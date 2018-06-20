Everything we know about Texas-regulated facilities holding migrant children: violations, numbers and more
Many of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy will end up in one of Texas’ 32 state-licensed facilities.
Those shelters, licensed as child-care providers that may accept unaccompanied minors as well as children taken from their families, have a long history of regulatory inspections that have uncovered serious health and safety deficiencies.
In mid-May, there were nearly
4,000 unaccompanied migrant children living in 32 shelters across Texas. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission could not provide a more recent count of children.
Ft. Worth
8 children in
one shelter
El Paso area
209 children in
three shelters
Houston area
955 children in
11 shelters
San Antonio
372 children in
six shelters
Children in
Texas shelters
Corpus Christi
104 children in
one shelter
Fewer than 10
Over 1,000
Brownsville area
2,316 children in
10 shelters
Source: Texas Health and Human Services Commission
A Texas Tribune review of state records found that, over the last three years, inspectors have found 435 health and safety violations at the facilities, which can house anywhere from 20 to more than 1,000 children at a time. Of those, regulators coded 139 violations as “high” in severity and 166 as “medium high.”
The facilities are required to provide basic care to the children of detained migrants, including medical care and at least six hours of daily schooling. Their inspection reports, though often light on details, paint a picture of the abuses that young children may face in a foreign environment where many face language barriers and a history of trauma from the journey to the U.S.
Counts of children on this page are current as of May 2018, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Southwest Key Programs, Inc.
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $204.5 million
Southwest Key Programs, the private contractor operating a converted Walmart in Brownsville as a shelter for more than 1,000 children, is the largest operation in Texas authorized to take in children separated from their parents. Founded in 1987, the nonprofit says its mission is to “provide quality education, safe shelter and alternatives to incarceration for thousands of youth each day.”
Inspectors found 246 violations at the group’s 16 facilities in the last three years, records show. On October 11, 2017, at a Southwest Key facility in San Benito, an employee appeared drunk when he showed up to work. A drug test later found the employee was over the legal alcohol limit to drive. Inspectors also found shampoo dispensers filled with hand sanitizer and bananas that had turned black. In two instances, children were made to wait before receiving medical care: three days for a child with a broken wrist, and two weeks for a child with a sexually transmitted disease. A spokeswoman for Southwest Key did not return phone calls or an email seeking comment.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|Southwest Key - Casa Padre
|Brownsville
|13
|1,006
|Southwest Key - Casa Quetzal
|Houston
|23
|233
|Southwest Key - Nueva Esperanza
|Brownsville
|43
|208
|Southwest Key - Casa Antigua
|San Benito
|23
|200
|Southwest Key - Casa Montezuma
|Channelview
|17
|184
|Southwest Key
|Conroe
|15
|178
|Southwest Key - Casa Rio Grande
|San Benito
|20
|147
|Southwest Key
|Cantuillo
|3
|84
|Southwest Key - Casa Houston
|Houston
|11
|82
|Southwest Key - Casita Del Valle
|Clint
|2
|73
|Southwest Key - La Esperanza
|Brownsville
|16
|71
|Southwest Key - Combes
|Harlingen
|10
|60
|Southwest Key - El Presidente
|Brownsville
|13
|56
|Southwest Key - Casa Franklin
|El Paso
|11
|52
|Southwest Key - Casa Blanca
|San Antonio
|12
|48
|Southwest Key
|Houston
|14
|43
|Totals:
|246
|2,725
BCFS Health and Human Services
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $49 million
BCFS Health and Human Services is the second-largest contractor operating in Texas. The group operates six facilities that may accept migrant children. It was founded in 1944, according to its website.
At a Harlingen facility owned by BCFS, employees were alleged to have struck up “inappropriate relationships” with children in their care. Children complained of raw and undercooked food, and one child in late 2016 suffered an allergic reaction after a staff member gave the child a snack.
In San Antonio, at another BCFS facility, a staff member last April helped arrange for a child’s family member to send the child money — but when the cash arrived, the staff member kept it. The year before, an employee gave children “inappropriate magazine pages” that depicted naked women, while a few months before, staff members were found to have failed to supervise their wards closely enough to prevent one child from “inappropriately” touching two others.
Reached by phone, a receptionist for BCFS Health and Human Services said she had been told to direct reporters’ questions to federal officials at the U.S. Administration for Children and Families.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|BCFS International Children's Shelter
|Harlingen
|23
|464
|BCFS HHS International Children's Services
|Baytown
|1
|173
|BCHM Region Children's Assessment Center
|San Antonio
|19
|131
|BCFS HHS International Children's Services Emergency Shelter
|San Antonio
|6
|76
|BCFS HHS International Children’s Services Emergency Shelter
|Raymondville
|2
|48
|Baptist Child and Home Ministries
|San Antonio
|1
|21
|Totals:
|52
|913
Upbring
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $9.4 million
Upbring operates two facilities that accept unaccompanied minors and children separated from their parents by immigration authorities. The company was previously known as Lutheran Social Services of the South. It rebranded itself after implementing better protocols following the 2013 death of a 1-year-old girl at one of its foster homes.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|Bokenkamp (Lutheran Social Services)
|Corpus Christi
|25
|104
|Lutheran Social Services of the South (New Hope)
|McAllen
|12
|56
|Totals:
|37
|160
Catholic Charities
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $3.3 million
Catholic Charities, which has worked with the federal government to resettle refugees since at least 1983, operates three shelters for unaccompanied children through its branch at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|St. Michaels Home for Children
|Houston
|4
|28
|St. Michaels Home for Children II
|Houston
|5
|14
|Assessment Center of Tarrant County
|Fort Worth
|4
|8
|Totals:
|13
|50
St. Peter St. Joseph Children's Home
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $3.2 million
St. Peter St. Joseph Children’s Home, which began as an orphanage in 1891, according to its website, operates an emergency shelter in San Antonio with a contract to house unaccompanied migrant children.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|St Peter - St Joseph Children's Home Emergency Shelter
|San Antonio
|17
|65
Shiloh Treatment Center, Inc.
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $2.6 million
Shiloh Treatment Center, Inc. was first incorporated in 1995, according to the Houston Chronicle. It first began receiving federal funding to house migrant children in 2013. It has been dogged by allegations of abuse following the 2001 death of Stephanie Duffield, 16, at the center after she was restrained by staff, but the treatment center has been found to be in compliance with state requirements. Shiloh did not respond to a request for comment.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|Shiloh Treatment Center
|Manvel
|8
|20
Seton Home
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $1.5 million
Seton Home, which opened in 1981, according to its website, operates a facility in San Antonio.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|Seton Home
|San Antonio
|18
|31
The Children's Center, Inc.
Federal funding received in 2018 budget year so far — $0
The Children’s Center, Inc., based in Galveston, does not currently accept federal funds to care for unaccompanied minors, but it is licensed to serve up to 72 children, according to state regulators.
|Facility
|City
|Violations in
past 3 years
|Unaccompanied children
(As of 5/2018)
|Galveston Multicultural Institute
|Galveston
|6
|0
|Brazoria County Youth Homes
|Oyster Creek
|5
|0
|Totals:
|11
|0
Disclosure: Upbring has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. View a complete list.