options for a question were consolidated — for example, “Strongly support” and “Somewhat support” appear together as “Support.” The introductory graphic was inspired by the timeline from The Washington Post’s mass shootings article.