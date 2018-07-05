How the Texas Democratic and Republican party platforms compare

Texas Republicans and Democrats recently held their respective state party conventions, where they approved the latest versions of their platforms. These documents, updated every two years, set out what each party's base views as its core principles. Over dozens of issues, the two parties set very different agendas for the future of Texas.

Here's a look at where the two state parties, and the state's voters overall, stand on some high-profile issues:

Guns and gun safety Gun control laws should be ... Gun control laws should be ... 51% 5% 31% 13% More strict Don't know Left as they are Less strict 51% More strict 5% Don't know 31% Left as they are 13% Less strict Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “We strongly support enacting sensible gun laws to curtail the availability of weapons with extended ammunition magazines, including rapid-fire, magazine-fed, military-style assault weapons.” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “We support constitutional carry legislation through any legislative means so law-abiding citizens may carry any legally owned guns openly or concealed, while maintaining the option of a permit for reciprocity purposes only.” Read the full Republican platform Our take Republicans first added support for letting Texans carry a handgun without a permit — what’s also known as “constitutional carry” – to their platform in 2012. Democrats have long supported strengthening and reforming current gun laws, and their 2018 platform calls for the repeal of current laws allowing for “open carry” of handguns and assault rifles. Following this year’s shooting at Santa Fe high school that left 10 dead, both parties expanded the sections of their platforms dealing with guns. The GOP platform now includes opposition to “red flag” laws, which allow for the temporary removal of firearms from someone who poses an immediate danger. The Democrats added a plank to support allowing law enforcement to confiscate firearms from suspects charged with domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and other crimes.

Border wall Support for wall along Mexico border Support for wall along Mexico border 45% 6% 42% Strongly or somewhat support Don't know Strongly or somewhat oppose 45% Strongly or somewhat support 6% Don't know 42% Strongly or somewhat oppose Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “We strongly oppose efforts to build a border wall of any size and the unrealistic claim, and possibly abandoned claim, that a foreign country will pay for a border wall” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “ We expect both the Texas Legislature and the United States Congress to make a priority of allocating funds to effectively secure the border through whatever means necessary, including but not limited to barriers, a border wall, or fence everywhere along the border…” Read the full Republican platform Our take Texas Republicans this year passed a plank in support of border security funding that mentioned “a border wall, or fence everywhere along the border where it is feasible and useful.” This replaced an earlier plank that called for “building a high wall with a wide gate ... where it is deemed effective and cost-efficient.” Democrats' denouncement of a border wall is nothing new; similar language was present in the 2016 platform.

LGBT rights Same-sex marriage opinion Same-sex marriage opinion 55% 13% 32% Gays and lesbians should have the right to marry Don't know Gays and lesbians should not have the right to marry 55% Gays and lesbians should have the right to marry 13% Don't know 32% Gays and lesbians should not have the right to marry Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “We oppose efforts to defy the U.S Supreme Court decisions which guaranteed marriage equality and the full benefits of marriage to all couples.” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “We oppose homosexual marriage, regardless of state of origin.” Read the full Republican platform Our take Texas Republicans softened their language opposing homosexuality and same-sex marriage in this year’s platform. Two years earlier, the platform described homosexuality as “a chosen behavior that is contrary to the fundamental unchanging truths.” The GOP maintained its support for a bill regulating which restrooms transgender Texans can use. The Democrats' LGBTQ Rights plank is nearly identical to the 2016 one, including support for the right of transgender Texans to use facilities consistent with their gender identity regardless of what gender they were identified as having at birth.

Marijuana What is your opinion on the legalization of marijuana possession? What is your opinion on the legalization of marijuana possession? 53% 31% 16% Possession of small amounts or any amount for any purpose should be legal Legal for medical purposes only Marijuana should not be legal under any circumstances. 53% Possession of small amounts or any amount for any purpose should be legal 31% Legal for medical purposes only 16% Marijuana should not be legal under any circumstances. Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “Texas Democrats support Texas legislation to legalize possession and use of cannabis and its derivatives and to regulate its use.” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “We support a change in the law to make it a civil, and not a criminal, offense for legal adults only to possess one ounce or less of marijuana for personal use...” Read the full Republican platform Our take Republicans have inched the platform away from a firm anti-marijuana stance in recent years. This year, the party passed a plank that supports decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana. Democrats have advocated for marijuana decriminalization since 2012, but this year, they tweaked platform language to call for full legalization.

Private school subsidies Redirect state tax revenue to help parents pay private school costs Redirect state tax revenue to help parents pay private school costs 42% 10% 48% Strongly or somewhat support Don't know Strongly or somewhat oppose 42% Strongly or somewhat support 10% Don't know 48% Strongly or somewhat oppose Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “Texas Democrats oppose the misnamed ‘school choice’ schemes of using public tax money for the support of private and sectarian schools.” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.” Read the full Republican platform Our take Democrats have long opposed subsidizing private school education but added language to this year’s platform to argue that such subsidies would particularly affect access to special education services for Texas students with disabilities. The GOP modified its platform, which has long supported school choice, to assert that “no child should be forced to attend a failing school,” and to “reject the intrusion of government in private, parochial, or homeschools.”

Voter ID requirements Penalty for registered voters not showing identification Penalty for registered voters not showing identification 40% 22% 38% Should penalize that voter Don't know Should not penalize that voter 40% Should penalize that voter 22% Don't know 38% Should not penalize that voter Margin of error ± 2.83 percentage points. What Democrats think “Texas Democrats support repealing the highly restrictive and discriminatory Texas photo voter ID law.” Read the full Democratic platform What Republicans think “We continue to fight for meaningful voter ID requirements for all elections and support other states’ attempts to pass the same.” Read the full Republican platform Our take Neither party’s position on this issue has drastically changed in recent years. But Democrats added language to their platform this year in support of “complete adherence to the federal ‘Motor Voter’ laws” which allows states to give residents the opportunity to register to vote at the same time that they apply for or renew their driver’s licenses. The Republican platform calls for the repeal of those laws. In May, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a lower court ruling mandating Texas enact a voter registration system that would allow drivers to register to vote when they renew their driver’s licenses online.