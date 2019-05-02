Total 2020-21 budget Final budget $251 billion Doesn’t include any money from the state savings account House $251 billion Includes a $2.3 billion withdrawal from the state savings account Senate $248 billion Doesn’t include any money from the state savings account After lawmakers agreed to further increase state spending on public education and property tax cuts, the budget ended up nearer to the House’s larger price tag. But lawmakers opted not to touch the Economic Stabilization Fund, the state’s savings account fed by oil and gas tax collections, in the 2020-21 budget. Instead, they authorized a record $6.1 billion withdrawal from the state savings account in a “supplemental” budget that pays for Hurricane Harvey recovery and infrastructure projects. Read more: Texas House, Senate approve budget deal with agreements on school finance, property taxes, Hurricane Harvey recovery

School funds and teacher pay Final budget $6.5 billion To increase base funding for each student by $1,020 and let school districts determine staff pay raises House $6.3 billion To increase base funding for each student by $890 and pay for a roughly $1,300 minimum raise for all school employees Senate $6.3 billion To increase base funding for each student by $740 and pay for a $5,000 raise for teachers and librarians In the end, lawmakers agreed to increase the price tag of the investment they were willing to make in the section of the budget governing public education and school property taxes. The House and Senate had originally agreed to spend $9 billion in new state funds on schools and tax relief, but their final compromise came to around $11.6 billion. An earlier sticking point between the chambers was how much money to set aside for across-the-board teacher pay raises, but the final compromise aligned more with the House’s original proposal to give school districts flexibility to determine pay raises. Lawmakers mandated, however, that 30% of a school district’s additional funding go toward pay raises for school employees, with priority given to teachers with more than five years of experience. Read more: Texas House, Senate pass school finance bill mandating teacher raises and cutting taxes

Property tax cuts Final budget $5 billion An average 8-cent property tax rate cut in 2020 and 13-cent cut in 2021, without a sales tax increase House $2.7 billion 4-cent property tax rate cut Senate $2.7 billion Up to a 15-cent property tax rate cut, but only if lawmakers and voters agree to raise sales taxes After a proposal to raise the sales tax to pay for more sweeping property tax cuts failed at the Legislature, lawmakers opted to spend $5 billion in state funds on property tax cuts — well above the $2.7 billion they originally proposed. Legislators say the $5 billion would lower tax rates by an average of 8 cents per $100 property valuation in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021. That would mean a tax cut of $200 for the owner of a $250,000 home in 2020 and $325 in 2021. Read more: The property tax reform package is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk

Medicaid Final budget $66.5 billion Pays for new projected patients, requires cost cuts House $68.6 billion Pays for new projected patients Senate $67 billion Pays for new projected patients, requires cost cuts Lawmakers included in their final budget a proposal from the Senate to essentially cut $900 million from the federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled by ordering the state’s health commission to implement “cost containment.” The budget does not cover expected growth in Medicaid costs, meaning lawmakers will almost certainly have to pay for leftover bills in a supplemental budget when they reconvene in 2021. Read more: Texas House, Senate approve budget deal with agreements on school finance, property taxes, Hurricane Harvey recovery

Mental and behavioral health Final budget $4.4 billion For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program House $5 billion For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program Senate $4.1 billion For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program Lawmakers compromised on mental health funding. They also included in the supplemental budget $445 million from the state savings account to construct new mental hospital beds, including a 100-bed unit at Rusk State Hospital, a 240-bed replacement campus of the Austin State Hospital and a 300-bed replacement campus of the San Antonio State Hospital. Read more: This session's biggest mental health bill got killed on a technicality — then resurrected

Early childhood intervention Final budget $342 million Partially funds the health agency’s request House $373 million Fully funds the health agency’s request Senate $313 million Partially funds the health agency’s request Budget writers landed in between the House and Senate’s proposed funding numbers for the state’s Early Childhood Intervention program, which provides services to Texas children younger than 3 years old with developmental delays or disabilities. The program received a $52 million increase compared with the previous two-year budget. Read more: Budget cuts hit early childhood intervention program

Judicial salaries Final budget $256 million Restructures salaries, including pay raises for some, dependent on a reform bill being signed by Gov. Greg Abbott House $244 million Includes a 10% salary increase, dependent on a reform bill passing Senate $222 million Does not include a salary increase Lawmakers passed a bill that creates a tiered system of pay raises for certain judicial positions based on years of service. The bill does not increase the base pay of a district judge, but if Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 2384, the budget includes an additional $34 million for judicial pay under the new system. Read more: Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht calls for nonpartisan judicial elections, bail reform

Prison guard and parole officer pay raises Final budget $84 million Would pay for salary increases given out at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s discretion House $168 million Would provide a 10% salary increase for prison guards and some parole officers Senate $86 million Would provide a 5% salary increase for prison guards and parole officers Budget writers ended up nearer to the Senate’s lower offer for prison guard and parole officer raises, but rather than offering an across-the-board 5% pay increase, the budget directs the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to restructure its career ladder and offer raises at it sees fit. Read more: "You’re not as safe as you should be." How understaffing is affecting one Texas prison

Community attendant pay Final budget $139 million For a raise to attendants’ base wages and an “enhancement” program to improve pay for some attendants based on longevity House $87 million For a raise to attendants’ base wages Senate $23 million For an “enhancement” program to improve pay for some attendants based on longevity Neither chamber came near the $389 million requested by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a 50-cent increase to the base wage for community attendants who care for the elderly and people with disabilities. But rather than compromising, lawmakers opted to combine both the Senate and House recommendations on attendant pay, boosting care workers’ base wages and funding program to improve workers’ pay based on their years of experience. Read more: Everyone wants a piece of the Texas budget. It's hard to succeed when most of the money is accounted for.