Texas 2018 Hotlist: The most competitive races in this year’s election

Between statewide races and those for seats in Congress and the Texas Legislature, there are 215 races on the 2018 Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Which ones are on my short list?

For this highly subjective, recurring list of the most competitive races in Texas, I’ve ranked contests by the threat to each incumbent, to the incumbent party, or just by the level of interest and heat they’re generating. It’s a mix of competitive heat, drama and interest.

Incumbents are noted in the chart, as are changes and adds from the previous week’s list. Here’s a big, fat disclaimer: This is a conversation-starter — not the last word on anything. It doesn’t include contests with mind-bending numbers of candidates (thinking fondly of the 18 Republicans on the ballot in the 21st Congressional District). And it will be revised and adjusted weekly as the March 6 primary approaches.

The color scheme is familiar to anyone familiar with danger signage. Yellow means there's trouble on the sidewalk. Orange is trouble on the front porch. Red is trouble walking in the door.

Here’s my first list of the 2018 primary season.