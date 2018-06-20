Everything we know about Texas-regulated facilities holding migrant children: violations, numbers and more

Many of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy will end up in one of Texas’ 32 state-licensed facilities.

Those shelters, licensed as child-care providers that may accept unaccompanied minors as well as children taken from their families, have a long history of regulatory inspections that have uncovered serious health and safety deficiencies.

In mid-May, there were nearly 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children living in 32 shelters across Texas. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission could not provide a more recent count of children. Ft. Worth 8 children in one shelter El Paso area 209 children in three shelters Houston area 955 children in 11 shelters San Antonio 372 children in six shelters Children in Texas shelters Corpus Christi 104 children in one shelter Fewer than 10 Over 1,000 Brownsville area 2,316 children in 10 shelters Source: Texas Health and Human Services Commission

A Texas Tribune review of state records found that, over the last three years, inspectors have found 435 health and safety violations at the facilities, which can house anywhere from 20 to more than 1,000 children at a time. Of those, regulators coded 139 violations as “high” in severity and 166 as “medium high.”

The facilities are required to provide basic care to the children of detained migrants, including medical care and at least six hours of daily schooling. Their inspection reports, though often light on details, paint a picture of the abuses that young children may face in a foreign environment where many face language barriers and a history of trauma from the journey to the U.S.