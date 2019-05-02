From property taxes to teacher pay, here's how the Texas Legislature handled spending priorities
Behind closed doors at the Texas Capitol, Texas lawmakers spent weeks negotiating which public programs should receive funding — and how much — in 2020 and 2021.
Here’s how budget writers worked out key differences over how to spend the state’s anticipated surplus. Including public schools, teacher salaries, women’s health, prison guard pay and more, we’ve laid out some of the biggest spending priorities to see how lawmakers compromised before sending a final version to Gov. Greg Abbott , who over the next few weeks may veto individual line-items he objects to. These figures come from the Legislative Budget Board.
While Hurricane Harvey recovery funds for school districts and future disaster preparedness are big-ticket spending items this session, they are not included in this analysis because they are mostly included in a “supplemental” budget that pays for leftover expenses from the 2017 legislative session.
Total 2020-21 budget
Final budget
$251 billion
Doesn’t include any money from the state savings account
House
$251 billion
Includes a $2.3 billion withdrawal from the state savings account
Senate
$248 billion
Doesn’t include any money from the state savings account
After lawmakers agreed to further increase state spending on public education and property tax cuts, the budget ended up nearer to the House’s larger price tag. But lawmakers opted not to touch the Economic Stabilization Fund, the state’s savings account fed by oil and gas tax collections, in the 2020-21 budget. Instead, they authorized a record $6.1 billion withdrawal from the state savings account in a “supplemental” budget that pays for Hurricane Harvey recovery and infrastructure projects.
School funds and teacher pay
Final budget
$6.5 billion
To increase base funding for each student by $1,020 and let school districts determine staff pay raises
House
$6.3 billion
To increase base funding for each student by $890 and pay for a roughly $1,300 minimum raise for all school employees
Senate
$6.3 billion
To increase base funding for each student by $740 and pay for a $5,000 raise for teachers and librarians
In the end, lawmakers agreed to increase the price tag of the investment they were willing to make in the section of the budget governing public education and school property taxes.
The House and Senate had originally agreed to spend $9 billion in new state funds on schools and tax relief, but their final compromise came to around $11.6 billion. An earlier sticking point between the chambers was how much money to set aside for across-the-board teacher pay raises, but the final compromise aligned more with the House’s original proposal to give school districts flexibility to determine pay raises.
Lawmakers mandated, however, that 30% of a school district’s additional funding go toward pay raises for school employees, with priority given to teachers with more than five years of experience.
Property tax cuts
Final budget
$5 billion
An average 8-cent property tax rate cut in 2020 and 13-cent cut in 2021, without a sales tax increase
House
$2.7 billion
4-cent property tax rate cut
Senate
$2.7 billion
Up to a 15-cent property tax rate cut, but only if lawmakers and voters agree to raise sales taxes
After a proposal to raise the sales tax to pay for more sweeping property tax cuts failed at the Legislature, lawmakers opted to spend $5 billion in state funds on property tax cuts — well above the $2.7 billion they originally proposed.
Legislators say the $5 billion would lower tax rates by an average of 8 cents per $100 property valuation in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021. That would mean a tax cut of $200 for the owner of a $250,000 home in 2020 and $325 in 2021.
Medicaid
Final budget
$66.5 billion
Pays for new projected patients, requires cost cuts
House
$68.6 billion
Pays for new projected patients
Senate
$67 billion
Pays for new projected patients, requires cost cuts
Lawmakers included in their final budget a proposal from the Senate to essentially cut $900 million from the federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled by ordering the state’s health commission to implement “cost containment.” The budget does not cover expected growth in Medicaid costs, meaning lawmakers will almost certainly have to pay for leftover bills in a supplemental budget when they reconvene in 2021.
Mental and behavioral health
Final budget
$4.4 billion
For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program
House
$5 billion
For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program
Senate
$4.1 billion
For programs outside of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program
Lawmakers compromised on mental health funding. They also included in the supplemental budget $445 million from the state savings account to construct new mental hospital beds, including a 100-bed unit at Rusk State Hospital, a 240-bed replacement campus of the Austin State Hospital and a 300-bed replacement campus of the San Antonio State Hospital.
Early childhood intervention
Final budget
$342 million
Partially funds the health agency’s request
House
$373 million
Fully funds the health agency’s request
Senate
$313 million
Partially funds the health agency’s request
Budget writers landed in between the House and Senate’s proposed funding numbers for the state’s Early Childhood Intervention program, which provides services to Texas children younger than 3 years old with developmental delays or disabilities. The program received a $52 million increase compared with the previous two-year budget.
Judicial salaries
Final budget
$256 million
Restructures salaries, including pay raises for some, dependent on a reform bill being signed by Gov. Greg Abbott
House
$244 million
Includes a 10% salary increase, dependent on a reform bill passing
Senate
$222 million
Does not include a salary increase
Lawmakers passed a bill that creates a tiered system of pay raises for certain judicial positions based on years of service. The bill does not increase the base pay of a district judge, but if Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 2384, the budget includes an additional $34 million for judicial pay under the new system.
Prison guard and parole officer pay raises
Final budget
$84 million
Would pay for salary increases given out at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s discretion
House
$168 million
Would provide a 10% salary increase for prison guards and some parole officers
Senate
$86 million
Would provide a 5% salary increase for prison guards and parole officers
Budget writers ended up nearer to the Senate’s lower offer for prison guard and parole officer raises, but rather than offering an across-the-board 5% pay increase, the budget directs the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to restructure its career ladder and offer raises at it sees fit.
Community attendant pay
Final budget
$139 million
For a raise to attendants’ base wages and an “enhancement” program to improve pay for some attendants based on longevity
House
$87 million
For a raise to attendants’ base wages
Senate
$23 million
For an “enhancement” program to improve pay for some attendants based on longevity
Neither chamber came near the $389 million requested by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a 50-cent increase to the base wage for community attendants who care for the elderly and people with disabilities. But rather than compromising, lawmakers opted to combine both the Senate and House recommendations on attendant pay, boosting care workers’ base wages and funding program to improve workers’ pay based on their years of experience.
Adult Protective Services pay raises
Final budget
$12.2 million
For salary increases and retention bonuses for some workers
House
$19 million
For salary increases and retention bonuses for some workers
Senate
$4.1 million
For salary increases
Budget writers landed in between the House and Senate’s proposed funding numbers for Adult Protective Services. The additional funding will pay for new hires to maintain the workers’ caseloads and pay for salary increases to improve retention.