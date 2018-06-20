Everything we know about Texas-regulated facilities holding migrant children: violations, numbers and more

By Edgar Walters, Ryan Murphy and Darla Cameron

Many of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy will end up in one of Texas’ 32 state-licensed facilities.

Those shelters, licensed as child-care providers that may accept unaccompanied minors as well as children taken from their families, have a long history of regulatory inspections that have uncovered serious health and safety deficiencies.

In mid-May, there were nearly

4,000 unaccompanied migrant children living in 32 shelters across Texas. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission could not provide a more recent count of children.

Ft. Worth

8 children in

one shelter

El Paso area

209 children in

three shelters

Houston area

955 children in

11 shelters

San Antonio

372 children in

six shelters

Children in

Texas shelters

Corpus Christi

104 children in

one shelter

Fewer than 10

Over 1,000

Brownsville area

2,316 children in

10 shelters

Source: Texas Health and Human Services Commission

A Texas Tribune review of state records found that, over the last three years, inspectors have found 435 health and safety violations at the facilities, which can house anywhere from 20 to more than 1,000 children at a time. Of those, regulators coded 139 violations as “high” in severity and 166 as “medium high.”

The facilities are required to provide basic care to the children of detained migrants, including medical care and at least six hours of daily schooling. Their inspection reports, though often light on details, paint a picture of the abuses that young children may face in a foreign environment where many face language barriers and a history of trauma from the journey to the U.S.

Counts of children on this page are current as of May 2018, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Southwest Key Programs, Inc.

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $204.5 million

Southwest Key Programs, the private contractor operating a converted Walmart in Brownsville as a shelter for more than 1,000 children, is the largest operation in Texas authorized to take in children separated from their parents. Founded in 1987, the nonprofit says its mission is to “provide quality education, safe shelter and alternatives to incarceration for thousands of youth each day.”

Inspectors found 246 violations at the group’s 16 facilities in the last three years, records show. On October 11, 2017, at a Southwest Key facility in San Benito, an employee appeared drunk when he showed up to work. A drug test later found the employee was over the legal alcohol limit to drive. Inspectors also found shampoo dispensers filled with hand sanitizer and bananas that had turned black. In two instances, children were made to wait before receiving medical care: three days for a child with a broken wrist, and two weeks for a child with a sexually transmitted disease. A spokeswoman for Southwest Key did not return phone calls or an email seeking comment.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
Southwest Key - Casa PadreBrownsville131,006
Southwest Key - Casa QuetzalHouston23233
Southwest Key - Nueva EsperanzaBrownsville43208
Southwest Key - Casa AntiguaSan Benito23200
Southwest Key - Casa MontezumaChannelview17184
Southwest KeyConroe15178
Southwest Key - Casa Rio GrandeSan Benito20147
Southwest KeyCantuillo384
Southwest Key - Casa HoustonHouston1182
Southwest Key - Casita Del ValleClint273
Southwest Key - La EsperanzaBrownsville1671
Southwest Key - CombesHarlingen1060
Southwest Key - El PresidenteBrownsville1356
Southwest Key - Casa FranklinEl Paso1152
Southwest Key - Casa BlancaSan Antonio1248
Southwest KeyHouston1443
Totals:2462,725

BCFS Health and Human Services

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $49 million

BCFS Health and Human Services is the second-largest contractor operating in Texas. The group operates six facilities that may accept migrant children. It was founded in 1944, according to its website.

At a Harlingen facility owned by BCFS, employees were alleged to have struck up “inappropriate relationships” with children in their care. Children complained of raw and undercooked food, and one child in late 2016 suffered an allergic reaction after a staff member gave the child a snack.

In San Antonio, at another BCFS facility, a staff member last April helped arrange for a child’s family member to send the child money — but when the cash arrived, the staff member kept it. The year before, an employee gave children “inappropriate magazine pages” that depicted naked women, while a few months before, staff members were found to have failed to supervise their wards closely enough to prevent one child from “inappropriately” touching two others.

Reached by phone, a receptionist for BCFS Health and Human Services said she had been told to direct reporters’ questions to federal officials at the U.S. Administration for Children and Families.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
BCFS International Children's ShelterHarlingen23464
BCFS HHS International Children's ServicesBaytown1173
BCHM Region Children's Assessment CenterSan Antonio19131
BCFS HHS International Children's Services Emergency ShelterSan Antonio676
BCFS HHS International Children’s Services Emergency ShelterRaymondville248
Baptist Child and Home MinistriesSan Antonio121
Totals:52913

Upbring

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $9.4 million

Upbring operates two facilities that accept unaccompanied minors and children separated from their parents by immigration authorities. The company was previously known as Lutheran Social Services of the South. It rebranded itself after implementing better protocols following the 2013 death of a 1-year-old girl at one of its foster homes.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
Bokenkamp (Lutheran Social Services)Corpus Christi25104
Lutheran Social Services of the South (New Hope)McAllen1256
Totals:37160

Catholic Charities

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $3.3 million

Catholic Charities, which has worked with the federal government to resettle refugees since at least 1983, operates three shelters for unaccompanied children through its branch at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
St. Michaels Home for ChildrenHouston428
St. Michaels Home for Children IIHouston514
Assessment Center of Tarrant CountyFort Worth48
Totals:1350

St. Peter St. Joseph Children's Home

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $3.2 million

St. Peter St. Joseph Children’s Home, which began as an orphanage in 1891, according to its website, operates an emergency shelter in San Antonio with a contract to house unaccompanied migrant children.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
St Peter - St Joseph Children's Home Emergency ShelterSan Antonio1765

Shiloh Treatment Center, Inc.

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $2.6 million

Shiloh Treatment Center, Inc. was first incorporated in 1995, according to the Houston Chronicle. It first began receiving federal funding to house migrant children in 2013. It has been dogged by allegations of abuse following the 2001 death of Stephanie Duffield, 16, at the center after she was restrained by staff, but the treatment center has been found to be in compliance with state requirements. Shiloh did not respond to a request for comment.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
Shiloh Treatment CenterManvel820

Seton Home

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $1.5 million

Seton Home, which opened in 1981, according to its website, operates a facility in San Antonio.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
Seton HomeSan Antonio1831

The Children's Center, Inc.

Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $0

The Children’s Center, Inc., based in Galveston, does not currently accept federal funds to care for unaccompanied minors, but it is licensed to serve up to 72 children, according to state regulators.

FacilityCityViolations in
past 3 years		Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
Galveston Multicultural InstituteGalveston60
Brazoria County Youth HomesOyster Creek50
Totals:110

Disclosure: Upbring has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. View a complete list.