Here’s how much Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz have raised in their midterm Senate race

The matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is emerging as one of the top U.S. Senate races nationally this year. A big reason for that is how closely matched the two men have been so far in fundraising.

How much have the candidates raised?

Candidate Total raised Raised by candidate By affiliated PACs Cash on hand Beto O'Rourke $13.2 M $13.2 - $8.0 Ted Cruz $11.0 M $7.6 $3.4 $8.1 Cruz and O’Rourke are taking very different paths in fundraising for the race. O'Rourke has sworn off support from political action committees and is doing all his fundraising through a single campaign account, where federal laws cap donors at $2,700 per individual per election. In tallying Cruz's numbers, his team takes into account three groups: Ted Cruz for Senate, a re-election campaign committee; the Jobs, Freedom, and Security PAC, a leadership PAC; and Ted Cruz Victory Committee, a joint fundraising committee that sends contributions to the re-election campaign and his leadership PAC. Both direct donations to Cruz’s campaign committee as well as transfers from the joint fundraising committee to his campaign committee are subject to the same contribution limits as O’Rourke’s campaign account. The leadership PAC can receive up to $5,000 from an individual donor per year.

How has fundraising gone since the beginning of 2017?

Cumulative amount raised since Jan. 1, 2017

O’Rourke announced his candidacy in March 2017. Cruz maintained a consistent, if not slight, fundraising lead throughout the year. But when the campaigns filed their final reports before this year’s March primaries, it was clear that O’Rourke had pulled ahead. And despite a less-than-commanding win in the Democratic primary, O’Rourke’s supporters were not dissuaded — the campaign’s April quarterly report showed its largest haul to date, collecting $4.5 million in 45 days. After securing the GOP nomination with 85 percent of the vote in March, Cruz also filed his largest contribution total since the beginning of 2017, raising $2.5 million across his three committees.

Where are Cruz and O’Rourke getting support? Candidates are not required to collect or report information on donors who give less than $200, but some patterns emerge from the donors who surpassed that threshold. Cruz outperformed O’Rourke the most in the West Texas city of Midland, where he raised almost $73,000 more than his Democratic challenger. On the O’Rourke side, the biggest difference could be found in Dallas, where he raised $616,000 more than Cruz.